Groups Urge White House to Support 'Line 5' Shutdown

BELLINGHAM, Wash. -- Last month's deadly heat wave in the Northwest underscored the need to reduce carbon emissions, but advocates want to ensure low-income communities aren't left behind.



Rose Lathrop, program director for Sustainable Connections, based in Bellingham, said electrifying buildings is key, since they are the fastest-growing source of carbon pollution in Washington state.



"That's up 50% from 1990, and that's due to gas and oil appliances like furnaces, hot-water heaters and stoves," Lathrop outlined. "So the more of this infrastructure that we place inside of homes, the more likely we're going to see internal gas leaks."



Lathrop noted appliances like gas stoves also negatively affect indoor air quality, which is an even greater concern during heat waves when people need to spend more time inside. A recent study found communities of color are disproportionately exposed to heat in cities across the country.



She added replacing gas infrastructure is difficult in older residential buildings, and will become a growing issue for low-income communities.



"How do we electrify those in a way that doesn't harm our low-income communities, and in fact should support them and help them through a positive transition?" Lathrop asked. "And at the end of the day, it's going to take funding."



Lathrop pointed out local governments and Washington state are moving to reduce pollution from buildings, but believes policy without funding will not be effective. She argued the transition away from the use of fuels such as natural gas in buildings needs to be under way now.



"All of our new construction should already be zero-carbon construction," Lathrop asserted. "It's easy enough to do. We have the technology, and we have the capacity to do it."



PARK RAPIDS, Minn. -- The Minnesota Court of Appeals has upheld approvals of permits for the Line 3 oil pipeline.



The move is seen as a win for Enbridge Energy, the company behind the project, but tribal activists opposed to the effort say they'll keep fighting.



In a 2-to-1 decision, the court said state regulators acted properly when giving their consent to Line 3, which is being built to replace an aging oil pipeline that runs across northern Minnesota.



Winona LaDuke is one of the leading tribal advocates speaking out against Line 3. She said the state, including Gov. Tim Walz, has let them down.



"I am so dismayed by the Court of Appeals, and we will stand in resistance with thousands of others," LaDuke vowed. "This summer is young."



She contended the ruling will result in more people arrested or hurt, with opposition surfacing along the construction route. Last week, protesters held their largest gathering yet, resulting in arrests after people locked themselves to equipment.



Meanwhile, LaDuke emphasized they are pleading with the Biden administration to intervene. Canada-based Enbridge said Line 3 creates thousands of jobs, and that high degrees of safety are being applied to construction and maintenance.



Installation of Line 3 is nearly 60% complete, and the court noted its presence, while troublesome to many groups and tribal members, is less of an environmental risk than the current line. But LaDuke said it's a direct threat to natural resources tribes rely on.



"All of our wild-rice watersheds are now subject to Enbridge's aggression and destruction," LaDuke asserted.



Even if this decision is appealed to the Minnesota Supreme Court, opponents worry it would take a long time before a ruling is issued, which is why they want President Joe Biden to take action with construction moving forward.



