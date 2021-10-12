Wyoming Voters Urged to Give Feedback on New Voter District Maps

CHEYENNE, Wyo. -- As Wyoming lawmakers sort through new 2020 census numbers to update voting districts, watchdog groups are encouraging all residents to pay attention and offer feedback.



Janna Farley, communications director for the ACLU-Wyoming, called on state senators to protect the voting rights of all Wyomingites, and to be transparent about how data from the 2020 census is driving their decisions.



"So once drawn, these district boundaries are in place for the next ten years, and their policy impacts can last well beyond that," Farley explained. "That's why it's so important to pay attention to the redistricting process."



New maps are expected to impact the upcoming 2022 elections for Wyoming's state House and Senate races, whether the state expands Medicaid, and how to make up for lost fossil-fuel revenues.



At the local level, through school board elections, maps also can impact how public schools operate. To stay up to date with the redistricting process and give feedback, visit wyoleg.gov.



When redistricting is done fairly, it accurately reflects population changes and racial diversity and is used to equitably allocate representation in the state Legislature.



Farley emphasized her group will be on the lookout for any signs of politicians carving out districts to tilt election outcomes in their favor.



"When politicians use redistricting to manipulate the outcome of elections, however, it's called gerrymandering," Farley pointed out. "It's a practice that undermines democracy, and stifles the voice of voters, and it happens more often than you might think."



Farley encourages all Wyoming voters to make their voices heard before the full Legislature adopts a new redistricting plan during the 2022 budget Session, which is scheduled to convene next February.



RAPID CITY, S.D. -- Proposed updates to South Dakota's legislative maps are getting a dose of public scrutiny, with hearings being held across the state this week.



Redistricting, which is done each decade after a formal census count, is meant to ensure communities have equal representation, but some voter advocates feel the state's current process allows for gerrymandering. The concerns were highlighted during an initial hearing near Rapid City.



Rep. Phil Jensen, R-Rapid City, whose daughter is a member of the Rosebud Sioux tribe, said he was concerned about proposed boundaries from senators, and how they might impact tribal communities.



"Please reject the Senate map, which some say would silence the voice of these American Indians, and embrace the House map, which is more equitable and inclusive," Jensen urged.



The redistricting committees in both chambers are led by Republicans because of their majorities in the Legislature. Senate members leveled similar gerrymandering accusations against the House panel over its map, saying it prioritized re-election plans over people. Additional public hearings will be over the next two days, wrapping up tomorrow in Sioux Falls.



Dan Mulally, a Rapid Valley resident, testified he was concerned about communities of interest in his area not getting enough attention in the process.



"It almost sounds to me like Moses came down to the mountain with this and said, 'Here it is,'" Mulally remarked.



The Legislature is expected to consider finalized maps when it meets early next month. The governor also needs to sign off on any proposal. If there is no agreement, the issue could wind up before the courts.



