Tuesday, October 26, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - October 27, 2021
As cities work toward decreasing their climate impact, they're running up against some opponents in the gas industry; California community colleges are joining a new national effort to help more adults of color gain credentials and degrees.

2021Talks - October 26, 2021
President Biden makes his case for his spending package in New Jersey as Sen. Joe Manchin says a deal could be reached this week; plus former Facebook employee Frances Haugen testifies before Parliament in London.

The Yonder Report - October 21, 2021
An all-Black Oklahoma town joins big cities in seeking reparations; a Kentucky vaccination skeptic does a 180; telehealth proves invaluable during pandemic; and spooky destinations lure tourists at Halloween.

Environment  |  Energy Policy    News
Utilities: Community Solar Projects Bring Clean Energy, Economic Benefits

Tuesday, October 26, 2021   

DETROIT -- Utilities in Michigan are raising awareness about the ways consumers can get involved in cleaning up the energy grid, including by participating in community solar projects.

The projects involve multiple customers subscribing to solar-energy generation, and then getting credits for the energy produced on their monthly bills.

Sarah Nielsen, executive director of transportation, renewables and storage for Consumers Energy, the largest utility in the state, said it allows people to support renewable energy without the upfront costs of, for instance, installing solar panels on their houses.

She pointed out it is a more equitable way of navigating the transition to clean energy.

"And by the way, we always support union jobs going to local workers at our solar facilities," Nielsen asserted. "Any approach to fighting climate change must ensure that the transition to that sustainable economy is just, and that workers are not left behind."

Nielsen added at Consumers Energy, as part of its plan to invest in 8,000 megawatts of solar over the next two decades, it has a Solar Gardens program, where customers pay a small fee to subscribe to a desired amount of solar garden "blocks" and receive a credit back for the energy those blocks generate.

Knox Cameron, manager of renewable energy solutions for DTE Energy, which services the Detroit area, noted they also have the subscription-based MI (pronounced 'my') Green Power Renewable Energy Program.

He said they partner with community organizations and work to make it accessible to low-income communities. He noted people can enroll for as little as $1 per month.

"We believe that no one should be barred from investing in our state's growing renewable-energy marketplace," Cameron emphasized.

A new study from Michigan State University pointed out that expansions to community solar projects could contribute $1.5 billion to the state's economy over 30 years, not to mention the benefits of transitioning away from fossil-fuel energy for climate change mitigation.

Disclosure: Consumers Energy contributes to our fund for reporting on Community Issues and Volunteering, Energy Policy, Environment, and LGBTQIA Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


Birders place artificial nesting platforms to aid endangered species in the Kendall-Frost Marsh in Mission Bay. (Craig Chaddock)

Environment

Report: California Wetlands Help Slow Climate Change

SAN DIEGO -- Ninety percent of California's wetlands are gone, and the movement to restore them has taken on added urgency in light of the climate …

Social Issues

New MD Redistricting Map Complicates Town’s Quest for Restorative Justice

COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- A last-minute change to a Maryland county's redistricting map is throwing a wrench into a restorative justice process, which …

Health and Wellness

"There's No Safe Level of Lead in Kids"

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- There is a heightened effort this week to inform Ohio families about the dangers of a silent poison. Because lead is invisible and …

Florida's Senate president, Sen. Wilton Simpson, R-Trilby, is calling on visitors to the chamber to be respectful, saying while there are no mask mandates, senators and staff can request social distancing and masking within their own offices. (Pixabay)

Health and Wellness

Senator Calls FL Surgeon General Unfit for Job

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- Florida's surgeon general Dr. Joseph Ladapo is facing bipartisan rebuke for refusing to wear a mask at the office of a state …

Social Issues

Legal Question Hangs Over SD Social-Studies Process

PIERRE, S.D. -- A new framework is moving forward for updating social-studies standards in South Dakota schools, and as the process took shape…

Fossil fuels kill more than 8 million people per year as the result of pollution, research shows. (Adobe Stock)

Environment

Study: Clean-Energy Transition More Gain than Pain

CHEYENNE, Wyo. -- New research shows a rapid energy transition away from fossil fuels would save more than $5 trillion compared with continuing …

Social Issues

As Anti-Asian Violence Continues, NY Groups Host Community Safety Trainings

NEW YORK -- Police data show New York City saw a 368% increase in assaults against Asian residents in September, compared with the same time last …

Environment

"Salmon in the City" Explores Urban-Design Approaches to Clean Water

SEATTLE -- How water flows in cities affects salmon swimming far away. An event this week is exploring how urban centers can better treat their water …

 

