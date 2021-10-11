Partnership Mixes Traditional & Western Ways to Protect NY Preserves

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - New York environmental groups are teaming up to blend Indigenous knowledge of the land with Western scientific knowledge to strengthen local conservation practices, and restore justice to Native American communities.
The Nature Conservancy donated $800,000 to support its four-year project with the Center for Native Peoples and the Environment at State University of New York College of Environmental Science and Forestry. Neil Patterson Jr., the center's assistant director and a citizen of the Tuscarora Nation, said Indigenous peoples' approach to the environment had been dismissed by some Western scientists. He's optimistic that it's now being acknowledged in local conservation efforts that also will help combat the climate emergency.
"It's really amazing that larger society is looking at the care and sort of reciprocal responsibilities that Indigenous people have with the natural world," he said, "and figuring out that there are some answers in there for our current predicament."
A 2019 U.N. report found that lands managed by Indigenous peoples are declining less rapidly than other lands, because of their stewardship practices. It said at least 25% of the world's land is owned, managed, used or occupied by Indigenous peoples, including about 35% of natural areas that are formally protected.
Peg Olsen, director of The Nature Conservancy in New York, said a core part of the collaboration is getting Indigenous peoples' input on where they want the pilot project to begin, along with new framing of conservancy preserves.
"A partnership with the Center for Native Peoples and the Environment, and Indigenous communities is a pathway to restoring Indigenous people's engagement to these homelands," she said. "So, what we're envisioning with this 're-story-ation' project is to create a new narrative around these lands."
She said this could include anything from renaming preserves with Native languages to territorial acknowledgments, to educational materials that describe Indigenous history and values.
Patterson said he's grateful for allies who are willing to acknowledge the effects of colonization on Indigenous people, and is eager to see what comes next in this state of recovery.
"Folks often talk about reconciliation, certainly in Canada and other parts of the world," he said. "Certainly for the Haudenosaunee people, we're just interested in determining our own future and co-existing together on this planet with settler society."
SEARCHLIGHT, Nev. - In honor of Indigenous Peoples Day today, many in Nevada's Native community are calling for the establishment of a new national monument at Spirit Mountain, known as Avi Kwa Ame, near Searchlight. Multiple tribes derive their creation story from the Avi Kwa Ame area.
Nora McDowell, a project manager for the Fort Mojave Indian Tribe's Pipa Aha Macav Cultural Center, said the land is her people's most sacred site.
"The river is our namesake," she said. "We are the Aha Macav, 'People of the River.' The mountains we revere as a place of creation. You could analogize it to the Vatican, Arlington Cemetery, the Wailing Wall. This is our church, this is our place. This is our home."
On Friday, President Joe Biden restored the boundaries of Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante national monuments in Utah, which had been shrunk by former President Donald Trump. Searchlight resident Kim Garrison Means, an organizer for Avi Kwa Ame, said Biden's move has injected new hope into the fight to establish a 380,000-acre monument in southern Nevada.
"This is a promise that our government is making to us," she said, "and that harkens back to promises that our government has made in the past and not kept."
Biden also just became the first U.S. president to recognize Indigenous Peoples Day. Stacey Montooth, executive director of the Nevada Indian Commission, said that is a very big deal.
"It is just huge," she said, "to have the highest elected official recognize that, since the founding of the United States, our federal government has systematically sought to displace and assimilate American Indians."
Paul Selberg, executive director of the Nevada Conservation League, said the Spirit Mountain area also is important habitat for endangered species and contains culturally significant remnants of the old West.
"There are the tortoises, bighorn sheep, historic mining and pioneer-era artifacts that could be preserved and protected in the area as well," he said.
OMAHA, Neb. -- Tribal colleges and universities in Nebraska and across the nation are teaching the next generation of pre-K and elementary-school educators ways to incorporate native language and culture into their lesson plans, and a new grant secured by the American Indian College Fund will help that work expand.
Emily White Hat, vice president for programs at the Fund, said access to an educational pathway including traditional, indigenous knowledge, greatly improves education outcomes for students.
"It really supports their identity," White Hat explained. "It helps them be confident in who they are. It connects them to relatives in the community. It just provides this broader world view."
Nebraska Indian Community College and Little Priest Tribal College both offer early-childhood education courses, and will be eligible to get a slice of a recent $5.3 million grant from the Bezos Family Foundation over the next four years.
White Hat pointed out the program's goal is to revise curriculum to be more culturally relevant and support degree attainment for teachers. For example, students explore native housing structures in their Science, Technology, Engineering and Math classes, in a course now known as "wigwam-etry."
Educators also engage parents in their child's education, through activities such as family nights on campus, where parents also get a taste of the tribal college experience.
"The hope, too, is that we may bring parents who had not thought about college as an option into a place where they may feel like, 'Oh, I could do this. I could attend college, too,'" White Hat emphasized.
White Hat also sees the program as a way for families and entire communities to heal from the ongoing trauma caused when native children were removed from their homes for forced assimilation into white culture at boarding schools.
"Supporting the development of new teachers in the classrooms of our tribal communities is fundamental to the visibility of native people," White Hat contended. "We still exist, in this country and this world."
BOISE, Idaho -- Today is Indigenous Peoples' Day, a celebration of the people native to North America.
Tai Simpson, organizer for the Indigenous Idaho Alliance, said it is also a time to mark the challenges Native American communities face.
There are 5,700 unsolved cases of missing or murdered indigenous women across the country. Simpson pointed out cases have not received the media attention Gabby Petito, a white woman who disappeared in Wyoming, has received.
"These indigenous women are not seen equitably as human or worthy of investment when they do go missing and murdered in our communities," Simpson observed.
Simpson noted it is not only indigenous women who go missing. In Idaho, more men than women are missing, most of whom are between ages 15 and 25, and LGBTQ or two-spirit.
A movement is growing across the country to replace Columbus Day with Indigenous People's Day. Idaho has celebrated Indigenous People's Day since 2019.
When it comes to missing indigenous people, Simpson refers to a statement from the Urban Indian Health Institute, which stated individuals go missing in real life, in the data and in the media. She added she would love to see internet sleuths react to missing indigenous people they way they did to Petito.
"The way this online, true-crime community sought to find Gabby and trace her whereabouts and location," Simpson stated. "How can we keep up that same energy for indigenous folks, when we notice that they go missing?"
Simpson sees cultural rejuvenation as a prevention mechanism. She touted the many benefits of engaging young indigenous communities in artistic expression.
"Whether that's beadwork, music, weaving, storytelling, dancing, harvesting, gathering," Simpson outlined. "The more cultural activities they are afforded and exposed to as young people, their risk factors for going missing or murdered significantly decrease."
Simpson underscored Indigenous People's Day is about much more than highlighting tragedy.
"We have brought the best of our ancestors into this modern-day society as much as we can in the face of violence, in the face of oppression and in the face of racism," Simpson stressed. "And that is worth celebrating."
Simpson emphasized projects like the Seventh Generation Fund and Potlatch Fund are among the resources for young indigenous artists in the Northwest.