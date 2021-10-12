Nevada Gets a D+ for Children's Mental Health: Report

CARSON CITY, Nev. -- Nevada scored a D-plus for children's mental health, according to a new report from the Children's Advocacy Alliance.
get more stories like this via email
Researchers evaluated the Silver State on a series of mental-health indicators including depression, substance abuse, developmental disorders, suicide and access to care.
Dr. Tara Raines, Kids Count Initiative director at the Children's Advocacy Alliance in Nevada, said the biggest problem is access: The state faces a huge shortage of pediatric mental-health providers, especially within the juvenile-justice system.
"We need more psychologists," Raines argued. "We need more treatment centers for kids with severe mental-health disorders. We need more psychiatric social workers. We need more child psychiatrists."
The report gave Nevada an F-plus grade for percentage of children receiving mental and behavioral care, noting in several counties, families have almost nowhere to turn when a child develops mental illness.
A 2020 report from Mental Health America ranked Nevada worst in the nation for prevalence of mental illness and low access to care. It found 71% of youths in Nevada who experienced major depressive episodes never got treatment.
The bottom line, she said: Nevada needs to aggressively recruit more providers, as soon as possible. Raines would like the state to fund more slots in nationally accredited child mental-health training programs, especially in southern Nevada.
"We know that people tend to stay where they get licensed," Raines observed. "If we can recruit trainees to come here for internships or for post-doctoral fellowships, the likelihood of them staying on afterwards to become licensed in the state of Nevada is incredibly high."
The report authors also call on the state to require mental health screenings for all kids, and reexamine school discipline to focus more on prevention.
CLIVE, Iowa - This week, more attention is being paid to the struggles of people living with mental-health conditions. In Iowa, parents are telling their stories in hopes of inspiring other families to speak out.
Between now and Saturday, groups around the country are observing Mental Illness Awareness Week. Mary Neubauer of Clive has become an advocate in recent years, after her son took his own life in 2017.
More than a decade ago, he was diagnosed with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, depression and major anxiety. She said the family made a sincere effort to be open about what happened.
"In hindsight," said Neubauer, "it was our way of saying, 'Do you see this? Do you see the impact that mental illness had on this beautiful boy's life?'"
She said leading up to his death, it was hard to find enough resources in Iowa to treat her son's conditions, so that's been another focus of the family's advocacy.
And while the state has taken steps to build resources, including creating a children's behavioral-health system, Neubauer said she worries that access issues remain, especially in rural areas.
For the general public, Neubauer added there are still opportunities to overcome any lingering stigma about mental health issues.
"We all need our mental health and our physical health to truly be well," said Neubauer.
The awareness week comes on the heels of an annual fundraising event for the Iowa chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness. This year's "NAMI-Walks Your Way Iowa" saw roughly 500 people in attendance, with more than $140,000 dollars raised.
Organizers say a key element is getting more stories out into the public, so other families struggling with a diagnosis don't feel isolated.
get more stories like this via email
Disclosure: NAMI Iowa contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy & Priorities, Health Issues, Mental Health. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
CHARLESTON, W.Va. - Degrading mental health among the nation's K-12 students over the past year and a half has alarmed health professionals. Experts say West Virginia could use federal funding to help address students' needs, at a time when the novel coronavirus crisis shows no signs of letting up.
get more stories like this via email
Tamicah Owens is a summer research associate at the West Virginia Center on Budget and Policy and a doctoral student in educational theory and practice at West Virginia University. She said the state will receive more than $761 million to ensure they can reopen safely and meet students' needs.
"So school districts, for example, could hire more teachers," said Owens. "They could hire counselors, they could hire nurses, they could also hire additional social workers and school psychologists and counselors."
Owens explained that the majority of the funds will go to local school boards that will make decisions on how to use the money. But she said they must receive public input from educators and parents on their proposed plans.
Owens said she believes the funding represents a significant opportunity for West Virginia to address some of the longstanding needs and challenges in its education system.
"That is the number one thing that needs to happen," said Owens, "is parents and students and teachers need to be able to put input into what they need specifically to help with these issues."
She also pointed out stark disparities in income and poverty in the state based on race, noting that Black West Virginians are almost twice as likely to be living in poverty than white residents.
She said the economic strain created by the pandemic means students of color are facing greater challenges, and says funding should be used in ways that help combat longstanding inequities.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. -- September is Suicide Prevention Month, and New Yorkers are being asked to make use of training sessions that are available on how to respond to emotional crises, especially as the pandemic continues to affect mental health.
get more stories like this via email
Samantha Colson, director of training and programs for the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) in Rochester, said in the last few years, New York state has worked to fund "Mental Health First Aid" sessions, so they are offered at low- or no-cost to the public and in schools.
She thinks it is imperative that young people get this kind of training.
"Just foundational training around mental health, mental illness, and how to support a friend that may be struggling," Colson explained. "And that support should include, 'I'm here for you, I hear you, but now we need to get to a trusted adult that can really help you get the help that you need.'"
Colson added phone hotlines, like 211 or 311, can directly connect New Yorkers to mental-health care, and the national crisis helpline is at 800-273-TALK.
Suicide is among the top causes of death among people ages 10 to 34, second only to unintentional injury, according to the National Institute of Mental Health.
Colson noted one reason people cite most often for not reaching out for support is the stigma surrounding mental-health challenges, even though
one in five U.S. adults experiences a mental illness. She said helping someone in an emotional crisis begins with small action steps.
"I would tell that helper to first take a breath, because it can seem overwhelming when someone's laying that on you," Colson advised. "And do your best to center yourself and really listen, nonjudgmentally, to that person that is sharing their experience and sharing their struggle."