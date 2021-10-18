Tuesday, October 19, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - October 19, 2021
Play

A new report finds a U.S. Senate bill would expand eligibility for unemployment benefits for millions of American workers, and former President Trump sues to prevent the release of insurrection documents.

2021Talks - October 19, 2021
Play

Former Secretary of State Colin Powell dies from COVID-19-related complications, jury selection begins in the Ahmad Arbery trial; and former President Trump files suit against Jan. 6 committee to block access to his National Archives records.

The Yonder Report - October 14, 2021
Play

A rebuttal is leveled over a broad-brush rural-schools story; Black residents in Alabama's Uniontown worry a promised wastewater fix may fizzle; cattle ranchers rally for fairness; and the worms are running in Banner Elk, North Carolina.

Health and Wellness  |  Health    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

COVID Ravages WI Nursing Homes, Again

Play

Monday, October 18, 2021   

MADISON, Wis. - Wisconsin is seeing similar COVID-19 patterns in long-term care facilities compared to fall of last year. Advocates for the state's older residents say vaccinations and booster shots can make a difference this time around.

AARP's latest COVID Dashboard report for Wisconsin shows an upward trend in cases among nursing-home resident in recent weeks, with 20 deaths in the latest four-week period. Deaths resulting from COVID double the previous four weeks.

AARP Wisconsin's State Director Sam Wilson described a sense of frustration, with some facilities still lagging in getting staff members vaccinated. He said one hopeful note is that most residents have received their shots.

"We hope that the vaccinations that have occurred over the last year will help stem the wave of deaths that we saw last winter," said Wilson.

He said not only will it help to get more staff members vaccinated, but being diligent with booster shots for vulnerable populations should ensure fewer deaths.

The group is asking state leaders and community partners to move as quickly with booster shots as they did when vaccinations first came onboard.

The latest dashboard also shows Wisconsin nursing homes continue to struggle with staffing shortages, with nearly 30% of facilities not having enough nurses or aides. Wilson said policymakers need to ensure residents have consistent care moving forward.

"Whether it's a pandemic or even a lesser challenge that may happen in our workforce," said Wilson, "or even with a really strong flu season that may occur."

He said the budget reconciliation bill being debated by Congress would help in this area.

A key provision calls on the Secretary of Health and Human Services to study staffing shortages and establish a minimum staffing ratio. The bill has encountered roadblocks, though, amid charges from some lawmakers that it's too costly.

Supporters note the $3.5 trillion price tag is spread out over a decade.



Disclosure: AARP Wisconsin contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy & Priorities, Consumer Issues, Health Issues, Senior Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


get more stories like this via email
Many of the same Ohio workers who were most likely to have their jobs destroyed by COVID-19 also weren't covered by state benefits if they did lose work. (AdobeStock)

Social Issues

Senate Bill Would Help Ohio Workers Shut Out of Unemployment

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- A new report found a U.S. Senate bill would expand eligibility for unemployment benefits to nearly 600,000 Ohio workers. The …

Social Issues

Is IA's Nonpartisan Redistricting Facing Headwinds?

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Going into the current redistricting cycle, Iowa was lauded for its nonpartisan process, but as new political maps are crafted…

Environment

Fresh Off Granholm Meeting, ND Renewable-Energy Officials Talk Vision

BELCOURT, N.D. -- Renewable-energy advocates in North Dakota are hoping for more federal support to advance projects, after a key meeting with a …

Republicans in charge of Florida's redistricting process say conversations still are ongoing on how to include public participation in the redistricting process despite proposals from Democrats and advocates. (terimakasih0/Pixabay)

Social Issues

Will Florida Lawmakers Hold Public Hearings on Redistricting?

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - When it comes to Florida's once-a-decade process of redrawing political boundaries, known as redistricting, both House and Senate …

Social Issues

Town Purchases, Preserves CT Tobacco Farm Where MLK Jr. Worked

SIMSBURY, Conn. - A northern Connecticut town now owns a former tobacco farm where Martin Luther King Jr. spent some of his teenage years. More …

Four post offices in Washington, D.C., Virginia, Maryland and New York are offering some payroll and business check cashing. (Luis G. Vergara/Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

MI Postal Workers Concerned by Mail Slowdowns, Reduced Hours

LANSING, Mich. - Post offices across Michigan and the nation are implementing service changes in an effort by the agency to cut costs, but labor …

Environment

New Scorecard Helps Consumers Find Responsibly Sourced Wood Furniture

HIGH POINT, N.C. - The National Wildlife Federation and Sustainable Furnishings Council have released the latest list of furniture retailers who rely …

Health and Wellness

Creating Space for LGBTQ Illinoisans to Discuss Domestic Violence

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. - October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and advocates want to shed more light on how Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual…

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021