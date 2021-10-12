Tuesday, October 12, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - October 12. 2021
Play

More changes in effect at U.S. Postal Service; some worry about how the policies will impact mail this holiday season. Plus, Texas' minority population growth not reflected in new voting maps.

2021Talks - October 12, 2021
Play

Vaccine mandates spur controversy among some workers and politicians; Wisconsin's AG demands th GOP probe into 2020 election be shut down; and President Biden's border policies again come under fire.

The Yonder Report - October 7, 2021
Play

Yearning for the family farm and taking classes to learn the ropes; childcare costs could be more affordable under the American Rescue Plan; a dramatic increase in America's multi-racial population; and poetry for Indigenous Peoples' Day.

Civic Groups Host East TN Redistricting Hearing

Play

Tuesday, October 12, 2021   

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. -- East Tennesseans can learn more about the redistricting process in Tennessee and share input at an upcoming public hearing held both online and in Hamilton County a week from today.

Debbie Gould, president of the League of Women Voters of Tennessee, said this year's process of redrawing boundaries could change who represents Tennesseans in federal and state government. She encouraged residents to give statements about how future political boundaries could impact representation for their local communities.

"Which will all be documented and shared," Gould explained. "The way it's handled in Tennessee by law, the state legislature is the responsible body for handling redistricting. And we will be submitting all of that information to them."

Gould pointed out participants can email president@lwvtn.org to reserve a spot to speak, and noted statements should be limited to three minutes.

Last month, lawmakers selected five Republicans and two Democrats to sit on a committee tasked with redrawing the state's new congressional and state legislative districts.

Gould pointed out previous hearings held in other parts of the state have raised critical questions about community representation.

"We've also heard from other people, such as folks from Murfreesboro, who ask why is [the] MTSU (Middle Tennessee State University) campus divided among multiple state districts?" Gould recounted. "That doesn't make sense. That diminishes their ability to be able to speak with a powerful voice in the state Legislature."

She added rural residents especially feel their voices have not been heard.

"They feel it's really important for rural counties to be represented by representatives who understand rural areas," Gould observed.

The latest census data showed Tennessee grew by nearly 9%, and increased to nearly seven million residents in 2020, compared with around six million people reported in 2010.


World Restart a Heart Day for 2021 highlights the importance of learning CPR, since survival for out-of-hospital cardiac arrests dropped by 14% during the pandemic. (Adobe stock)

Health and Wellness

Virginians Urged to Learn CPR on World Restart a Heart Day

ARLINGTON, Va. -- Last month, a health researcher in the Washington, D.C., area gave CPR to a man suffering a heart attack on a local bike trail…

Health and Wellness

Under Texas' Shadow, Iowa Still Debating Reproductive Rights

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- Iowa is not among the states that have so-called "trigger laws" that could be enacted if the U.S. Supreme Court were to overturn …

Social Issues

Some NY Postal-Worker Unions Concerned About Latest Mail Delivery Changes

ALBANY, N.Y. -- More changes went into effect this month at the U.S. Postal Service, and some New York postal workers worry about how the policies …

A new report finds that Nevada needs to develop family support programs within the community.(Vejaa/Adobestock)

Health and Wellness

Nevada Gets a D+ for Children's Mental Health: Report

CARSON CITY, Nev. -- Nevada scored a D-plus for children's mental health, according to a new report from the Children's Advocacy Alliance. …

Health and Wellness

Wheelchair-Accessible Van Connects San Luis Valley Residents to Health Care

ALAMOSA, Colo. -- The Valley-Wide Ride, a transportation service introduced last year to help San Luis Valley residents get to health centers…

People living with disabilities make up roughly 30% of the U.S. workforce, while their unemployment rate is more than double the overall rate. (Kaspars Grinvalds/Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

Disability Advocates Urge More Inclusive Work Environments, Hiring Practices

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- As businesses across Illinois and the nation work to fill open positions, advocates for people with disabilities say they should …

Environment

PA Groups Planting Trees as Part of "10 Million By 2025" Goal

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- Now through November, Pennsylvania groups will plant an estimated 300,000 trees for fall, as part of a goal of 10 million new …

Social Issues

‘Kitchens of Africa’ Founder: More Women Small-Business Owners Need Access to Loans

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Women small-business owners in North Carolina say access to financing is a key component of helping women reach economic success…

 

