USDA Audit Can Help Small AR Farms Expand to Wholesale

SPRINGDALE, Ark. -- New efforts are underway to help small-scale farms in Arkansas expand their business.



The Food Conservancy, a northwest Arkansas nonprofit helping farmers with distribution, is supporting the first group of small farms in the state through the Good Agricultural Practices (GAP) certification, a voluntary audit of a farm's food-safety practices by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.



After completing the audit, farms can sell their products wholesale, with The Food Conservancy, to schools, hospitals and grocery stores.



Diana Endicott, founder and director of The Food Conservancy, called the audit an "investment" in the regional food system.



"You know, I think the overall importance to the general public is, what do they want their landscape to look like?" Endicott remarked. "I think that this particular program, and having small farms and diversified farms and some orchards, along with some vegetable production and some green spaces, is very important."



She pointed out grant funding from the Walton Family Foundation offsets the certification costs for farmers. In Benton and Washington counties, the number of farms growing fruits, nuts and vegetables has increased 45% since 2012, according to the Conservancy.



John Aselage, owns A and A Orchard in Green Forest in Carroll County, where a small team raises apples, nectarines, peaches and pears. They primarily sell their produce through local farmers markets and community-supported agriculture (CSA).



Aselage said they will be audited in November. As he gets closer to retirement and deals with a farm labor shortage, he explained moving to wholesale is a logical next step.



"It takes a lot of people, a lot of coordination and a lot of work to do these farmers' markets," Aselage emphasized. "Working with the Food Conservancy, they come pick up the product and distribute it; it's just a lot less work. We're not getting up at 2:30 in the morning on a Saturday to, you know, do farmers' markets."



Four farms in the region have completed GAP certification so far. The Food Conservancy said about 30 others have expressed interest.



GERING, Neb. -- With school back in session, many Nebraska students will be fueled by fresh beef, fruits and vegetables sourced from local farms.



Mary Carman, director of food services for the Gering public school district, has spent the past three years developing a farm-to-school program. Instead of using processed food shipped in from out of state, her team now uses locally-produced, nutrient-rich foods and prepares meals from scratch.



Carman recently added local organic honey for cafeteria recipes.



"The whole point is to get the freshest food to the kids, and also use it as an educational tool for teachers to teach kids about where food comes from, how it's grown," Carman explained.



Nebraska students also are selling garden harvests at farmers markets, and some local farmers help students grow seedlings in their greenhouses. More school cafeterias soon could be transformed into both the largest classrooms and restaurants in Nebraska.



During the last legislative session, senators created a state farm-to-school program, and this month the initiative added its first full-time employee.



In June, the University of Nebraska Extension and other partners hosted the first statewide Farm-to-School Institute, designed to help schools procure local food and teach kids how it's grown.



Justin Carter, project associate at the Center for Rural Affairs, said farm-to-school is a good investment for local economies. When schools buy directly from local farmers, the money goes right back into communities.



"For each dollar invested in farm-to-school, it stimulates an additional 60 cents to $2.16 in local economic activity," Carter reported.



For school food directors interested in launching their own program, Carman encouraged patience and getting out into the community. She suggested farmers markets are a good place to start, and noted most producers are very interested in exploring additional revenue streams.



"It's a win for the farmers," Carman asserted. "A school district in any rural town, or anywhere, is usually your biggest restaurant. We're feeding thousands of kids a day."



