Partnership Mixes Traditional & Western Ways to Protect NY Preserves

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - New York environmental groups are teaming up to blend Indigenous knowledge of the land with Western scientific knowledge to strengthen local conservation practices, and restore justice to Native American communities.



The Nature Conservancy donated $800,000 to support its four-year project with the Center for Native Peoples and the Environment at State University of New York College of Environmental Science and Forestry. Neil Patterson Jr., the center's assistant director and a citizen of the Tuscarora Nation, said Indigenous peoples' approach to the environment had been dismissed by some Western scientists. He's optimistic that it's now being acknowledged in local conservation efforts that also will help combat the climate emergency.



"It's really amazing that larger society is looking at the care and sort of reciprocal responsibilities that Indigenous people have with the natural world," he said, "and figuring out that there are some answers in there for our current predicament."



A 2019 U.N. report found that lands managed by Indigenous peoples are declining less rapidly than other lands, because of their stewardship practices. It said at least 25% of the world's land is owned, managed, used or occupied by Indigenous peoples, including about 35% of natural areas that are formally protected.



Peg Olsen, director of The Nature Conservancy in New York, said a core part of the collaboration is getting Indigenous peoples' input on where they want the pilot project to begin, along with new framing of conservancy preserves.



"A partnership with the Center for Native Peoples and the Environment, and Indigenous communities is a pathway to restoring Indigenous people's engagement to these homelands," she said. "So, what we're envisioning with this 're-story-ation' project is to create a new narrative around these lands."



She said this could include anything from renaming preserves with Native languages to territorial acknowledgments, to educational materials that describe Indigenous history and values.



Patterson said he's grateful for allies who are willing to acknowledge the effects of colonization on Indigenous people, and is eager to see what comes next in this state of recovery.



"Folks often talk about reconciliation, certainly in Canada and other parts of the world," he said. "Certainly for the Haudenosaunee people, we're just interested in determining our own future and co-existing together on this planet with settler society."



Disclosure: The Nature Conservancy in New York - Long Island contributes to our fund for reporting on Climate Change/Air Quality, Environment, Public Lands/Wilderness, Water. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.

References: Announcement The Nature Conservancy 9/22/2021

UN report United Nations 5/6/2021



get more stories like this via email



SEARCHLIGHT, Nev. - In honor of Indigenous Peoples Day today, many in Nevada's Native community are calling for the establishment of a new national monument at Spirit Mountain, known as Avi Kwa Ame, near Searchlight. Multiple tribes derive their creation story from the Avi Kwa Ame area.



Nora McDowell, a project manager for the Fort Mojave Indian Tribe's Pipa Aha Macav Cultural Center, said the land is her people's most sacred site.



"The river is our namesake," she said. "We are the Aha Macav, 'People of the River.' The mountains we revere as a place of creation. You could analogize it to the Vatican, Arlington Cemetery, the Wailing Wall. This is our church, this is our place. This is our home."



On Friday, President Joe Biden restored the boundaries of Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante national monuments in Utah, which had been shrunk by former President Donald Trump. Searchlight resident Kim Garrison Means, an organizer for Avi Kwa Ame, said Biden's move has injected new hope into the fight to establish a 380,000-acre monument in southern Nevada.



"This is a promise that our government is making to us," she said, "and that harkens back to promises that our government has made in the past and not kept."



Biden also just became the first U.S. president to recognize Indigenous Peoples Day. Stacey Montooth, executive director of the Nevada Indian Commission, said that is a very big deal.



"It is just huge," she said, "to have the highest elected official recognize that, since the founding of the United States, our federal government has systematically sought to displace and assimilate American Indians."



Paul Selberg, executive director of the Nevada Conservation League, said the Spirit Mountain area also is important habitat for endangered species and contains culturally significant remnants of the old West.



"There are the tortoises, bighorn sheep, historic mining and pioneer-era artifacts that could be preserved and protected in the area as well," he said.





get more stories like this via email