Kentuckian, 29, Hospitalized with COVID-19 Speaks Out on Vaccine

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Marshall County resident Ethan Koeler said he was skeptical of the COVID-19 vaccine. Then the 29-year-old contracted the novel coronavirus and was hospitalized for two weeks with a fluid-filled chest cavity and collapsed lung.



Koeler is now urging his fellow Kentuckians to consider getting vaccinated, as part of a statewide campaign called "Take it from Me" launched by the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky and Kentucky Medical Association. Koeler said he now believes the shot would have kept him out of the hospital.



"If I knew the vaccine would have even just taken some of the blunt away from it, I would have gotten it, because it was so horrible," said Koeler. "If the vaccine could just help a little bit that you don't have to have the symptoms that you could possibly have, I would recommend getting it. But like I said, it's still everybody's choice."



So far 62% of the state's population has rolled up their sleeves. Woodford, Franklin, Fayette, Campbell and Boone counties have the highest vaccination rates.



Residents with questions about the COVID-19 vaccine can call the statewide hotline at 1-800-722-5725.



Koeler said he's fully recovered and recently received his first shot of the COVID vaccine, because doctors say there's still a chance he could contract the virus again.



"They told me that I could definitely get it again," said Koeler. "And that if I did get it again, it would probably take me out. They did recommend very strongly that I get the vaccine after I was back recovered enough to handle it."



Dr. Neil Moser, president of the Kentucky Medical Association, said he sees cases such as Koeler's daily. He said he hopes residents will trust their doctors that the vaccine is safe, effective and necessary to help end the pandemic.



"The vaccinations," said Moser, "which have now been available for almost a year, have been given billions of times across the planet, is safe and is very, very effective at saving lives."



He added that public-health experts are working to increase vaccinations in counties lagging behind - regions seeing some of the worst hospitalization rates.



"Spencer, Louisville, Christian, Elliott, Jackson, Hart, Ballard, Hickman, Casey, and Knox actually have some of the lowest vaccination rates in the nation," said Moser, "not just in Kentucky."



As of last week, more than 1,300 people with novel coronavirus infections were hospitalized in the Commonwealth, including nearly four hundred in intensive care unit beds, according to state data.







HARTFORD, Conn. -- There are more than 200,000 military veterans in Connecticut, and a new tool aims to make it easier for them to access health care through the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.



AARP's Veterans and Military Families Health Benefits Navigator launched this month. It is a user-friendly document explaining qualifications for certain health benefits, and how to start the application process.



Only 26% of Connecticut veterans have used their health-care benefits through the VA, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.



Nora Duncan, state director of AARP Connecticut, said the application process can often be confusing and frustrating, which can keep many veterans from accessing their benefits.



"We need to help get that information out there if they're not accessing care, because they don't know that it's available to them," Duncan urged. "The guide really talks about the navigation of the application process, which I hope helps people understand that they have more they can get to live healthier, happier lives here in Connecticut."



The navigator also provides information on how to get assistance applying for benefits with the help of a veterans service organization. According to a RAND study, nearly 60% of veterans are eligible for VA health care, but less than half of those eligible utilize their benefits.



Roberto Burgos, an AARP Connecticut volunteer based in Manchester, served in the U.S. Marine Corps for 25 years. He said the process of finding and applying for VA health benefits should be as simple as possible.



"Veterans have worked hard and have dedicated their service and sacrifice to this country," Burgos asserted. "Having access to the right people who can provide the right information will allow people like me to be able to maybe see if there are VA health-care benefits that would be beneficial to us, especially as we get older."



AARP Connecticut plans to highlight the navigator on social media for Veterans Day, along with Caregiver Awareness Month in November, as the tool can be helpful to veterans' family members who are supporting them.



DENVER - The use of telehealth services - a combination of telephone, video and other online tools - peaked during COVID closures, and Coloradans still are opting for remote visits, according to new data.



Social isolation and other disruptions saw mental and behavioral telehealth visits rise dramatically. Cari Frank - vice president for communications with the Center for Improving Value in Health Care - said for some, remote services greatly reduce the barrier of the stigma still associated with mental health.



"Especially in rural areas, where everybody can see your car parked in front of the therapist," said Frank. "If you're able to do that from the comfort of your own home, then that gives you a comfortable space to go and find those services, and get the care that you need."



Mental-health services rose from 37% of all telehealth visits in 2019 to 53% in 2020. Federal and state policy makers helped pave the way for increased access to telehealth by removing much of the red tape that restricted provider compensation, especially for Medicaid coverage.



Remote visits help hospitals and insurance companies save money, but many physicians have warned against abandoning traditional hands-on in-person visits. Frank said telehealth is probably appropriate for around 25% of health-care services.



"It's not something that's going to replace the doctor being able to listen to your breathing with a stethoscope," said Frank. "But I do think that we should be making sure that we're utilizing technology that we have at our fingertips."



Telehealth can include digital monitoring of blood-sugar levels for people with diabetes, and heart rates for people with cardiovascular issues. Frank noted that remote services also can help more people access health care in the middle of the work day.



"You have to take off work," said Frank. "Not everybody can do that. So having a 10 minute call with them on a break, if you're having an issue that is acute, and they can just send a prescription to Walgreen's. I think it's just more convenient for a lot of people."









