MN Part of Push to Block Postal-Service Changes

MINNEAPOLIS - Post offices around the country are implementing service changes described by the Postmaster General as a way to reverse major financial losses. However, labor leaders in Minnesota say the moves lack transparency and will affect vulnerable populations.
Since Oct. 1, service standards have been altered to slow the pace of delivery for some first-class mail, while cutting retail hours and increasing prices.
Peggy Whitney, a local business agent for the Minneapolis Postal Workers Union, said customers in urbanized settings might not notice it as much. However, she warned it's a different story for rural Minnesotans, especially those who see the daily mail service as a lifeline, including "senior citizens and veterans who rely heavily on medication by mail."
Whitney and other union leaders noted that the changes don't align with recommendations from the Postal Regulatory Commission, and said the Postmaster General failed to produce enough evidence to the commission. Minnesota and nearly 20 other states recently filed an administrative complaint, asking for a more detailed review of the new plan.
Postal leaders have argued that the longstanding service model was unsustainable, but Whitney said treating the Postal Service as a business runs counter to the organization's mission. When focusing on revenue losses, she said, she feels the 10-year overhaul plan doesn't make any sense, and added, "How many businesses raise prices for their customers and provide them with less products?"
Other critics of service reductions say the system could thrive by venturing into other areas, such as
banking. The Postmaster General has said some of the current price hikes will be temporary, to help with $160 billion in losses the USPS faces over the next decade.
PORTLAND, Ore. - Ahead of the busiest season of the year for the U.S. Postal Service, some Oregon postal workers are voicing concerns about the latest policy changes.
They include new "service standards" that slow down first-class mail delivery. Mail traveling less than 1,000 miles should reach its destination in three days, and mail traveling more than 1,900 miles will take about five days. The Postal Service also has hiked rates for mail, packages and other special services.
With these changes and staffing issues, said Joe Cogan, president of Portland's local postal workers' union, he doesn't think the Postal Service is prepared for the holiday crunch.
"I just don't know how any organization or business can survive if you're reducing service and charging more. It just doesn't make sense to me," he said. "I can tell you that the employees that I represent, we want to serve our customers to the best of our ability - and we believe that this action prevents us from doing that."
Postmaster General Louis DeJoy has said the Postal Service is hiring 40,000 seasonal workers to help with the holiday rush, and that the changes are needed to trim a $160 billion loss by 2030.
Christopher Shaw, an author and historian of the U.S. Postal Service, said he's already hearing reports of how these changes are affecting small-business owners. They often depend on first-class mail and have said the slowdown will impact their day-to-day operations. Shaw said he thinks some may turn to other delivery providers, which could lead to further privatization of the industry.
"These changes," he said, "are part of a trend where the Postal Service is conceived of not as a public service, and instead more like a for-profit business, which could very well lead to degradation of the service that Americans have expected and received over the years."
The changes are part of DeJoy's 10-year plan, called "Delivering for America," which includes modernizing the vehicle fleet and making investments in mail-processing facilities.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - After discovering the healing powers of eating natural, healthy foods, one Jacksonville woman sought to show her community what was possible. However, she lived in a food desert.
That was just one of the challenges for Tyrica Moore, owner of TeaPosh Naturals. It used to be a vegan cafe but transitioned during the pandemic into a retail store for natural herbs and teas. Moore's other challenge was securing financial support to keep her business afloat. She found that at Self-Help Credit Union, a Community Development Financial Institution that serves economically marginalized communities.
"Self-Help then came around and was able to help me to advance myself financially, and get over a huge hump and be able to pivot the business, versus 100% closing the business," she said. "So now, my passion is to help the community do the same thing."
Stories such as Moore's will be spotlighted for National Business Women's Week, which begins Oct. 17. One goal is to close a financing gap of $300 billion for woman-owned small businesses globally. According to the International Finance Corp., many have limited or no access to financial services.
Ebony Perkins, Self-Help Credit Union's national resource manager, said empowering women to secure credit and be financially independent sets examples within families, as they pass financial values on to their children.
"Our mission is to provide economic opportunity for all people," she said, "and historically in America, women have been underserved and kept out of the financial conversation."
Perkins added that Community Banks and Credit Development Credit Unions offer low account minimums, so more people can use their services -- people who are capable, but often overlooked by large financial institutions.
SAN FRANCISCO -- Worldwide, only 65% of women have a bank account, compared with 72% for men, so as we celebrate National Businesswoman's Week later this month, community development financial institutions are working to even the playing field.
Many of those institutions specialize in making loans to under-banked groups.
Ebony Perkins, director of investor relations for Self-Help Credit Union, said her organization has loaned $3.25 billion dollars to women over the past 40 years. And 43% of the Paycheck Protection Program dollars they distributed went to companies run by women of color.
"Our mission is to provide economic opportunity for all people," Perkins stated. "And historically in America, women have been underserved and kept out of the financial conversations."
According to the International Finance Corporation, there is a financing gap of $300 billion dollars for formal, female-owned small businesses. In addition, financial services are limited or out of reach for more than 70% of female-owned companies.
Nuray Ozbay, investment associate for Self Help Federal Credit Union in San Francisco, said her division lent almost $410 million to 17,000 women in California since 2008. She pointed out some women can have a hard time qualifying for a loan.
"Women's ownership of land or home or that type of asset is lower than men," Ozbay explained. "Hence, they have larger barriers in access to lending."
Malea Chavez, executive director of the Women's Building, a nonprofit in San Francisco which helps women get ahead, said during the pandemic, women took on the bulk of the caregiving, which kept millions out of the workforce.
"It's much more challenging for them to prove their working records, to have access to credit, to be able to qualify for loans, to be able to start a business," Chavez outlined. "All of those things are just more challenging because they have less access to the experience that's needed to qualify."
Many community development financial institutions provide free counseling to help clients take charge of their financial future.
