Virginians Urged to Learn CPR on World Restart a Heart Day

ALAMOSA, Colo. -- The Valley-Wide Ride, a transportation service introduced last year to help San Luis Valley residents get to health centers, is booking more rides than ever with the addition of a new wheelchair-accessible vehicle.



Evelyn Wiant, marketing projects specialist for Valley-Wide Health Systems, said the program has been key for reducing one of the biggest barriers to care. Because the area is so spread out, getting to a doctor's appointment can mean a 30- to 45-minute drive, each way.



"A significant portion of our patients live at or below the poverty line," Wiant explained. "They may not have transportation of their own, or they may be elderly and unable to transport themselves."



More than 20% of residents served by Valley-Wide live below the federal poverty level, and Wiant pointed out even if reliable public transportation was available, many residents wouldn't be able to pay for it.



Valley-Wide was able to make its fleet wheelchair-accessible thanks in part to a grant from NextFifty Initiative, a Colorado-based private foundation.



Chandra Matthews, director of programs for the Initiative, said its Community Response Fund is designed to get dollars out quickly so organizations serving older adults have more options.



"And these funds are really designed to meet those one-time, immediate needs," Matthews emphasized. "They did that for Valley-Wide health systems in that we helped them purchase a wheelchair-accessible vehicle."



The Valley-Wide Ride is free, and available to anyone in the Alamosa, Monte Vista, San Luis, Antonito, and Lower Arkansas Valley area. Wiant added the service is not limited to trips to and from the health center.



"In addition to getting you to your appointment with your medical provider, we can take you to any other kind of medical appointment," Wiant stressed. "We can also take you to destinations that are considered wellness-related. We can take you to the gym or the grocery store. We can take you to the laundromat."



References: Valley-Wide Ride Valley-Wide Health Systems 2021



get more stories like this via email



SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- Congress still is debating the Build Back Better reconciliation bill, and groups that fight for better health care are pressing for passage.



Notably, the bill would authorize the Department of Health and Human Services, which administers Medicare, to negotiate lower prices for prescription drugs and extend those prices to private insurers, so everyone could benefit.



Yvette Brisco, a Central Valley health advocate and multiple sclerosis patient, said the change could save California consumers $6.4 billion per year.



"Prescription drug prices should not be the thing that makes you choose between whether or not you eat and whether or not you get help," Brisco asserted.



The bill could also expand Medicare to cover dental and vision care for millions of older Americans.



Rep. Jim Costa, D-Calif., from Fresno, said the current system leads to a lot of suffering.



"The high prices force people to ration or stop taking their medications," Costa observed. "[It] results in serious, serious health implications."



The American Rescue Plan provides $1.4 billion a year to help people pay for plans on the Covered California marketplace. The Build Back Better bill could extend those subsidies.



Mark Herbert with the California Small Business Majority noted half of the people on the Covered California marketplace work for small businesses or are self-employed.



"Extending those subsidies to allow business owners to still access affordable insurance is really critical," Herbert contended.



The nonprofit Health Access estimates without major funding in the Build Back Better bill, more than 1.4 million people on Covered California plans could see their premiums rise by up to $1,000 a year.



References: House Resolution 5376 2021

American Rescue Plan 03/11/2021

Fact sheet Health Access 10/07/2021



get more stories like this via email

