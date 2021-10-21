Thursday, October 21, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - October 21, 2021
Play

New research suggests ways to make the transition from education to career pathway smoother for young people, many of whom arent landing the right job until their 30s; and Republicans block voting rights reforms for a third time.

2021Talks - October 21, 2021
Play

The White House scrambles to quell supply chain backlogs, Republicans block another voting rights bill, and a majority of Americans now believes the Supreme Court bases decisions on politics, not the constitution.

The Yonder Report - October 21, 2021
Play

An all-Black Oklahoma town joins big cities in seeking reparations; a Kentucky vaccination skeptic does a 180; telehealth proves invaluable during pandemic; and spooky destinations lure tourists at Halloween.

Social Issues  |  Education    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Colorado Joins National Effort to Help Older Students

Play

Thursday, October 21, 2021   

DENVER - On Wednesday, leaders from Colorado's 13 community colleges joined a national effort to help more of the state's adults get credentials and degrees.

Landon Pirius, a vice chancellor for academic and student affairs with the Colorado Community College System, said the goal is to transform programs traditionally designed for 18-to-22- year-olds in order to make education more accessible for adult learners.

"It should help, in this particular case," said Pirius, "adult students of color get additional higher education that can change the trajectory of their lives, and the communities that they live in."

Colleges will work closely with the Colorado Workforce Development Council to ensure that certificate and degree programs match current and future jobs that pay a living wage.

The effort, called the Racial Equity for Adult Credentials in Higher Education (REACH) Collaborative, is funded by a grant from Lumina Foundation.

Pirius said entire programs could be transformed to open career pathways for traditionally under-represented communities. Classes may be condensed to be completed in half the current time, or scheduled on nights and weekends to accommodate older students' schedules and responsibilities.

"Most [older students] have to support their families, they have mortgages to pay," said Pirius. "So, can we stack our credentials so that they can continue to move up in their profession, get more money, while they continue to go to school?"

For example, students who complete a Certified Nursing Assistant credential can start work, and get credits toward a Licensed Practical Nursing or LPN certificate. And higher-paying LPN work will count toward an Associate Degree and license to work as a higher-paid Registered Nurse.

Pirius said the REACH Collaborative will allow states to share these sorts of best practices.

"There's some things that Colorado might do better than, say, Texas or New York," said Pirius. "And there's some things that those states do better than we do. And by linking us all together, we can share strategies, share policies."

Colorado is one of six states in the REACH Program.

Support for this reporting was provided by Lumina Foundation.




get more stories like this via email
Congress passed Savanna's Act in 2020 to improve data collection on cases of missing and murdered Indigenous women. (Sonyachny/Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

NV Summit Highlights Missing, Murdered Indigenous Women

LAS VEGAS, Nev. -- Today, a virtual summit hosted by the Las Vegas Mayor's Faith Initiative looks at the crisis of missing and murdered Indigenous …

Social Issues

Revitalizing America's 'Main Street' One Town at a Time

HOUSTON -- Many U.S. communities with bustling downtowns were better prepared to weather economic fallout from the pandemic, thanks to a decades-old …

Social Issues

WI Senator Target of New Outsourcing Campaign

MILWAUKEE, Wis. -- A Wisconsin group that advocates for working families is launching a new campaign, which connects federal policy to the …

Although people spent less time on average on Facebook than some other social media sites, the vast majority said they'd had arguments there. (jpgon/Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

How Social Media Design Fuels Online Fights

SEATTLE - Constructive conversations online can seem few and far between. Research from the University of Washington explores how the design of …

Health and Wellness

Caregiver Shortage Puts Iowans with Disabilities in Tough Spot

WATERLOO, Iowa -- Advocates for Iowans with disabilities are sounding the alarm over what they describe as a caregiver crisis, pleading with …

In addition to protecting shorelines, Minnesota lake advocates say enhanced boater training could protect all lake users from powerful waves that come from bigger watercraft. (Adobe Stock)

Environment

MN Asked to Step Up Boater Training with Certificate Program

BRAINERD, Minn. - Minnesota boat owners are storing their watercraft for the winter. But that isn't stopping the conversation about responsible water …

Social Issues

International Credit Union Day Marks Growing Movement

BOISE, Idaho - Millions of members around the world, including some Idahoans, are observing International Credit Union Day today. This year marks 73…

Health and Wellness

New Online Tool Helps Veterans Navigate Benefits

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - A new tool from AARP is designed to help veterans navigate the complex system of figuring out which benefits they may qualify for…

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021