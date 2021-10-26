Tuesday, October 26, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - October 27, 2021
As cities work toward decreasing their climate impact, they're running up against some opponents in the gas industry; California community colleges are joining a new national effort to help more adults of color gain credentials and degrees.

2021Talks - October 26, 2021
President Biden makes his case for his spending package in New Jersey as Sen. Joe Manchin says a deal could be reached this week; plus former Facebook employee Frances Haugen testifies before Parliament in London.

The Yonder Report - October 21, 2021
An all-Black Oklahoma town joins big cities in seeking reparations; a Kentucky vaccination skeptic does a 180; telehealth proves invaluable during pandemic; and spooky destinations lure tourists at Halloween.

Health and Wellness  |  Health    News
CT Health Providers Preparing COVID Vaccine Rollout for Kids 5 to 11

Tuesday, October 26, 2021   

NEW HAVEN, Conn. -- During an interview with ABC on Sunday, Dr. Anthony Fauci said it's likely the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine will be available for kids five to 11 years old in the first half of November, and with just a few weeks to go, health systems in Connecticut are gearing up for the rollout.

Yale New Haven Health has been vaccinating against the coronavirus since last December, with multiple vaccine clinics already up and running throughout southern Connecticut.

Dr. Tom Murray, associate medical director for infection prevention at Yale New Haven Children's Hospital, said they are prepared to get kids protected against COVID-19. Murray emphasized it is important to get kids vaccinated, because the effects of COVID on children remains unclear.

"We know from all the doses given to adults that this has been a very safe and effective vaccine, and all indications are that it will not be any different for children," Murray observed. "Anything we can do to prevent any child from being exposed to COVID, we need to do that."

Nearly 275,000 children in Connecticut are ages five to 11, according to U.S. Census Bureau data. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Connecticut has the highest rate nationwide of routine vaccinations for children younger than two.

Murray noted plans for vaccinating children at Yale New Haven are in the works. One consideration is hosting low-sensory clinics for kids with behavioral health challenges. The clinics include lengthening appointment times and having child life specialists present.

Murray advised parents to start talking to their children who might be nervous about the shot.

"Just talking to them about how it's there to keep them healthy but also to keep people around them healthy, like grandparents," Murray suggested. "And that eventually, if enough people get the vaccine, it will shorten the time that they have to continue to wear their masks and do other things to prevent COVID."

The Pfizer vaccine for kids five to 11 years old is one-third the amount given to teens and adults.


