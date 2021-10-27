Calls for Greater Accountability for Missourians Under Guardianship

LIBERTY, Mo. - Advocates for people with disabilities are looking for more accountability in Missouri for enforcing people's rights under guardianship.



Adults who are unable to make certain decisions on their own are sometimes appointed a guardian, and if there's no family member or trusted friend to fill that role, an elected public administrator can do so.



Jonathan Martinis, an attorney and senior director for law and policy at Syracuse University's Burton Blatt Institute, noteed that Missouri law says all guardians, including public administrators, are required to submit an annual report on how they're caring for their ward, and people with concerns can ask the court for a review. However, he said, having a law in place isn't always enough.



"Accountability laws are only as good as the commitment of the oversight entities," he said. "Are the judges going to conduct this oversight? Are people going to demand the accountability? And that's the real question."



Martinis said guardians are empowered to make almost all decisions for their wards. He explained that most state laws say people should only lose the rights they are truly incapable of exercising, although most guardianships result in the person losing almost all rights.



Rita Richards, a special-education teacher in Clay County, has been fighting to get access to Zach, a former student who's under guardianship. They kept in touch after he graduated from high school and became close with her family. However, Richards said, she noticed changes in Zach's care when a new public administrator was elected - and when she raised concerns, she was prohibited from seeing Zach. She said he was then moved out of the county.



"When they moved him to Jackson County, it also resulted in a more restrictive placement, because now he didn't have a job," she said. "There's no checks and balances. Everybody just takes the public administrator's word for it."



Richards said she thinks many PAs have their wards' best interests in mind. However, she said her experience, and accounts she's heard from others facing similar challenges, confirm her views that more attention must be paid to ensure that people with disabilities retain some of their rights.



WATERLOO, Iowa -- Advocates for Iowans with disabilities are sounding the alarm over what they describe as a caregiver crisis, pleading with lawmakers to give the issue more priority, so these individuals are not pushed from their homes because of the scarcity of providers.



Tucker Cassidy, a person with quadriplegia from Waterloo, said the workforce shortage has been building for years, but in the past month and a half, it has become much worse.



He noted it is difficult for the agency he works with to send over enough caregivers to help with his daily routine. Stuck in bed more than he is used to, Cassidy admitted the shortage leaves him worried about his future.



"Is this going to be the week that they kick me off?" Cassidy questioned. "And then, where am I supposed to go? You know, I own my own house."



Advocates say the crisis is largely driven by low wages for caregivers. According to Indeed, the average starting pay for in-home caregivers in Iowa is around $13 an hour.



Lutheran Services in Iowa estimates it has been forced to reduce its client base by 350 in recent years. The shortage comes as Iowa touts a budget surplus of $1.24 billion.



Matt Grillot of DeWitt has used a wheelchair most of his life due to a spinal injury. He has been in his own house for the past 18 years, but he has struggled to hire a caregiver in recent months, forcing him to consider alternatives he would rather avoid.



"I have broken down within the last month and started looking at nursing homes and group homes," Grillot acknowledged.



But he said he faces barriers in moving to those places, adding to his stress in planning his care.



Cody Lewton, director of services for people with disabilities at Lutheran Services in Iowa, said they are down roughly 250 caregivers, citing the struggle to pay them enough money.



"It's less than a living wage, and it's only become worse," Lewton observed. "The funding has, over the last 20 years really, has not kept up with the cost of living."



The Iowa Developmental Disabilities Council said it is also concerned about the crisis, adding it will be the group's number one legislative priority next session.



FARGO, N.D. - People with Down syndrome are having a bigger impact on society, and their advocates in the Dakota region say it's time for the public to take notice.



October is Down Syndrome Awareness Month. It's widely known that people born with this condition have an extra chromosome that affects their development, but some say there's more to it.



The New Directions Down Syndrome Association connects parents in a four-state region, including parts of North Dakota. Brandon Tilus, president of its board of directors, said he feels public perception is being outdated by the lives many with Down syndrome are carving out for themselves.



"People with Down syndrome born today have a really good chance of living a life where they're independent, that they get married, that they do all of these things that we expect all individuals to do," he said.



He credited early-intervention programs and advancements in therapy for establishing better outcomes. However, he said strong government funding still is needed to ensure more families have access to these services. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Down syndrome occurs in about one in every 700 births.



Tilus said another way to overcome any stigma is for people to make others with Down syndrome feel more at ease in their interactions. He also advises that some ways of communicating should be avoided.



"'I use my hands more to talk to them, because I'm not sure they're going to understand me.' And, those types of things - sort of, coming into an interaction with those individuals with those preconceived notions - I think can make it a little bit more difficult," he said.



Tilus, whose 6-year-old daughter was born with the condition, said the best thing to do is treat a person with Down syndrome like anybody else. All they may need is a little extra time to respond, and be given the opportunity to take the lead in a conversation, to feel comfortable.



