Thursday, October 14, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - October 15, 2021
Play

Community college students in California are encouraged to examine their options; plus a Boeing 737 Max test pilot was indicted Thursday by a federal grand jury on charges of deceiving safety regulators.

2021Talks - October 15, 2021
Play

Environmentalists have high hopes for President Biden at an upcoming climate summit, a bipartisan panel cautions against court packing, and a Trump ally is held in contempt of Congress for ignoring a subpoena.

The Yonder Report - October 14, 2021
Play

A rebuttal is leveled over a broad-brush rural-schools story; Black residents in Alabama's Uniontown worry a promised wastewater fix may fizzle; cattle ranchers rally for fairness; and the worms are running in Banner Elk, North Carolina.

Environment  |  Climate Change/Air Quality    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

PA's Warm Fall, Rainy Summer Might Be Impacting Autumn Foliage

Play

Thursday, October 14, 2021   

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. -- October is usually the best time of year to see the bright, changing leaf colors that ring in autumn in Pennsylvania, but researchers say the wet, warm weather of the last few months may result in muted fall foliage.

When the days get shorter and the temperature drops, chlorophyll, which creates leaves' green pigment, breaks down, while anthocyanin, which causes the red coloring, is produced. The ideal conditions for this are moist summers and drier fall seasons.

Pennsylvania saw one of the wettest summers on record this year and an unseasonably warm fall so far, which has led to a delay in the changing leaf colors.

Marc Abrams, professor of forest ecology and tree physiology at Penn State University, said when fall foliage is late, it can lead to a shorter peak period for viewing.

"We might have a sudden frost come about at any time, and when that hits the green or just slightly changing leaves, it will turn them brown rather quickly," Abrams explained. "All those things could either truncate or be a further negative factor for fall colors this year."

This summer was the seventh hottest and 11th wettest on record for Pennsylvania, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Abrams pointed out in central Pennsylvania, peak coloration is occurring about half a week later than it did about 40 years ago.

Among the types of trees in Pennsylvania appearing most impacted by the extreme weather are sugar and red maple, both major color-producing species, suffering from a leaf fungus. Even though the foliage has been disappointing so far, Abrams is holding out hope colder temperatures in the next few weeks will create stunning landscape views.

"Fall color can be really resilient and actually overcome a lot of these negative factors," Abrams noted. "I still encourage people to get out there. Keep an eye on when things are starting to change in your area and take nice drives into wooded areas and try to seek out these really good colors."

The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources also offers weekly statewide reports showing where and when Pennsylvania leaves are at their peak.


get more stories like this via email
Agency registration is a low form of voter registration in Ohio, but accounts for many of those rejected. (AdobeStock)

Social Issues

Red Flags Raised Over Voter-Registration Rejections in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- A high percentage of rejected voter registrations in three of Ohio's biggest counties is raising some red flags. According to the …

Social Issues

In Critical Virginia Election, Absentee Ballots Need Witness Signatures

CORRECTION: The last day to request absentee ballots in Virginia is Fri., Oct. 22. An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated that Oct…

Social Issues

BIPOC Participation Concerns Hang Over MN Redistricting Hearings

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A special court panel is hosting public hearings this month, asking Minnesotans what new political maps should look like, and …

Texas has more registered firearms than any state in the nation. (bradyunited.org)

Social Issues

Are Lenient Texas Gun Laws Tied to Latest School Shooting?

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Texas has some of the weakest gun laws in America, and gun-control advocates say the permissive attitude may be why a student …

Social Issues

As Pandemic Wanes, Food Insecurity Lingers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- As the pandemic wanes, hunger and food insecurity are also on the decline, but the need is still far above pre-pandemic levels…

A new program will boost support services, such as child care or school counseling, for students of color taking non-degree courses for workforce readiness at community colleges in six states. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

VA Community Colleges Gain New Support for Adult Students of Color

RICHMOND, Va. - A new program aims to give underserved students of color extra support to close education and workforce training gaps that have grown …

Social Issues

Report: Pandemic Assistance Programs a Lifeline for Ohioans

COLUMBUS, Ohio - A new survey of Ohioans confirms assistance programs have been a lifeline for families reeling from the effects of the pandemic…

Health and Wellness

Down Syndrome: Focus on Accomplishments, Not Assumptions

FARGO, N.D. - People with Down syndrome are having a bigger impact on society, and their advocates in the Dakota region say it's time for the public …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021