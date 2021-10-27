Wednesday, October 27, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - October 28, 2021
Authorities say the projectile that killed a cinematographer on a film set was a live round, plus Pennsylvania's Commonwealth Court will hear arguments about the fairness of the state's school funding system.

2021Talks - October 27, 2021
Pfizer's vaccine clears first hurdle for age 5-11 approval; disagreements continue to hinder Bidens big spending package; and military officials say terror groups in Afghanistan are looking at international targets.

The Yonder Report - October 28, 2021
Heeding grandma's advice on COVID vaccine; restoring traditional health practices in native communities; agri-therapy for veterans suffering post-traumatic stress; and how myths, monsters and legends spur tourism. Available for download every Wednesday at 3pm MT.

NV Groups Host Vigils, Rally for Citizenship Path for Immigrants

Wednesday, October 27, 2021   

LAS VEGAS - Immigrants' rights groups are rallying all this week to get a path to citizenship into the Build Back Better reconciliation bill, which could get a vote in the next few days.

Advocates want Nevada's two senators to pressure Vice President Kamala Harris to ignore the Senate Parliamentarian's ruling, which said a pathway to citizenship is not a suitable addition to a reconciliation bill.

Erika Castro, organizing director for the Progressive Leadership Alliance of Nevada, known as PLAN, thinks the United States should welcome longtime undocumented farmworkers and essential workers, as well as people who have DACA or Temporary Protected Status.

"So, this would actually allow us to live without the fear of deportation, be able to get better paying jobs, continue their education, and simply be able to raise their families with dignity and respect," she said.

The events are organized by the Undocu-council, which is part of the Nevada Immigrant Coalition, along with the groups PLAN, Make the Road Nevada and Mi Familia Vota. They held a vigil Tuesday night at the federal courthouse in Las Vegas. Their "week of action" includes vigils tonight and at 6 p.m. Thursday, plus a full protest rally at 5 p.m. Friday in the same location.

Castro says 'Plan B' would be to ask that the bill change the so-called "registry date" to 2010. This would allow undocumented people who arrived in the United States before 2010 to apply for a green card.

"Estimates are showing that if we were able to adjust the registry date," she said, "that would actually help between 5 million and 8 million people."

Castro added that a third potential solution would be to provide a parole system for immigrants in the reconciliation bill, but not a pathway to citizenship.

Disclosure: Progressive Leadership Alliance of Nevada contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy & Priorities, Environment, Human Rights/Racial Justice, Immigrant Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


A new program aims to increase the number of adults of color attending community colleges by 2% nationally over the next two years. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

California Looks to Close Gaps for Adult Students of Color

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - California community colleges are joining a new national effort to help more adults of color gain credentials and degrees to …

Environment

Groups Press for Keeping Climate-Change Provisions in Reconciliation Bill

CARSON CITY, Nev. - As Democrats work feverishly for a deal on the bipartisan infrastructure bill and the reconciliation bill, groups working to curb …

Health and Wellness

Report Finds TN Kids More Sedentary and Anxious

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Only 20% of kids nationwide are physically active for at least 60 minutes a day, according to a new United Health Foundation …

Mayo Clinic officials say because of how the pandemic upended much of society, it could have detrimental effects on a person's brain health, prompting concerns about more cases of dementia down the road. (Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

Re-establishing Hope in Fight Against Alzheimer's

SHAKOPEE, Minn. - Research is evolving to examine links between COVID-19 and Alzheimer's disease and other forms of dementia. Alongside that work is …

Social Issues

CT Closing Mental Health, Addiction Facility for Young Adults

HARTFORD, Conn. - Connecticut plans to close a transitional living facility in Hartford next month for people ages 18 to 25, which means fewer …

The shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue occurred in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood of Pittsburgh, killing 11 and injuring six people on Oct. 27, 2018. (Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks)

Social Issues

Three Years After Tree of Life Shooting, Continued Calls for Gun Reform

HARRISBURG, Pa. - Today marks three years since the Tree of Life shooting in Pittsburgh, where 11 people at the synagogue were killed in a targeted …

Environment

Gas Industry Turns Up Heat on Climate Action Plans

VANCOUVER, Wash. - As cities work toward decreasing their climate impact, they're running up against some opponents in the gas industry. In …

Health and Wellness

Calls for Greater Accountability for Missourians Under Guardianship

LIBERTY, Mo. - Advocates for people with disabilities are looking for more accountability in Missouri for enforcing people's rights under …

 

