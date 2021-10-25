Virginia Area Heart Walk Takes on Impact of COVID-19

ARLINGTON, Va. -- COVID-19 has exposed inequities in health care, and this year's Greater Washington Region Heart Walk aims to raise funds to close that gap and lead folks to healthier lives.



Cynthia Cifuentes, chair of this year's Heart Challenge, said she was compelled to get involved after watching her father struggle with cardiac problems without health insurance while growing up. At age nine, she witnessed his first heart attack, which had a major impact on her life; a health struggle she said the Walk aims to alleviate by supporting research and encouraging healthier lifestyles.



"Most importantly, I think knowing and understanding now how he could have taken steps early on to prevent some of his health-care outcomes later in life," Cifuentes explained. "A lot of that comes with just access to healthy foods, walking in the park, and so forth."



She pointed out the long-term impact of the coronavirus will continue to affect cardiovascular health. To stay safe, this year's walk on Nov. 6, hosted by the American Heart Association, is being held both online and in person on the National Mall. Go to GreaterWashingtonHeartWalk.org to get involved.



Cifuentes' father survived, but she thinks he did not fully recover from his heart attack and has been on medications ever since. She said the pandemic raised fears for his safety, along with many other Americans with heart disease, which made this year's walk especially critical, after a year-and-a-half of pandemic worry and isolation.



"This is a moment in time where it gives us the time to just come out from our chairs, our offices, our homes," Cifuentes urged. "You can even do it in your home and get moving. And part of mental health is also your physical health, and how for your total well-being, movement is a critical part of that."



A Journal of the American Medical Association study showed 78% of patients who recovered from COVID-19 at home within the previous two to three months had abnormalities in their hearts, and 60% had ongoing heart inflammation.



SEATTLE - A proposal to repeal King County's law requiring helmets while riding bicycles has health professionals concerned.



The King County Board of Health is considering removing the 2003 law because of its disproportionate enforcement on people of color.



But doctors and health organizations such as the Brain Injury Alliance of Washington are worried the repeal could lead to an uptick in people not wearing helmets and getting hurt - possibly permanently.



Deborah Crawley, executive director of the organization, said board members did not reach out to her or other health professionals on this issue.



"Brain injuries are one of the most devastating effects from injuries sustained from bicycle injuries," said Crawley. "Helmets being utilized, for the majority reason, to prevent brain injuries. That's why helmet laws were instituted."



The King County Board of Health was scheduled to take a vote on repeal last week. But after an extensive public hearing, members decided to postpone their vote.



The repeal would affect Seattle and much of King County, although 17 cities in the county have their own helmet laws in place.



Richard Adler is a Seattle attorney who represents people with traumatic injuries, especially brain injuries. He said he agrees that it's wrong the law is being enforced in a racially discriminatory ways.



"I get that," said Adler. "I support that. I'm with you on that, but you can achieve that in a different way than just repealing a mandate because we know that education alone does not work."



Adler said it's important to understand how precious our brain is.



"You can get a new hip, you can get a new knee, you can get a new shoulder, you can get a new elbow, you can get a new wrist, you can get a new ankle," said Adler. "You can't get a new brain. You only get one."



The King County Board of Health is expected to meet again in November to vote on this issue.









