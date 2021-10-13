Wednesday, October 13, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - October 14, 2021
Play

Racial justice is a major concern as states draw new voting maps, and voter advocates see red flags as Ohio rejects a high number of voter registrations.

2021Talks - October 13, 2021
Play

House lawmakers greenlight legislation to raise debt limit; Obama to campaign with Virginia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe; and a new poll finds Americans' trust in President Biden has eroded over the pandemic.

The Yonder Report - October 14, 2021
Play

A rebuttal is leveled over a broad-brush rural-schools story; Black residents in Alabama's Uniontown worry a promised wastewater fix may fizzle; cattle ranchers rally for fairness; and the worms are running in Banner Elk, North Carolina.

Social Issues  |  Consumer    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

USPS Changes Have OR Postal Workers Worried about Holidays

Play

Wednesday, October 13, 2021   

PORTLAND, Ore. - Ahead of the busiest season of the year for the U.S. Postal Service, some Oregon postal workers are voicing concerns about the latest policy changes.

They include new "service standards" that slow down first-class mail delivery. Mail traveling less than 1,000 miles should reach its destination in three days, and mail traveling more than 1,900 miles will take about five days. The Postal Service also has hiked rates for mail, packages and other special services.

With these changes and staffing issues, said Joe Cogan, president of Portland's local postal workers' union, he doesn't think the Postal Service is prepared for the holiday crunch.

"I just don't know how any organization or business can survive if you're reducing service and charging more. It just doesn't make sense to me," he said. "I can tell you that the employees that I represent, we want to serve our customers to the best of our ability - and we believe that this action prevents us from doing that."

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy has said the Postal Service is hiring 40,000 seasonal workers to help with the holiday rush, and that the changes are needed to trim a $160 billion loss by 2030.

Christopher Shaw, an author and historian of the U.S. Postal Service, said he's already hearing reports of how these changes are affecting small-business owners. They often depend on first-class mail and have said the slowdown will impact their day-to-day operations. Shaw said he thinks some may turn to other delivery providers, which could lead to further privatization of the industry.

"These changes," he said, "are part of a trend where the Postal Service is conceived of not as a public service, and instead more like a for-profit business, which could very well lead to degradation of the service that Americans have expected and received over the years."

The changes are part of DeJoy's 10-year plan, called "Delivering for America," which includes modernizing the vehicle fleet and making investments in mail-processing facilities.

Disclosure: American Postal Workers Union contributes to our fund for reporting on Consumer Issues, Livable Wages/Working Families. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


get more stories like this via email
A new program will boost support services, such as child care or school counseling, for students of color taking non-degree courses for workforce readiness at community colleges in six states. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

VA Community Colleges Gain New Support for Adult Students of Color

RICHMOND, Va. - A new program aims to give underserved students of color extra support to close education and workforce training gaps that have grown …

Social Issues

Report: Pandemic Assistance Programs a Lifeline for Ohioans

COLUMBUS, Ohio - A new survey of Ohioans confirms assistance programs have been a lifeline for families reeling from the effects of the pandemic…

Health and Wellness

Down Syndrome: Focus on Accomplishments, Not Assumptions

FARGO, N.D. - People with Down syndrome are having a bigger impact on society, and their advocates in the Dakota region say it's time for the public …

In 2017, 99% of Kentucky counties lacked a clinic that would perform an abortion, according to the Guttmacher Institute. (Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

Supreme Court Hears Oral Arguments on KY Abortion Law

FRANKFORT, Ky. - U.S. Supreme Court justices heard oral arguments Tuesday in a case involving a 2018 Kentucky abortion law that bans a medical …

Social Issues

Coalition Urges Missourians to Join Redistricting Process

ST. LOUIS - Public hearings for Missouri's redistricting process begin Saturday in St. Louis and continue next week in Springfield and Kansas City…

Line 5 is just one of many oil and gas pipelines that environmental groups and Native American tribes contend are threats to sacred and biodiverse waterways. (Oil and Water Don't Mix Coalition)

Environment

Groups Urge White House to Support 'Line 5' Shutdown

MACKINAW CITY, Mich. - Environmental groups and tribal communities are asking the Biden administration to stand with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in her …

Social Issues

Gerrymandering Concerns Surface in SD Redistricting Hearings

RAPID CITY, S.D. -- Proposed updates to South Dakota's legislative maps are getting a dose of public scrutiny, with hearings being held across the …

Health and Wellness

Virginians Urged to Learn CPR on World Restart a Heart Day

ARLINGTON, Va. -- Last month, a health researcher in the Washington, D.C., area gave CPR to a man suffering a heart attack on a local bike trail…

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021