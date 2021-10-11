Tuesday, October 12, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - October 12. 2021
Play

More changes in effect at U.S. Postal Service; some worry about how the policies will impact mail this holiday season. Plus, Texas' minority population growth not reflected in new voting maps.

2021Talks - October 12, 2021
Play

Vaccine mandates spur controversy among some workers and politicians; Wisconsin's AG demands th GOP probe into 2020 election be shut down; and President Biden's border policies again come under fire.

The Yonder Report - October 7, 2021
Play

Yearning for the family farm and taking classes to learn the ropes; childcare costs could be more affordable under the American Rescue Plan; a dramatic increase in America's multi-racial population; and poetry for Indigenous Peoples' Day.

Health and Wellness  |  Health    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Boosting Booster Shots: State's COVID Response and Recovery Unit

Play

Monday, October 11, 2021   

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Recommendations have been released for some people to get booster shots for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Oregon is following the FDA and CDC, which recommend booster shots for people 65 and older who received the Pfizer vaccine at least six months ago.

Boosters are also encouraged for younger people at risk of severe infection because of other medical conditions, and for front-line workers.

Dr. Kristen Dillon, senior advisor of the COVID Response and Recovery Unit for the State of Oregon, said the vaccines provide good protection, but decline over time and in a more pronounced way for older people.

"That's why the recommendation is so strong, particularly for those who are older, to get the booster, to just get their immunity back up again," Dillon advised. "It's pretty common with vaccinations that it takes multiple shots for us to get to really robust ability to resist infection."

Dillon pointed out booster shots are common for other vaccines, such as tetanus and flu shots. She urged people to speak with their primary care doctor or go to getvaccinated.oregon.gov to find a vaccine site.

Boosters are not yet recommended for the Moderna or Johnson and Johnson vaccines, but that could change in the coming weeks.

Dillon argued vaccines are the proverbial light at the end of the tunnel for the pandemic.

"For anyone who's willing to be vaccinated, who sees the value in vaccination, getting boosters just makes the protection that much better for us and helps us all get back to life the way that we really want to," Dillon contended.

AARP Oregon recommends eligible people get a booster shot to put an end to the pandemic. It is holding a teleconference on boosters Thursday. Dillon noted it is most important for people who have not already had their first shot or shots, and can safely do so, to get them.


get more stories like this via email
South Dakota lawmakers face a Dec. 1 deadline to approve new legislative maps. Currently, they're in the process of gathering public feedback. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Gerrymandering Concerns Surface in SD Redistricting Hearings

RAPID CITY, S.D. -- Proposed updates to South Dakota's legislative maps are getting a dose of public scrutiny, with hearings being held across the …

Health and Wellness

Under Texas' Shadow, Iowa Still Debating Reproductive Rights

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- Iowa is not among the states that have so-called "trigger laws" that could be enacted if the U.S. Supreme Court were to overturn …

Social Issues

TX House Takes Up Redistricting Map That Lacks Minority Representation

AUSTIN, Texas -- Data from the 2020 U.S. Census showed 95% of Texas' population growth came from minorities, but the proposed redistricting map …

The U.S. Postal Service says the changes will not impact local first-class mail, which still will be delivered in two days or less. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Some NY Postal-Worker Unions Concerned About Latest Mail Delivery Changes

ALBANY, N.Y. -- More changes went into effect this month at the U.S. Postal Service, and some New York postal workers worry about how the policies …

Health and Wellness

Nevada Gets a D+ for Children's Mental Health: Report

CARSON CITY, Nev. -- Nevada scored a D-plus for children's mental health, according to a new report from the Children's Advocacy Alliance. …

Wyoming's new voter districts are expected to impact how the state addresses falling fossil-fuel revenues, Medicaid expansion, and how local school boards shape public education. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Wyoming Voters Urged to Give Feedback on New Voter District Maps

CHEYENNE, Wyo. -- As Wyoming lawmakers sort through new 2020 census numbers to update voting districts, watchdog groups are encouraging all residents …

Health and Wellness

Disability Advocates Urge More Inclusive Work Environments, Hiring Practices

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- As businesses across Illinois and the nation work to fill open positions, advocates for people with disabilities say they should …

Environment

PA Groups Planting Trees as Part of "10 Million By 2025" Goal

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- Now through November, Pennsylvania groups will plant an estimated 300,000 trees for fall, as part of a goal of 10 million new …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021