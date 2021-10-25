Monday, October 25, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - October 25, 2021
Play

GOP lawmakers in Montana want to investigate the 2020 election - some are concerned this could weaken trust in voting; record rainfall in San Francisco Bay area; concerns about students and staff coping with the pandemic.

2021Talks - October 25, 2021
Play

Obama cautions against tribalism; House Democrats want immigration relief to be included in reconciliation; and will Trump face a subpoena from the January 6th committee?

The Yonder Report - October 21, 2021
Play

An all-Black Oklahoma town joins big cities in seeking reparations; a Kentucky vaccination skeptic does a 180; telehealth proves invaluable during pandemic; and spooky destinations lure tourists at Halloween.

Health and Wellness  |  Health    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Virginia Area Heart Walk Takes on Impact of COVID-19

Play

Monday, October 25, 2021   

ARLINGTON, Va. -- COVID-19 has exposed inequities in health care, and this year's Greater Washington Region Heart Walk aims to raise funds to close that gap and lead folks to healthier lives.

Cynthia Cifuentes, chair of this year's Heart Challenge, said she was compelled to get involved after watching her father struggle with cardiac problems without health insurance while growing up. At age nine, she witnessed his first heart attack, which had a major impact on her life; a health struggle she said the Walk aims to alleviate by supporting research and encouraging healthier lifestyles.

"Most importantly, I think knowing and understanding now how he could have taken steps early on to prevent some of his health-care outcomes later in life," Cifuentes explained. "A lot of that comes with just access to healthy foods, walking in the park, and so forth."

She pointed out the long-term impact of the coronavirus will continue to affect cardiovascular health. To stay safe, this year's walk on Nov. 6, hosted by the American Heart Association, is being held both online and in person on the National Mall. Go to GreaterWashingtonHeartWalk.org to get involved.

Cifuentes' father survived, but she thinks he did not fully recover from his heart attack and has been on medications ever since. She said the pandemic raised fears for his safety, along with many other Americans with heart disease, which made this year's walk especially critical, after a year-and-a-half of pandemic worry and isolation.

"This is a moment in time where it gives us the time to just come out from our chairs, our offices, our homes," Cifuentes urged. "You can even do it in your home and get moving. And part of mental health is also your physical health, and how for your total well-being, movement is a critical part of that."

A Journal of the American Medical Association study showed 78% of patients who recovered from COVID-19 at home within the previous two to three months had abnormalities in their hearts, and 60% had ongoing heart inflammation.


get more stories like this via email
More than 6,000 people from Afghanistan are awaiting resettlement at Camp Atterbury in Indiana. (JP Photography/Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Indiana Universities Work to Support Displaced Afghan Scholars, Students

BLOOMINGTON, IN -- Universities in Indiana are working to support Afghan students and scholars; both those still in Afghanistan and those arriving to …

Environment

Advocates Urge Faster Electrification of NY Buildings

ALBANY, N.Y. - Groups in support of renewable energy are pushing for legislation and other initiatives to accelerate complete electrification of …

Environment

Columbia, Snake Rivers Litigation Pause Puts Spotlight on NW Salmon

BOISE, Idaho - Action on behalf of Northwest salmon could be in the works after announcements from the Biden administration, leaders in Washington …

The United States currently has 2,000 operational biogas systems linked to farms, landfills, wastewater treatment facilities and food waste, according to the Environmental and Energy Study Institute. (Adobe Stock)

Environment

Align RNG Settlement Spotlights Biogas Plant Regulation

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. -- After the first settlement of its kind in North Carolina capping limits on emissions from a biogas plant in Sampson County…

Social Issues

Wrongful Pesticide Use on OR School Grounds Worries Public-Health Advocates

HILLSBORO, Ore. -- The Oregon Department of Agriculture recently completed an investigation into a suburban Portland school for the misuse of toxic …

Calls for audits have swept across states after false claims the 2020 election was stolen from former President Donald Trump. (Lost_in_the_Midwest/Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Zeal for MT Election Probe Stirs Concerns of Undermining Voter Confidence

HELENA, Mont. - Republican lawmakers in Montana want to investigate the 2020 election. Some are concerned this could weaken trust in voting. In a …

Social Issues

Free College Plan Out in Congress, But WA Students Still Have Options

SEATTLE - Congress has abandoned plans for two free years of community college in its expansive spending bill. But low and middle income families in …

Social Issues

Progressive Candidates Challenging Status Quo in Rural PA

ERIE, Pa. -- The Keystone State is seeing several barrier-breaking progressive candidates running for office in unexpected places: rural Pennsylvania…

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021