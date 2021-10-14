Thursday, October 14, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - October 15, 2021
Play

Community college students in California are encouraged to examine their options; plus a Boeing 737 Max test pilot was indicted Thursday by a federal grand jury on charges of deceiving safety regulators.

2021Talks - October 15, 2021
Play

Environmentalists have high hopes for President Biden at an upcoming climate summit, a bipartisan panel cautions against court packing, and a Trump ally is held in contempt of Congress for ignoring a subpoena.

The Yonder Report - October 14, 2021
Play

A rebuttal is leveled over a broad-brush rural-schools story; Black residents in Alabama's Uniontown worry a promised wastewater fix may fizzle; cattle ranchers rally for fairness; and the worms are running in Banner Elk, North Carolina.

Social Issues  |  Civic Engagement    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

In Critical Virginia Election, Absentee Ballots Need Witness Signatures

Play

Thursday, October 14, 2021   

CORRECTION: The last day to request absentee ballots in Virginia is October 22nd. An earlier version of this article misstated October 22 was the last day to submit ballots. (Oct. 14, 12:00 pm)


CORRECTION: The last day to request absentee ballots in Virginia is Fri., Oct. 22. An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated that Oct. 22 was the last day to submit ballots. (12:00 p.m. EST, Oct. 14, 2021)


RICHMOND, Va. -- With Virginia's general election just a few weeks away, voting-rights groups urged Virginians to make sure their absentee ballots include a witness signature.

Hundreds of absentee ballots have poured into the state's Department of Elections without the required signatures.

Jim Dau, state director of AARP Virginia, said the witness requirement was waived in 2020 and for this past summer's primary elections because Virginia was under a state of emergency during the pandemic, but the declaration ended June 30.

"The confusion among voters is understandable," Dau acknowledged. "The Virginia Department of Elections said last week that if a ballot is missing a witness signature, the voter will be contacted within three days of receipt by the local voter-registration office and asked to correct it."

Dau noted voters have until 12 noon on Nov. 5 to fix their ballot, so it can be counted.

Pundits are looking closely at Virginia's Nov. 2 election, for governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general and state delegates. As one of just two states holding major statewide elections, many are viewing the Commonwealth's results as a guide for what to expect in next year's national midterms.

As the pandemic continues, many Virginia voters may choose to vote by mail or vote early in-person.

Dau reminded people to get absentee ballots in as soon as possible. The final day to request an absentee ballot is Oct. 22, a week from tomorrow. He thinks the importance of voting cannot be overstated, adding it is the most powerful way individuals can demand accountability from our elected officials.

"After what we've seen in this country over the past however many years, we've become increasingly divided," Dau observed. "Hopefully, by looking at elections as an opportunity to evaluate candidates based on their positions and policy solutions, I think we'll find as a people that there's a lot more that unites us than divides us."

The governor's race between Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin is neck and neck, and experts pointed out because so many voters seem undecided, either side could win.

Disclosure: AARP Virginia contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy and Priorities, Health Issues, Hunger/Food/Nutrition, and Senior Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


get more stories like this via email
Texas has more registered firearms than any state in the nation. (bradyunited.org)

Social Issues

Are Lenient Texas Gun Laws Tied to Latest School Shooting?

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Texas has some of the weakest gun laws in America, and gun-control advocates say the permissive attitude may be why a student …

Social Issues

As Pandemic Wanes, Food Insecurity Lingers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- As the pandemic wanes, hunger and food insecurity are also on the decline, but the need is still far above pre-pandemic levels…

Environment

Report: Hunters, Anglers Have Stake in Climate-Change Solutions

DENVER -- Few people spend as much time in the wilderness and outdoors as hunters and anglers, and a new report aims to be a springboard to bring …

Northern Pennsylvania counties such as Potter, McKean, Susquehanna and Wayne are experiencing peak fall foliage this week, according to the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. (Adobe Stock)

Environment

PA's Warm Fall, Rainy Summer Might Be Impacting Autumn Foliage

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. -- October is usually the best time of year to see the bright, changing leaf colors that ring in autumn in Pennsylvania, but …

Social Issues

VA Community Colleges Gain New Support for Adult Students of Color

RICHMOND, Va. - A new program aims to give underserved students of color extra support to close education and workforce training gaps that have grown …

A survey found that increased SNAP benefits during the pandemic helped families eat healthier foods. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Report: Pandemic Assistance Programs a Lifeline for Ohioans

COLUMBUS, Ohio - A new survey of Ohioans confirms assistance programs have been a lifeline for families reeling from the effects of the pandemic…

Health and Wellness

Down Syndrome: Focus on Accomplishments, Not Assumptions

FARGO, N.D. - People with Down syndrome are having a bigger impact on society, and their advocates in the Dakota region say it's time for the public …

Social Issues

MN Part of Push to Block Postal-Service Changes

MINNEAPOLIS - Post offices around the country are implementing service changes described by the Postmaster General as a way to reverse major financial…

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021