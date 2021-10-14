In Critical Virginia Election, Absentee Ballots Need Witness Signatures

CORRECTION: The last day to request absentee ballots in Virginia is October 22nd. An earlier version of this article misstated October 22 was the last day to submit ballots. (Oct. 14, 12:00 pm)

RICHMOND, Va. -- With Virginia's general election just a few weeks away, voting-rights groups urged Virginians to make sure their absentee ballots include a witness signature.



Hundreds of absentee ballots have poured into the state's Department of Elections without the required signatures.



Jim Dau, state director of AARP Virginia, said the witness requirement was waived in 2020 and for this past summer's primary elections because Virginia was under a state of emergency during the pandemic, but the declaration ended June 30.



"The confusion among voters is understandable," Dau acknowledged. "The Virginia Department of Elections said last week that if a ballot is missing a witness signature, the voter will be contacted within three days of receipt by the local voter-registration office and asked to correct it."



Dau noted voters have until 12 noon on Nov. 5 to



Pundits are looking closely at Virginia's Nov. 2 election, for governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general and state delegates. As one of just two states holding major statewide elections, many are viewing the Commonwealth's results as a guide for what to expect in next year's national midterms.



As the pandemic continues, many Virginia voters may choose to vote by mail or vote early in-person.



Dau reminded people to get absentee ballots in as soon as possible. The final day to request an absentee ballot is Oct. 22, a week from tomorrow. He thinks the importance of voting cannot be overstated, adding it is the most powerful way individuals can demand accountability from our elected officials.



"After what we've seen in this country over the past however many years, we've become increasingly divided," Dau observed. "Hopefully, by looking at elections as an opportunity to evaluate candidates based on their positions and policy solutions, I think we'll find as a people that there's a lot more that unites us than divides us."



The governor's race between Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin is neck and neck, and experts pointed out because so many voters seem undecided, either side could win.



COLUMBUS, Ohio -- A high percentage of rejected voter registrations in three of Ohio's biggest counties is raising some red flags.



According to the Election Administration and Voting Survey, in 2019 and 2020 a majority of online or in-person registrations in Ohio were accepted, while those registrations sent by mail, the Department of Motor Vehicles or public agencies were more likely to be rejected. Specifically, 18% of registrations from designated public agencies were not approved.



Kayla Griffin, state director of All Voting is Local-Ohio, explained more than half of rejections came from Cuyahoga, Franklin and Montgomery counties.



"These are state agencies or agencies that folks are entrusting, whether they are the schools or the public libraries," Griffin pointed out. "They should be the ones who are best equipped, aside from the Board of Elections, to really carry out and facilitate these voter registrations."



The organization is calling for the board of directors in the three counties to investigate the agencies, as well as requesting the release of information related to the rejections.



Griffin noted the hope is the issues can be rectified to ensure access to the ballot is not being hindered.



She added the rejections could be the result of missed deadlines or a need for additional training for volunteers and workers.



"If they aren't filling out the forms properly, are they also being alerted that, 'This form wasn't accepted, and you need to do it again,'" Griffin asked. "I doubt it, but we don't know, and so we want the boards to start asking some of those questions."



All Voting is Local sent its requests in letters to Board of Elections officials in Cuyahoga, Franklin and Montgomery counties, as well as Ohio election leaders.



"The Secretary of State is the chief oversight for elections, so if we don't hear back from the boards we will escalate it to the Secretary of State and ask that their office look into it and figure out what is going on," Griffin emphasized.



At the national level, about 3% of all registrations were invalid or rejected. At directed public-assistance agencies, about 9% were invalid or rejected.



ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A special court panel is hosting public hearings this month, asking Minnesotans what new political maps should look like, and racial-justice advocates worry lack of engagement might not compel enough BIPOC residents to testify.



Five judges, appointed by the state Supreme Court, are overseeing a redistricting process separate from what the politically divided Legislature is doing. If lawmakers can't agree on maps, the court's plans would get the nod.



Mónica María Hurtado, community organizer at Voices For Racial Justice, said she was puzzled by the low attendance at a Minneapolis hearing this week. She wonders if the importance of redistricting is not conveyed to communities of color as much as it should be.



"[For] the community; regular citizens in this type of process, it's still not as friendly, is not as participatory as I wish it could be, and it should be," Hurtado contended.



She also noted some people who signed up to testify but did not show might have encountered scheduling conflicts. She emphasized the good news is the panel will still accept written testimony until Oct. 29. The hearings, which can also be viewed online, are scheduled to run through the Oct. 26.



The re-drawing of legislative and congressional boundaries happens each decade after a formal census count to ensure equal representation. Hurtado and fellow advocates stressed this time around, they want communities of interest to be a key principal in any new map.



"Consider the interests of communities of color, and not to divide communities of color who are trying to develop businesses, who are trying to develop areas," Hurtado urged.



Voices For Racial Justice is part of a coalition that recently filed a court petition, asking for more consideration of BIPOC communities in redistricting.



Minnesota's deadline for enacting new political maps is Feb. 15. In recent decades, the courts often have intervened due to legislative stalemates.



