Tuesday, October 12, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - October 12. 2021
More changes in effect at U.S. Postal Service; some worry about how the policies will impact mail this holiday season. Plus, Texas' minority population growth not reflected in new voting maps.

2021Talks - October 12, 2021
Vaccine mandates spur controversy among some workers and politicians; Wisconsin's AG demands th GOP probe into 2020 election be shut down; and President Biden's border policies again come under fire.

The Yonder Report - October 7, 2021
Yearning for the family farm and taking classes to learn the ropes; childcare costs could be more affordable under the American Rescue Plan; a dramatic increase in America's multi-racial population; and poetry for Indigenous Peoples' Day.

Environment  |  Environment    News
CT Close to Establishing Its First Natural Estuarine Research Reserve

Monday, October 11, 2021   

OLD LYME, Conn. -- Connecticut soon will join a majority of East Coast states in having a federally recognized estuary, which could help identify environmental threats to waterways and natural resources within Long Island Sound.

The creation of a Natural Estuarine Research Reserve (NERR) in Connecticut would bring up to $1 million per year for scientific study and education. Supported by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the proposed reserve areas include up the Connecticut River, which feeds into the eastern part of Long Island Sound.

Patrick Comins, executive director of the Connecticut Audubon Society, said although the reserve funding does not go specifically toward conservation, it will help streamline the efforts.

"What it will do is allow us to collect more data so when there are willing landowners within the boundary, who want to have their land preserved," Comins explained. "This will help to justify the appropriation of funds to protect that property by saying it's a part of the NERR and other great things about the Long Island Sound-Thames-Connecticut River Estuary."

The Audubon Society has been involved in the reserve planning process. NOAA is taking public comments through next Monday, October 18th. Comins noted they expect the specific boundaries of the reserve to be announced by January.

Comins pointed out an estimated 400 species are at risk within the proposed reserve, including the wood turtle and saltmarsh sparrow. He added conducting research for the project has impacted the organization's conservation priorities.

"This process has caused Connecticut Audubon Society to have much more of a focus on our estuary and migratory fishes than we had in the past," Comins emphasized. "And we're hoping that it'll provide a lot more information about these species of conservation concern and allow us to be much more proactive in our conservation effort."

According to the reserve's environmental impact statement, Long Island Sound is considered one of the most valuable estuaries in the country and, similar to other waterways, is under threat from pollution and the effects of climate change.


South Dakota lawmakers face a Dec. 1 deadline to approve new legislative maps. Currently, they're in the process of gathering public feedback. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Gerrymandering Concerns Surface in SD Redistricting Hearings

RAPID CITY, S.D. -- Proposed updates to South Dakota's legislative maps are getting a dose of public scrutiny, with hearings being held across the …

Health and Wellness

Virginians Urged to Learn CPR on World Restart a Heart Day

ARLINGTON, Va. -- Last month, a health researcher in the Washington, D.C., area gave CPR to a man suffering a heart attack on a local bike trail…

Health and Wellness

Under Texas' Shadow, Iowa Still Debating Reproductive Rights

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- Iowa is not among the states that have so-called "trigger laws" that could be enacted if the U.S. Supreme Court were to overturn …

Between 2000 and 2010, Texas' population increased by nearly 4.3 million, more than in all other states, with Houston adding 200,000 residents. (act014/Pixabay)

Social Issues

TX House Takes Up Redistricting Map That Lacks Minority Representation

AUSTIN, Texas -- Data from the 2020 U.S. Census showed 95% of Texas' population growth came from minorities, but the proposed redistricting map …

Social Issues

Some NY Postal-Worker Unions Concerned About Latest Mail Delivery Changes

ALBANY, N.Y. -- More changes went into effect this month at the U.S. Postal Service, and some New York postal workers worry about how the policies …

A new report finds that Nevada needs to develop family support programs within the community.(Vejaa/Adobestock)

Health and Wellness

Nevada Gets a D+ for Children's Mental Health: Report

CARSON CITY, Nev. -- Nevada scored a D-plus for children's mental health, according to a new report from the Children's Advocacy Alliance. …

Social Issues

Wyoming Voters Urged to Give Feedback on New Voter District Maps

CHEYENNE, Wyo. -- As Wyoming lawmakers sort through new 2020 census numbers to update voting districts, watchdog groups are encouraging all residents …

Health and Wellness

Wheelchair-Accessible Van Connects San Luis Valley Residents to Health Care

ALAMOSA, Colo. -- The Valley-Wide Ride, a transportation service introduced last year to help San Luis Valley residents get to health centers…

 

