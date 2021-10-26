Tuesday, October 26, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - October 27, 2021
As cities work toward decreasing their climate impact, they're running up against some opponents in the gas industry; California community colleges are joining a new national effort to help more adults of color gain credentials and degrees.

2021Talks - October 26, 2021
President Biden makes his case for his spending package in New Jersey as Sen. Joe Manchin says a deal could be reached this week; plus former Facebook employee Frances Haugen testifies before Parliament in London.

The Yonder Report - October 21, 2021
An all-Black Oklahoma town joins big cities in seeking reparations; a Kentucky vaccination skeptic does a 180; telehealth proves invaluable during pandemic; and spooky destinations lure tourists at Halloween.

Climate Change/Air Quality
Report: California Wetlands Help Slow Climate Change

Tuesday, October 26, 2021   

SAN DIEGO -- Ninety percent of California's wetlands are gone, and the movement to restore them has taken on added urgency in light of the climate crisis.

A recent report by the Smithsonian Environmental Research Center encouraged California to restore and expand the natural carbon sinks up and down the coast.

James Holmquist, ecologist at the Smithsonian Environmental Research Center and co-author of the report, said it maps out the best places for so-called "blue carbon" mitigation projects.

"They're one of the few ecosystems that can take carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere and store it long term and lock it away in their soils," Holmquist pointed out.

Holmquist added plants in tidal marshes scrub carbon from the atmosphere and send it to their roots, which later die and add to the soil bed.

ReWild Mission Bay is a blue-carbon restoration project in San Diego that would like to see local marshes restored. The City of San Diego is about to release a new land-use plan, which could require a campground built on marshland decades ago to relocate.

Andrew Meyer, conservation director at the San Diego Audubon Society, said the project would rebuild tidal wetlands that lock away carbon.

"The priority for this space should be the blue carbon benefits we can get from wetland restoration," Meyer asserted. "Our park uses can fit in the banks of a restored, vibrant wetland. This is the best place for wetland restoration in Mission Bay; in all of San Diego."

The Coastal Carbon Network is working on releasing more data on blue carbon from other areas of the state, including Bodega Bay, Bolinas Lagoon, Humboldt Bay, Morro Bay, Newport Bay, Point Mugu, Seal Beach and Tijuana Estuary.

Support for this reporting was provided by The Pew Charitable Trusts.


Lakeland High School Class of 1930. Maryland's Lakeland was a once-thriving Black community that was destroyed by urban renewal in 1975. (Lakeland Community Heritage Project)

Social Issues

New MD Redistricting Map Complicates Town’s Quest for Restorative Justice

COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- A last-minute change to a Maryland county's redistricting map is throwing a wrench into a restorative justice process, which …

Health and Wellness

"There's No Safe Level of Lead in Kids"

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- There is a heightened effort this week to inform Ohio families about the dangers of a silent poison. Because lead is invisible and …

Health and Wellness

Senator Calls FL Surgeon General Unfit for Job

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- Florida's surgeon general Dr. Joseph Ladapo is facing bipartisan rebuke for refusing to wear a mask at the office of a state …

The ACLU says it's possible legal action could be taken against South Dakota leaders over their handling of Native American references in updating social studies standards. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Legal Question Hangs Over SD Social-Studies Process

PIERRE, S.D. -- A new framework is moving forward for updating social-studies standards in South Dakota schools, and as the process took shape…

Social Issues

As Anti-Asian Violence Continues, NY Groups Host Community Safety Trainings

NEW YORK -- Police data show New York City saw a 368% increase in assaults against Asian residents in September, compared with the same time last …

Ensuring that stormwater is recycled quickly is key to preventing polluted water from reaching salmon. (PNPImages/Adobe Stock)

Environment

"Salmon in the City" Explores Urban-Design Approaches to Clean Water

SEATTLE -- How water flows in cities affects salmon swimming far away. An event this week is exploring how urban centers can better treat their water …

Environment

Utilities: Community Solar Projects Bring Clean Energy, Economic Benefits

DETROIT -- Utilities in Michigan are raising awareness about the ways consumers can get involved in cleaning up the energy grid, including by …

Health and Wellness

CT Health Providers Preparing COVID Vaccine Rollout for Kids 5 to 11

NEW HAVEN, Conn. -- During an interview with ABC on Sunday, Dr. Anthony Fauci said it's likely the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine will be available for kids …

 

