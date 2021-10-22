Gov. Pushes for PA Worker Safety, Higher Minimum Wage

PITTSBURGH - As businesses across the country deal with a massive labor shortage, Pennsylvania aims to entice people back to the workplace by increasing safety standards and the minimum wage.



At a Thursday news conference in Pittsburgh, Gov. Tom Wolf announced he's signed an executive order that calls on the Department of Labor and Industry to study how Occupational Safety and Health Administration standards can be implemented in Commonwealth workplaces. The governor also wants the General Assembly to pass legislation that would increase the minimum wage, which currently is the federal minimum of $7.25 an hour.



"Unfortunately, while our Republican legislature refuses to act, Pennsylvanians are getting left behind," Wolf said. "Are you aware that all of our neighboring states - West Virginia, Ohio, New York, New Jersey, Delaware, and Maryland - all of them have higher minimum wages than Pennsylvania? That is embarrassing."



Wolf is asking the General Assembly to pass legislation introduced by Sen. Tina Tartaglione, D-Philadelphia, outlining a gradual increase to $15 an hour by 2027. The executive order also directs Labor & Industry to ensure its contractors and grant recipients are in compliance with labor and workplace safety laws, including the Minimum Wage Act and the Equal Pay Act.



An estimated 4.3 million workers voluntarily left their jobs across the country in August, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. With more than 100,000 workers authorizing potential strikes this month, Darrin Kelly, president of the Allegheny/Fayette Central Labor Council, said it shows people have had enough.



"The workers are the economic engine of this city, this Commonwealth, this country - and as we see, worldwide," he said, "and to have an engine work properly, you have to pay them properly, respect them, allow them to retire with dignity."



Wolf also is requesting the General Assembly extend OSHA safety rules to public-sector employees in the state who are not currently protected. Senate Majority Leader Kim Ward, R-Hempfield, responded to the announcement, calling it "executive overreach that hurts small businesses."



References: Executive order Pennsylvania Governor's Office 10/21/2021

Minimun-wage bill Pennsylvania General Assembly 2021



get more stories like this via email



LINCOLN, Neb. - A coalition of Nebraska community organizations and supporters are collecting signatures for a ballot initiative that would raise the state's minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2026.



Nancy Williams, president and CEO of the group No More Empty Pots, said the measure can directly address poverty, which she believes is at the root of a host of challenges facing Nebraska families - from food and housing insecurity to educational opportunities for youths.



"When we have a higher wage for more workers," said Williams, "that will give them more income to be able to take care of basic needs."



According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, Nebraska consistently ranks among states with the highest number of people working multiple jobs to make ends meet.



Forty two percent of Nebraska's lowest-earning families spend more than a third of their income on housing alone.



Critics of raising the minimum wage have argued that it could hurt small businesses and claim most jobs paying basement wages are held by teenagers.



In 2014, Nebraska voters raised the minimum wage through ballot initiative from $8 to $9 an hour, which took effect in 2016. Tipped workers earn just $2.13 an hour.



Williams said raising the minimum wage will impact one in five Nebraska workers across the state, and most are not high school students making extra cash.



"Eighty one percent, from the data that we have, are aged 20 and older," said Williams. "About a third of those have a high school diploma. So it is not just for teenagers, it's for everyone who does the work."



Williams added that many teenagers contribute to their family's income, and all workers deserve to be paid a fair wage.



She said gradually increasing the minimum wage will increase opportunity for Nebraska families to thrive, and will also be an important step toward achieving racial and gender pay equity across the state.



The deadline to turn in at least 87,000 verified signatures to make the 2022 November 8 ballot is the first week of July next year.







References: Pledge to Sign: Raise Nebraskas Minimum Wage Nebraska Appleseed 2021



get more stories like this via email

