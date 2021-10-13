Wednesday, October 13, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - October 14, 2021
Play

Racial justice is a major concern as states draw new voting maps, and voter advocates see red flags as Ohio rejects a high number of voter registrations.

2021Talks - October 13, 2021
Play

House lawmakers greenlight legislation to raise debt limit; Obama to campaign with Virginia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe; and a new poll finds Americans' trust in President Biden has eroded over the pandemic.

The Yonder Report - October 14, 2021
Play

A rebuttal is leveled over a broad-brush rural-schools story; Black residents in Alabama's Uniontown worry a promised wastewater fix may fizzle; cattle ranchers rally for fairness; and the worms are running in Banner Elk, North Carolina.

Environment  |  Environmental Justice    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Groups Urge White House to Support 'Line 5' Shutdown

Play

Wednesday, October 13, 2021   

MACKINAW CITY, Mich. - Environmental groups and tribal communities are asking the Biden administration to stand with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in her call to shut down the Line 5 dual pipelines, which run under the Straits of Mackinac.

Canada recently invoked a 1977 treaty to get the United States to allow Enbridge Energy to continue using the pipelines, and has said shutting them down would disrupt Canada's natural-gas supply. But Beth Wallace, manager of the National Wildlife Federation's Great Lakes Freshwater campaigns, pointed out that Line 5 has spilled more than 1 million gallons of oil into the Straits of Mackinac during its nearly 70-year history.

"They're ignoring the pipeline has dozens of locations where protective coating has failed," she said. "The pipeline is bent in at least two locations. It continues to be hit by bow anchors undetected."

On Tuesday, groups delivered a petition with more than 33,000 signatures to the office of U.S. Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich., hoping he'll pass it along to the White House. The petition noted that Indigenous treaty rights precede the 1977 treaty between the United States and Canada.

Whitney Gravelle, president of Bay Mills Indian Community, said that in 1836, when tribal nations ceded the lands that became the State of Michigan, they were promised the right to fish, hunt and gather.

"And those treaties include solemn promises that the Anishnaabe, my people, would be able to continue to use the water, the land, within that ceded territory to sustain our way of life," she said.

Gravelle said the 1836 treaty rights are still in place today, and will remain so as future generations continue to exercise them.

Line 5 detractors have cited a recent oil spill off the California coast, where an underwater pipeline rupture went undetected until tens of thousands of gallons already had entered the ocean. If a similar leak occurred with Line 5, said Sean McBrearty, an Oil and Water Don't Mix Coalition campaign coordinator, it could be orders of magnitude worse.

"This pipeline was much newer than Line 5, built in an era when pipeline technology was better than it was in 1953," he said, "and yet the operators in California were not able to shut the line down immediately."

Disclosure: National Wildlife Federation contributes to our fund for reporting on Climate Change/Air Quality, Endangered Species & Wildlife, Energy Policy, Environment, Public Lands/Wilderness, Salmon Recovery, Water. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


get more stories like this via email
A new program will boost support services, such as child care or school counseling, for students of color taking non-degree courses for workforce readiness at community colleges in six states. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

VA Community Colleges Gain New Support for Adult Students of Color

RICHMOND, Va. - A new program aims to give underserved students of color extra support to close education and workforce training gaps that have grown …

Social Issues

Report: Pandemic Assistance Programs a Lifeline for Ohioans

COLUMBUS, Ohio - A new survey of Ohioans confirms assistance programs have been a lifeline for families reeling from the effects of the pandemic…

Health and Wellness

Down Syndrome: Focus on Accomplishments, Not Assumptions

FARGO, N.D. - People with Down syndrome are having a bigger impact on society, and their advocates in the Dakota region say it's time for the public …

Groups concerned about new U.S. Postal Service standards, including some USPS workers, contend they were implemented without enough public input. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

MN Part of Push to Block Postal-Service Changes

MINNEAPOLIS - Post offices around the country are implementing service changes described by the Postmaster General as a way to reverse major financial…

Health and Wellness

Supreme Court Hears Oral Arguments on KY Abortion Law

FRANKFORT, Ky. - U.S. Supreme Court justices heard oral arguments Tuesday in a case involving a 2018 Kentucky abortion law that bans a medical …

The U.S. Postal Service suggests, with the latest changes affecting first-class mail, plan ahead and send packages and correspondence early if you're on a deadline. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

USPS Changes Have OR Postal Workers Worried about Holidays

PORTLAND, Ore. - Ahead of the busiest season of the year for the U.S. Postal Service, some Oregon postal workers are voicing concerns about the …

Social Issues

Coalition Urges Missourians to Join Redistricting Process

ST. LOUIS - Public hearings for Missouri's redistricting process begin Saturday in St. Louis and continue next week in Springfield and Kansas City…

Social Issues

Gerrymandering Concerns Surface in SD Redistricting Hearings

RAPID CITY, S.D. -- Proposed updates to South Dakota's legislative maps are getting a dose of public scrutiny, with hearings being held across the …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021