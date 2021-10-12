Tuesday, October 12, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - October 12. 2021
More changes in effect at U.S. Postal Service; some worry about how the policies will impact mail this holiday season. Plus, Texas' minority population growth not reflected in new voting maps.

2021Talks - October 12, 2021
Vaccine mandates spur controversy among some workers and politicians; Wisconsin's AG demands th GOP probe into 2020 election be shut down; and President Biden's border policies again come under fire.

The Yonder Report - October 7, 2021
Yearning for the family farm and taking classes to learn the ropes; childcare costs could be more affordable under the American Rescue Plan; a dramatic increase in America's multi-racial population; and poetry for Indigenous Peoples' Day.

Nevada Gets a D+ for Children's Mental Health: Report

Tuesday, October 12, 2021   

CARSON CITY, Nev. -- Nevada scored a D-plus for children's mental health, according to a new report from the Children's Advocacy Alliance.

Researchers evaluated the Silver State on a series of mental-health indicators including depression, substance abuse, developmental disorders, suicide and access to care.

Dr. Tara Raines, Kids Count Initiative director at the Children's Advocacy Alliance in Nevada, said the biggest problem is access: The state faces a huge shortage of pediatric mental-health providers, especially within the juvenile-justice system.

"We need more psychologists," Raines argued. "We need more treatment centers for kids with severe mental-health disorders. We need more psychiatric social workers. We need more child psychiatrists."

The report gave Nevada an F-plus grade for percentage of children receiving mental and behavioral care, noting in several counties, families have almost nowhere to turn when a child develops mental illness.

A 2020 report from Mental Health America ranked Nevada worst in the nation for prevalence of mental illness and low access to care. It found 71% of youths in Nevada who experienced major depressive episodes never got treatment.

The bottom line, she said: Nevada needs to aggressively recruit more providers, as soon as possible. Raines would like the state to fund more slots in nationally accredited child mental-health training programs, especially in southern Nevada.

"We know that people tend to stay where they get licensed," Raines observed. "If we can recruit trainees to come here for internships or for post-doctoral fellowships, the likelihood of them staying on afterwards to become licensed in the state of Nevada is incredibly high."

The report authors also call on the state to require mental health screenings for all kids, and reexamine school discipline to focus more on prevention.


South Dakota lawmakers face a Dec. 1 deadline to approve new legislative maps. Currently, they're in the process of gathering public feedback. (Adobe Stock)

Gerrymandering Concerns Surface in SD Redistricting Hearings

RAPID CITY, S.D. -- Proposed updates to South Dakota's legislative maps are getting a dose of public scrutiny, with hearings being held across the …

Virginians Urged to Learn CPR on World Restart a Heart Day

ARLINGTON, Va. -- Last month, a health researcher in the Washington, D.C., area gave CPR to a man suffering a heart attack on a local bike trail…

Under Texas' Shadow, Iowa Still Debating Reproductive Rights

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- Iowa is not among the states that have so-called "trigger laws" that could be enacted if the U.S. Supreme Court were to overturn …

Between 2000 and 2010, Texas' population increased by nearly 4.3 million, more than in all other states, with Houston adding 200,000 residents. (act014/Pixabay)

TX House Takes Up Redistricting Map That Lacks Minority Representation

AUSTIN, Texas -- Data from the 2020 U.S. Census showed 95% of Texas' population growth came from minorities, but the proposed redistricting map …

Some NY Postal-Worker Unions Concerned About Latest Mail Delivery Changes

ALBANY, N.Y. -- More changes went into effect this month at the U.S. Postal Service, and some New York postal workers worry about how the policies …

Wyoming's new voter districts are expected to impact how the state addresses falling fossil-fuel revenues, Medicaid expansion, and how local school boards shape public education. (Adobe Stock)

Wyoming Voters Urged to Give Feedback on New Voter District Maps

CHEYENNE, Wyo. -- As Wyoming lawmakers sort through new 2020 census numbers to update voting districts, watchdog groups are encouraging all residents …

Wheelchair-Accessible Van Connects San Luis Valley Residents to Health Care

ALAMOSA, Colo. -- The Valley-Wide Ride, a transportation service introduced last year to help San Luis Valley residents get to health centers…

Disability Advocates Urge More Inclusive Work Environments, Hiring Practices

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- As businesses across Illinois and the nation work to fill open positions, advocates for people with disabilities say they should …

 

