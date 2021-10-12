Tuesday, October 12, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - October 12. 2021
Play

More changes in effect at U.S. Postal Service; some worry about how the policies will impact mail this holiday season. Plus, Texas' minority population growth not reflected in new voting maps.

2021Talks - October 12, 2021
Play

Vaccine mandates spur controversy among some workers and politicians; Wisconsin's AG demands th GOP probe into 2020 election be shut down; and President Biden's border policies again come under fire.

The Yonder Report - October 7, 2021
Play

Yearning for the family farm and taking classes to learn the ropes; childcare costs could be more affordable under the American Rescue Plan; a dramatic increase in America's multi-racial population; and poetry for Indigenous Peoples' Day.

Social Issues  |  Civic Engagement    News
Wyoming Voters Urged to Give Feedback on New Voter District Maps

Play

Tuesday, October 12, 2021   

CHEYENNE, Wyo. -- As Wyoming lawmakers sort through new 2020 census numbers to update voting districts, watchdog groups are encouraging all residents to pay attention and offer feedback.

Janna Farley, communications director for the ACLU-Wyoming, called on state senators to protect the voting rights of all Wyomingites, and to be transparent about how data from the 2020 census is driving their decisions.

"So once drawn, these district boundaries are in place for the next ten years, and their policy impacts can last well beyond that," Farley explained. "That's why it's so important to pay attention to the redistricting process."

New maps are expected to impact the upcoming 2022 elections for Wyoming's state House and Senate races, whether the state expands Medicaid, and how to make up for lost fossil-fuel revenues.

At the local level, through school board elections, maps also can impact how public schools operate. To stay up to date with the redistricting process and give feedback, visit wyoleg.gov.

When redistricting is done fairly, it accurately reflects population changes and racial diversity and is used to equitably allocate representation in the state Legislature.

Farley emphasized her group will be on the lookout for any signs of politicians carving out districts to tilt election outcomes in their favor.

"When politicians use redistricting to manipulate the outcome of elections, however, it's called gerrymandering," Farley pointed out. "It's a practice that undermines democracy, and stifles the voice of voters, and it happens more often than you might think."

Farley encourages all Wyoming voters to make their voices heard before the full Legislature adopts a new redistricting plan during the 2022 budget Session, which is scheduled to convene next February.


