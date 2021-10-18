Creating Space for LGBTQ Illinoisans to Discuss Domestic Violence

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. - October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and advocates want to shed more light on how Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer or Questioning survivors are often overlooked in discussions about violence prevention.
get more stories like this via email
One in three women and one in four men are victims of domestic violence at some point in their lives, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data.
Hannah Mesouani - director of mission and equity consulting for the YWCA in McLean County - explained there's plenty of evidence of healthy straight relationships in the media, but far fewer examples of queer relationships.
"We already know there's a massive stigma around domestic violence for straight women in relationships with men," said Mesouani. "It's tenfold when it comes to queer folks, because we don't have solid representation of what good relationships look like."
U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin - D-Ill. - is among those calling for a bipartisan reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act, which expired in 2019. The U.S. House has already passed its version of the bill, which includes a grant program for initiatives specifically for LGBTQ domestic-violence survivors.
Mesouani added there are many myths and misconceptions about domestic violence. For instance, many people assume they're more likely to face violence from strangers, but the data show it's far more likely to be someone they know.
And the more conversations about domestic violence, she said, the better equipped prevention and support efforts will be.
"It's not an anonymous aggressor," said Mesouani. "It's not the stereotypical 'alpha men.' For us to acknowledge and to understand that domestic violence, intimate partner violence, has many different faces, helps us know how we can invest in our communities to create a safe community for everyone there."
Tomorrow, YWCA McLean holds a free, virtual training on Zoom and its Facebook page. The topic is the pressures facing LGBTQ youth, with suggestions for how to be more inclusive in violence prevention and education efforts.
CONCORD, N.H. -- Advocates for ending domestic violence urged Congress to renew the Violence Against Women Act and other federal legislation dedicated to supporting survivors.
get more stories like this via email
It has been two years since the Act expired, and the House passed its latest bipartisan reauthorization bill in March. The Senate held a hearing on its version last week.
Lyn Schollett, executive director of the New Hampshire Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Violence, said the legislation is key to making sure support and resources are available to Granite Staters.
"The Violence Against Women Act allocates really important funds for crisis-center services," Schollett explained. "And it also puts in place legal protections for victims in, say, in the court system or in prison and in other locations."
October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and the New Hampshire congressional delegation announced a little more than $2 million in federal grants coming to the state.
Schollett noted federal funding supports many services, from facilitating support groups to having an advocate to accompany people to court or engaging in outreach to let Granite Staters know help is available.
The Coalition has seen an increase in calls to the domestic-violence hotline during the pandemic.
Schollett pointed out New Hampshire has 12 community-based crisis centers throughout the state that respond around the clock, and they serve roughly 15,000 people a year.
"And that could be an individual who is currently being battered or harmed by someone in their household. It could be an adult who lived in a household that had domestic violence as a child," Schollett outlined. "Help is available in every community throughout the state 24 hours a day."
She added the free and confidential domestic- and sexual-violence helpline can be found at 866-644-3574.
New Hampshire recently launched a Text to 911 service, which proponents say can be a safer option for some people, including those who may be facing intimate-partner violence.
FRANKFORT, Ky. -- The Kentucky Coalition Against Domestic Violence has launched a statewide survey for Domestic Violence Awareness Month to better understand survivors experiences and needs.
More than 45% of Kentucky women and more than 35% of men have experienced intimate partner violence.
Katie French, senior program specialist for research at the Coalition, said people who visit its website to complete the online survey or sign up for focus groups can help shape the standards of care for future survivors. They'll also be compensated with up to $60 in gift cards.
French noted advocacy groups are looking for more innovative approaches to shelter housing.
"Is that still working for survivors?" French inquired. "Or is there a way, a better way to be able to house them, help them get them on their own feet, and to better be able to receive domestic violence services?"
She added the survey has been designed to protect survivors' safety and identity. Anyone experiencing domestic violence, or who knows someone at risk, can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233. For a map of regional shelters in the state, visit kcadv.org.
Sherry Currens, who was one of the first KCADV employees in 1981 and retired as executive director in 2019, said the state has come a long way in understanding domestic violence as a serious public health issue that affects all communities.
"When I started, police literally would arrive at a home and walk the perpetrator around the block, giving him time to 'cool off,'" Currens recounted. "And that's really changed."
Angela Yannelli, current executive director of KCADV, said this year's 40th anniversary is the perfect time to listen to the experiences of survivors. She added the pandemic has shed light on the root causes of intimate partner violence, and the need to be flexible in providing services.
"But we also need to put resources and efforts into primary prevention," Yannelli urged. "We have to stop the violence before it first happens."
Research indicates domestic violence-related calls and arrests spiked in many regions of the country during the first few months of the pandemic, when many states and cities implemented stay-at-home orders.
get more stories like this via email
Disclosure: Kentucky Coalition Against Domestic Violence contributes to our fund for reporting on Domestic Violence/Sexual Assault. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and Ohio advocates are hoping to see legislation passed that removes barriers to reporting sexual assault for married people.
Under current law in Ohio, spouses can be exempt from being charged for certain sexual crimes against their partner, including the use of drugs to impair and sexually assault their spouse. House Bill 266, which includes eliminating this exemption, would also remove the statute of limitations for rape.
Camille Crary, director of public policy and external affairs for the Ohio Alliance to End Sexual Violence, said some pushback to the legislation revolves around the unfounded idea that a partner would fabricate an incident of sexual assault to use against their spouse in a child-custody case.
"Certain people believe that if we make that illegal, women in particular will lie about it, and that is a much deeper conversation that we have been having for a decade in Ohio and around the country," she said. "The difference is that in most states you don't have an exception for offenders if they're married to their victim."
House Bill 266 was introduced by state Reps. Tavia Galonski, D-Akron, and Jessica Miranda, D-Forest Park, who recently put out a call for co-sponsors. It was referred to the Criminal Justice Committee earlier this year. Crary said she hopes the bill will have a hearing before lawmakers break for the winter holidays.
Another bill making its way through the Legislature, House Bill 121, would separate the spousal-exemption proposal from the statute-of-limitations removal. Emily Gemar, public policy fellow with the alliance, said removing these archaic laws can make it easier for survivors to come forward.
"Really, we want married people in Ohio to have the same access to justice," she said. "We don't want any more negative impacts on reporting rates. People need the ability to know that if they want to report and seek help, they won't be dismissed and they won't be minimized."
House Bill 121, co-sponsored by state Reps. Laura Lanese, R-Grove City, and Kristin Boggs, D-Columbus, has had two Criminal Justice committee hearings.
An estimated 33% of rapes are committed by a current or former partner, according to Department of Justice data.
get more stories like this via email
Disclosure: Ohio Alliance to End Sexual Violence contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy & Priorities, Domestic Violence/Sexual Assault, Health Issues, Social Justice. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.