Some NY Postal-Worker Unions Concerned About Latest Mail Delivery Changes

ALBANY, N.Y. -- More changes went into effect this month at the U.S. Postal Service, and some New York postal workers worry about how the policies will impact the avalanche of mail this holiday season.



The Postal Service's new service standards, which went into effect on Oct. 1, include moving away from air mail delivery for first-class mail.



It is expected mail traveling less than 1,000 miles will reach its destination in three days, and mail traveling more than 1,900 miles will take about five days. The Postal Service said these efforts are meant to cut costs.



John Tabak, president of the American Postal Workers Union Local 390 in Albany, said the changes are regrettable.



"Standards for the Post Office should not be slowed," Tabak argued. "The future of the Post Office isn't more automation. It's not in going back to trucks. It's not in going back to sorting mail by hand. It's in innovation, and there is a possibility here to innovate its way out, but it takes some money, and right now the Post Office doesn't have it."



These latest changes are part of Postmaster General Louis DeJoy's 10-year plan for the service, called "Delivering for America," which aims to avoid $160 billion in losses by 2030 and includes modernizing the vehicle fleet, as well as investments in processing facilities.



Other new changes to the Postal Service include cuts to office hours.



Chuck Zlatkin, legislative and political director of the New York Metro Area Postal Union, said it remains to be seen what impact the changes will have on the busy holiday months ahead. He is concerned the changes will privatize the Postal Service.



"People should understand that postal workers are fully aware of the job that they do, the importance of it to the public, and that they feel terrible about these delays in service," Zlatkin observed. "It's not the postal workers' fault. They're on your side."



DeJoy said last month the Postal Service is hiring 40,000 seasonal workers.



Zlatkin contended it is critical for Congress to pass the Postal Service Reform Act, which would eliminate the pre-funding of future retiree health benefits and add new measures to better hold Postal Service leadership accountable.



WHITESBURG, Ky. -- Congress has allowed the Abandoned Mine Lands (AML) program to expire, and advocates said nationwide on both state and tribal lands, residents face uncertainty over the future of environmental cleanup and economic recovery on lands once used to mine coal.



The program was reauthorized in 2006 for 15 years, but it expired Sept. 30, when lawmakers failed to pass President Joe Biden's infrastructure bill.



Chelsea Barnes, legislative director for the group Appalachian Voices, said the AML program is the only source of revenue coal-mining communities have to clean up health hazards left behind by the coal industry.



"We've heard from leadership it will be passed this October," Barnes noted. "But I think that until that happens, you're going to see a lot of state and tribal agencies in a holding pattern waiting to see what happens."



The bipartisan infrastructure bill would reauthorize the AML program and coal severance fee at a reduced rate, and includes an additional $11.3 billion dollars for mine cleanup that supporters argue would create thousands of new jobs in coal regions.



Rebecca Shelton, director of policy and organizing for the Appalachian Citizens Law Center, pointed out since the fund's creation, states have received a total of $6 billion in AML grants.



"So what we have on the table in this Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, is not only a reauthorization, but an additional $11 billion," Shelton explained. "It's needed so much for our communities."



She emphasized in addition to restoring the natural landscape, reducing the odds of landslides and improving drinking water, repurposing old mine land boosts local economies.



"In Kentucky alone, we have over $900 million in abandoned mine land liability, and these mine lands are old mine lands," Shelton stated.



Experts said the full cost of reclaiming all remaining abandoned mine sites in the nation will likely exceed $20 billion.



