NV Summit Highlights Missing, Murdered Indigenous Women

OMAHA, Neb. -- Tribal colleges and universities in Nebraska and across the nation are teaching the next generation of pre-K and elementary-school educators ways to incorporate native language and culture into their lesson plans, and a new grant secured by the American Indian College Fund will help that work expand.



Emily White Hat, vice president for programs at the Fund, said access to an educational pathway including traditional, indigenous knowledge, greatly improves education outcomes for students.



"It really supports their identity," White Hat explained. "It helps them be confident in who they are. It connects them to relatives in the community. It just provides this broader world view."



Nebraska Indian Community College and Little Priest Tribal College both offer early-childhood education courses, and will be eligible to get a slice of a recent $5.3 million grant from the Bezos Family Foundation over the next four years.



White Hat pointed out the program's goal is to revise curriculum to be more culturally relevant and support degree attainment for teachers. For example, students explore native housing structures in their Science, Technology, Engineering and Math classes, in a course now known as "wigwam-etry."



Educators also engage parents in their child's education, through activities such as family nights on campus, where parents also get a taste of the tribal college experience.



"The hope, too, is that we may bring parents who had not thought about college as an option into a place where they may feel like, 'Oh, I could do this. I could attend college, too,'" White Hat emphasized.



White Hat also sees the program as a way for families and entire communities to heal from the ongoing trauma caused when native children were removed from their homes for forced assimilation into white culture at boarding schools.



"Supporting the development of new teachers in the classrooms of our tribal communities is fundamental to the visibility of native people," White Hat contended. "We still exist, in this country and this world."



SANTA FE, N.M. - A New Mexico museum is in the first stage of creating an exhibit devoted to the history of indigenous voting.



As recently as 1962, New Mexico suppressed indigenous voting rights on the basis that Native Americans living on reservations were not residents of the state. Fifteen years prior to that, said New Mexico History Museum executive director Billy Garrett, Indigenous people were kept away from the polls with the argument that they did not pay taxes.



"The fact that Native Americans had to sue to get the right to vote, as late as the 1940s, is something I don't think most people know about," he said.



Garrett said the exhibit will highlight the story of Miguel Trujillo, Sr., a Marine sergeant in World War II. He returned to New Mexico and waged a successful legal battle to overturn the state law that barred American Indians living on reservations from participating in elections.



Despite guaranteed voting rights in the United States, Native Americans - especially those who live on reservations - face obstacles. They may travel for many hours to cast ballots, because reservations lack voting sites or reliable mail service. Several states also have enacted voter ID laws requiring that people have a traditional street address, although that's not common on reservations. Garrett said museum exhibits often reveal the complexity of the nation's past.



"There are things that have happened in our history that tend to get buried, they tend to get forgotten," he said. "So, this is an important part of that process of making sure we understand the way that our country works."



He said the Santa Fe museum will use grant money from the National Endowment for the Humanities to develop the exhibit, including hiring Native American scholars to research the project. The NEH recently has awarded nearly $88 million in American Rescue Plan relief funding for economic recovery to cultural and educational institutions.





