Wednesday, October 27, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - October 28, 2021
Play

Authorities say the projectile that killed a cinematographer on a film set was a live round, plus Pennsylvania's Commonwealth Court will hear arguments about the fairness of the state's school funding system.

2021Talks - October 27, 2021
Play

Pfizer's vaccine clears first hurdle for age 5-11 approval; disagreements continue to hinder Bidens big spending package; and military officials say terror groups in Afghanistan are looking at international targets.

The Yonder Report - October 28, 2021
Play

Heeding grandma's advice on COVID vaccine; restoring traditional health practices in native communities; agri-therapy for veterans suffering post-traumatic stress; and how myths, monsters and legends spur tourism. Available for download every Wednesday at 3pm MT.

Environment  |  Climate Change/Air Quality    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Groups Press for Keeping Climate-Change Provisions in Reconciliation Bill

Play

Wednesday, October 27, 2021   

CARSON CITY, Nev. - As Democrats work feverishly for a deal on the bipartisan infrastructure bill and the reconciliation bill, groups working to curb the effects of climate change say both are crucial to Nevada's economy.

The Build Back Better reconciliation bill includes billions to promote clean energy and clean transportation.

Kevin Moran, senior director for the Environmental Defense Fund Action, said the Silver State already is suffering the effects of a warming climate, with devastating heat waves, wildfire and drought - and he insisted the way out is paved with clean-energy jobs.

"Climate change is barging down the door in the American West," he said, "and it's time for us to take on the underlying causes of it in a way that grows our economy."

The Build Back Better agenda includes incentives to increase the number of electric-vehicle charging stations, and the so-called "hard" infrastructure bill includes $4.6 billion for rebuilding aging infrastructure and rural water projects, including $400 million for water-saving programs to protect against drought.

Moran said Nevada, considered by some to be the sunniest state in the nation, is poised to benefit greatly from the solar incentives in the reconciliation bill.

"There's over 30,000 people employed in clean-energy jobs already in Nevada," he said. "Provisions in the Build Back Better agenda would double the number of clean energy jobs in Nevada, adding over 31,000."

President Joe Biden's plan also would invest $2.2 billion in Nevada's energy-efficiency projects and $311 million in projects to modernize the power grid.

Disclosure: Environmental Defense Fund contributes to our fund for reporting on Energy Policy, Environment, Environmental Justice, Health Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


get more stories like this via email
A new program aims to increase the number of adults of color attending community colleges by 2% nationally over the next two years. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

California Looks to Close Gaps for Adult Students of Color

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - California community colleges are joining a new national effort to help more adults of color gain credentials and degrees to …

Social Issues

NV Groups Host Vigils, Rally for Citizenship Path for Immigrants

LAS VEGAS - Immigrants' rights groups are rallying all this week to get a path to citizenship into the Build Back Better reconciliation bill…

Health and Wellness

Report Finds TN Kids More Sedentary and Anxious

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Only 20% of kids nationwide are physically active for at least 60 minutes a day, according to a new United Health Foundation …

Mayo Clinic officials say because of how the pandemic upended much of society, it could have detrimental effects on a person's brain health, prompting concerns about more cases of dementia down the road. (Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

Re-establishing Hope in Fight Against Alzheimer's

SHAKOPEE, Minn. - Research is evolving to examine links between COVID-19 and Alzheimer's disease and other forms of dementia. Alongside that work is …

Social Issues

CT Closing Mental Health, Addiction Facility for Young Adults

HARTFORD, Conn. - Connecticut plans to close a transitional living facility in Hartford next month for people ages 18 to 25, which means fewer …

The shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue occurred in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood of Pittsburgh, killing 11 and injuring six people on Oct. 27, 2018. (Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks)

Social Issues

Three Years After Tree of Life Shooting, Continued Calls for Gun Reform

HARRISBURG, Pa. - Today marks three years since the Tree of Life shooting in Pittsburgh, where 11 people at the synagogue were killed in a targeted …

Health and Wellness

Calls for Greater Accountability for Missourians Under Guardianship

LIBERTY, Mo. - Advocates for people with disabilities are looking for more accountability in Missouri for enforcing people's rights under …

Environment

Restoration Work Cleans Up Mitchell River’s Hurricane Michael Damage

ELKIN, N.C. - A Mitchell River watershed-restoration project has improved water quality and repaired damage from 2018's Hurricane Michael, as well as …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021