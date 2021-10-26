"There's No Safe Level of Lead in Kids"

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- There is a heightened effort this week to inform Ohio families about the dangers of a silent poison. Because lead is invisible and the damage it causes is delayed, addressing lead poisoning is tricky.



A recent study found 5% of Ohio kids have elevated blood lead levels, which is more than double the national average.



Dr. Matthew Tien, a pediatrician at MetroHealthSystem and co-chair of the MetroHealthLead Coalition, said even low levels of lead in the body can cause problems with growth, behavior and learning.



"Studies that have been done show that the higher the lead level, the more dramatic effect it can have on lowering IQ," Tien explained. "Obviously, the higher the lead level, the more terrifying. But finding even a level of 'one' is significant. There's no known safe level of lead."



Tien pointed out 40% of high-risk kids in Ohio do not get needed lead blood tests, and noted MetroHealth Hospital improved their rates dramatically in the past year by having children tested during medical appointments, instead of sending families to a lab.



During National Lead Poisoning Prevention Week, Ohioans are encouraged to have their homes and children tested for lead.



Timothy Johnson, policy associate for the Ohio Poverty Law Center and representative of the Ohio Lead Free Kids Coalition, said kids in Ohio have high levels of lead due to old housing and poverty. He explained two-thirds of houses in Ohio might contain lead.



"You will see issues like this concentrated in some urban centers, mostly in brown and Black neighborhoods that have seen historic neglect," Johnson observed. "But it's in our rural areas to win at Perry Heights, high rates there as well. So this is not just an issue that's concentrated in one part of the state or the other. It's statewide."



The Ohio Lead Free Kids Coalition has created a nine-point action plan for Lead-Free Children by 2030. It includes helping homeowners eliminate lead hazards, researching new ways to protect kids from lead, and improving supports for those exposed to lead.



TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- Florida's surgeon general Dr. Joseph Ladapo is facing bipartisan rebuke for refusing to wear a mask at the office of a state senator who told him she had a serious medical condition.



Sen. Tina Polsky, D-Boca Raton, said Florida's top health official requested to meet with her in August as he seeks confirmation, but she had not yet made public her breast cancer diagnosis. All she asked of him was to wear a mask, and he refused. She asked him why he couldn't wear a mask, and she said he wouldn't answer.



"More important for him to take a stand against masks than to put a piece of fabric over his face for ten minutes to talk to me, and he is just unfit to serve in that position, so I wanted people to know," Polsky stated.



Sen. Wilton Simpson, R-Trilby, president of the Senate, sent a memo to senators Saturday in support of Polsky, saying the encounter "was unprofessional and will not be tolerated."



The surgeon general's stance is no surprise since he is opposed to mask mandates, and he has called into question the safety of COVID vaccines.



Polsky has stage-one breast cancer and said she is very concerned for the well-being of those with compromised immune systems, including Gov. Ron DeSantis' wife, Casey, who announced her own breast cancer diagnosis earlier this month.



Polsky said getting COVID would mean having to skip critical treatments.



"I want her to please be very, very careful so that she can get her treatment in a timely manner," Polsky stressed. "And I would say to the governor, please don't put an anti-science person in as our number one public health professional."



A Department of Health spokesperson confirmed the meeting but said Ladapo did not make the comment. Lapado's actions are being criticized by Democrats, who say he should not be confirmed.



NEW HAVEN, Conn. -- During an interview with ABC on Sunday, Dr. Anthony Fauci said it's likely the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine will be available for kids five to 11 years old in the first half of November, and with just a few weeks to go, health systems in Connecticut are gearing up for the rollout.



Yale New Haven Health has been vaccinating against the coronavirus since last December, with multiple vaccine clinics already up and running throughout southern Connecticut.



Dr. Tom Murray, associate medical director for infection prevention at Yale New Haven Children's Hospital, said they are prepared to get kids protected against COVID-19. Murray emphasized it is important to get kids vaccinated, because the effects of COVID on children remains unclear.



"We know from all the doses given to adults that this has been a very safe and effective vaccine, and all indications are that it will not be any different for children," Murray observed. "Anything we can do to prevent any child from being exposed to COVID, we need to do that."



Nearly 275,000 children in Connecticut are ages five to 11, according to U.S. Census Bureau data. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Connecticut has the highest rate nationwide of routine vaccinations for children younger than two.



Murray noted plans for vaccinating children at Yale New Haven are in the works. One consideration is hosting low-sensory clinics for kids with behavioral health challenges. The clinics include lengthening appointment times and having child life specialists present.



Murray advised parents to start talking to their children who might be nervous about the shot.



"Just talking to them about how it's there to keep them healthy but also to keep people around them healthy, like grandparents," Murray suggested. "And that eventually, if enough people get the vaccine, it will shorten the time that they have to continue to wear their masks and do other things to prevent COVID."



The Pfizer vaccine for kids five to 11 years old is one-third the amount given to teens and adults.



