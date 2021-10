Utilities: Community Solar Projects Bring Clean Energy, Economic Benefits

DETROIT -- Utilities in Michigan are raising awareness about the ways consumers can get involved in cleaning up the energy grid, including by participating in community solar projects.



The projects involve multiple customers subscribing to solar-energy generation, and then getting credits for the energy produced on their monthly bills.



Sarah Nielsen, executive director of transportation, renewables and storage for Consumers Energy, the largest utility in the state, said it allows people to support renewable energy without the upfront costs of, for instance, installing solar panels on their houses.



She pointed out it is a more equitable way of navigating the transition to clean energy.



"And by the way, we always support union jobs going to local workers at our solar facilities," Nielsen asserted. "Any approach to fighting climate change must ensure that the transition to that sustainable economy is just, and that workers are not left behind."



Nielsen added at Consumers Energy, as part of its plan to invest in 8,000 megawatts of solar over the next two decades, it has a Solar Gardens program, where customers pay a small fee to subscribe to a desired amount of solar garden "blocks" and receive a credit back for the energy those blocks generate.



Knox Cameron, manager of renewable energy solutions for DTE Energy, which services the Detroit area, noted they also have the subscription-based MI (pronounced 'my') Green Power Renewable Energy Program.



He said they partner with community organizations and work to make it accessible to low-income communities. He noted people can enroll for as little as $1 per month.



"We believe that no one should be barred from investing in our state's growing renewable-energy marketplace," Cameron emphasized.



A new study from Michigan State University pointed out that expansions to community solar projects could contribute $1.5 billion to the state's economy over 30 years, not to mention the benefits of transitioning away from fossil-fuel energy for climate change mitigation.



OLYMPIA, Wash. -- Proposals in Congress's

Build Back Better plan could speed up and lower the cost of electrifying people's homes.



The budget-reconciliation package currently in front of lawmakers in Washington, D.C. aims to take major climate action. The current plan includes $18 billion in rebates to help people afford electric appliances and fund energy-saving retrofits in their homes.



Melinda Hughes, executive director of the Thurston Climate Action Team in Olympia, acknowledged the changes needed to make infrastructure more climate-friendly are costly.



"To do the retrofits and weatherization that's needed, just in Thurston County alone, we're looking at probably a need of $2 billion, which of course isn't easy to come up with," Hughes admitted. "The federal funding, when it comes through, is a pretty sizable amount."



Lawmakers are currently debating the budget reconciliation package. Opponents say the price tag for the bill, which exceeds $3.5 trillion, is too expensive.



Up to $9 billion dollars in the bill would go to rebates for home electrification, with $5.8 billion dedicated to households with low to moderate incomes.



Mark Kresowik, federal and international policy manager of the carbon-free buildings program for the Rocky Mountain Institute, a nonprofit pushing for clean energy, said rebates in the bill reach up to $14,000 to electrify appliances such as heat pumps.



Kresowik noted many low- to moderate-income families have gas infrastructure in their homes right now.



"Twenty-six million households burning fossil fuels inside their homes right now," Kresowik pointed out. "Burning gas and other fossil fuels at your home causes tremendous health problems, it's contributing to climate disruption, and it's costing families far more money than they need to be paying for energy."



Kresowik believes there are many upsides to electrifying appliances in the home.



"These superior electric appliances like heat pumps and induction stoves can lower costs, save lives, increase jobs and provide more comfortable, affordable homes for everyone," Kresowik asserted.



Another component of the bill dedicates $20 billion to electrification, efficiency and health and safety repairs in the affordable and multifamily housing sectors.



