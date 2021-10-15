Poll Shows Voter Support for NY Aid-in-Dying Act

ALBANY, N.Y. -- A new survey shows most New Yorkers approve of medical aid-in-dying legislation, and advocates for end-of-life autonomy said it is even more reason for the Legislature to pass the bill this session.



The poll shows about six in 10 New York voters, regardless of region, political party or race, support the bill, which would allow certain patients to request a prescription from a doctor to end the patient's life.



The Aid-in-Dying Act applies to people of sound mind who have a terminal illness and prognosis of fewer than six months to live.



Corinne Carey, senior New York campaign director for Compassion and Choices, says it is time New Yorkers have an end-of-life option.



"It's not taken longer than it normally does to pass a bill of this magnitude," Carey observed. "But it's taking too long, when you look at it from the perspective of people who are suffering at the end of life. They need this option today."



The new survey mirrors the results of a 2019 Siena College poll, which found 58% of New York voters in favor. Opponents have voiced moral concerns about a patient having the option to end their life early, and fear some might be coerced into doing so.



Asw. Amy Paulin, D-Scarsdale, said they are very close to moving it forward. Paulin has sponsored aid-in-dying legislation for several years, and thinks New York could see it through this year.



"When I first started, only Oregon made aid-in-dying possible for its citizens and residents," Paulin recounted. "And now, we have many states. So, it's changed, and I think that will influence New York to follow suit."



Across both houses, the legislation has 68 co-sponsors. Paulin thinks if the bill clears the Health and Codes committees, it would have enough support in the full Assembly to pass. The legislative session is set to resume in January.



ALAMOSA, Colo. -- The Valley-Wide Ride, a transportation service introduced last year to help San Luis Valley residents get to health centers, is booking more rides than ever with the addition of a new wheelchair-accessible vehicle.



Evelyn Wiant, marketing projects specialist for Valley-Wide Health Systems, said the program has been key for reducing one of the biggest barriers to care. Because the area is so spread out, getting to a doctor's appointment can mean a 30- to 45-minute drive, each way.



"A significant portion of our patients live at or below the poverty line," Wiant explained. "They may not have transportation of their own, or they may be elderly and unable to transport themselves."



More than 20% of residents served by Valley-Wide live below the federal poverty level, and Wiant pointed out even if reliable public transportation was available, many residents wouldn't be able to pay for it.



Valley-Wide was able to make its fleet wheelchair-accessible thanks in part to a grant from San Luis Valley Health and NextFifty Initiative, a Colorado-based private foundation.



Chandra Matthews, director of programs for the Initiative, said its Community Response Fund is designed to get dollars out quickly so organizations serving older adults have more options.



"And these funds are really designed to meet those one-time, immediate needs," Matthews emphasized. "They did that for Valley-Wide health systems in that we helped them purchase a wheelchair-accessible vehicle."



The Valley-Wide Ride is free, and available to anyone in the Alamosa, Monte Vista, San Luis, Antonito, and Lower Arkansas Valley area. Wiant added the service is not limited to trips to and from the health center.



"In addition to getting you to your appointment with your medical provider, we can take you to any other kind of medical appointment," Wiant stressed. "We can also take you to destinations that are considered wellness-related. We can take you to the gym or the grocery store. We can take you to the laundromat."



