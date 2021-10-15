Friday, October 15, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - October 15, 2021
Play

Community college students in California are encouraged to examine their options; plus a Boeing 737 Max test pilot was indicted Thursday by a federal grand jury on charges of deceiving safety regulators.

2021Talks - October 15, 2021
Play

Environmentalists have high hopes for President Biden at an upcoming climate summit, a bipartisan panel cautions against court packing, and a Trump ally is held in contempt of Congress for ignoring a subpoena.

The Yonder Report - October 14, 2021
Play

A rebuttal is leveled over a broad-brush rural-schools story; Black residents in Alabama's Uniontown worry a promised wastewater fix may fizzle; cattle ranchers rally for fairness; and the worms are running in Banner Elk, North Carolina.

Health and Wellness  |  Health    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Poll Shows Voter Support for NY Aid-in-Dying Act

Play

Friday, October 15, 2021   

ALBANY, N.Y. -- A new survey shows most New Yorkers approve of medical aid-in-dying legislation, and advocates for end-of-life autonomy said it is even more reason for the Legislature to pass the bill this session.

The poll shows about six in 10 New York voters, regardless of region, political party or race, support the bill, which would allow certain patients to request a prescription from a doctor to end the patient's life.

The Aid-in-Dying Act applies to people of sound mind who have a terminal illness and prognosis of fewer than six months to live.

Corinne Carey, senior New York campaign director for Compassion and Choices, says it is time New Yorkers have an end-of-life option.

"It's not taken longer than it normally does to pass a bill of this magnitude," Carey observed. "But it's taking too long, when you look at it from the perspective of people who are suffering at the end of life. They need this option today."

The new survey mirrors the results of a 2019 Siena College poll, which found 58% of New York voters in favor. Opponents have voiced moral concerns about a patient having the option to end their life early, and fear some might be coerced into doing so.

Asw. Amy Paulin, D-Scarsdale, said they are very close to moving it forward. Paulin has sponsored aid-in-dying legislation for several years, and thinks New York could see it through this year.

"When I first started, only Oregon made aid-in-dying possible for its citizens and residents," Paulin recounted. "And now, we have many states. So, it's changed, and I think that will influence New York to follow suit."

Across both houses, the legislation has 68 co-sponsors. Paulin thinks if the bill clears the Health and Codes committees, it would have enough support in the full Assembly to pass. The legislative session is set to resume in January.

Disclosure: Compassion and Choices contributes to our fund for reporting on Civic Engagement, Health Issues, Senior Issues, and Social Justice. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


get more stories like this via email
Rev. Sharon Risher struggled to forgive after her mother was killed in a mass shooting by a white supremacist. (Courtesy of Rev. Risher)

Social Issues

Death-Penalty Abolitionist Speaks on Faith, Forgiveness

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohioans across religious traditions have come together as one voice this week to speak out against capital punishment. Dozens of …

Social Issues

CA's Higher-Ed Reforms Push Transfer Barriers Aside

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- Community college students in California are being encouraged to take a closer look at their education plans, to see if …

Environment

USDA Audit Can Help Small AR Farms Expand to Wholesale

SPRINGDALE, Ark. -- New efforts are underway to help small-scale farms in Arkansas expand their business. The Food Conservancy, a northwest Arkansas …

Agency registration is a low form of voter registration in Ohio, but accounts for many of those rejected. (AdobeStock)

Social Issues

Red Flags Raised Over Voter-Registration Rejections in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- A high percentage of rejected voter registrations in three of Ohio's biggest counties is raising some red flags. According to the …

Social Issues

In Critical Virginia Election, Absentee Ballots Need Witness Signatures

CORRECTION: The last day to request absentee ballots in Virginia is Fri., Oct. 22. An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated that Oct…

Racial-justice advocates in Minnesota say standard political practices, such as redistricting, often prevent communities of color from having an equal voice. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

BIPOC Participation Concerns Hang Over MN Redistricting Hearings

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A special court panel is hosting public hearings this month, asking Minnesotans what new political maps should look like, and …

Social Issues

Are Lenient Texas Gun Laws Tied to Latest School Shooting?

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Texas has some of the weakest gun laws in America, and gun-control advocates say the permissive attitude may be why a student …

Social Issues

As Pandemic Wanes, Food Insecurity Lingers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- As the pandemic wanes, hunger and food insecurity are also on the decline, but the need is still far above pre-pandemic levels…

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021