Hate Crimes Still a Concern in Iowa

NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa -- New FBI data show an increase in hate crimes in Iowa.
get more stories like this via email
Locally, ordinances have been crafted to ensure more protections for those who've been victimized, while some in law enforcement say changes to state law would help.
This fall's report showed in 2020, Iowa saw 12 hate-crime incidents motivated by racial bias, compared with six the previous year.
The city of North Liberty recently adopted a new ordinance including fines and jail time for someone convicted of such a crime.
RaQuishia Harrington, a city councilor in North Liberty, said they were not necessarily responding to a wave of cases, but wanted to be proactive and not reactive.
"Hopefully, it doesn't happen in communities. But the reality is, it does," Harrington observed.
She hopes people feel more comfortable about coming forward if they have something to report, or to be more aware of bias and when it escalates.
In 2019, Iowa City adopted a similar ordinance.
Nick Maybanks, first assistant Linn County Attorney, said current state law makes it hard for cases to prove, and an overhaul of the statute could make it easier to net prosecutions.
Maybanks stressed he would support state law changes, so law enforcement would have more clarity.
"I think there's a lot of situations where it's probably really close, but maybe it's just treated as a regular assault," Maybanks contended.
Overall, the FBI report said there were 15 confirmed hate crimes in Iowa last year, compared with 10 in 2019. Despite the totals, law enforcement, victim support groups and racial-justice advocates have widely spoken out about how hate crimes often go unreported.
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Not one law-enforcement agency in Nebraska is meeting all U.S. Department of Justice guidance and best practices on how to provide language access to residents with limited English proficiency, despite a wealth of available tools and resources, according to a new ACLU Nebraska report.
Rose Godinez, interim legal director for the group, said it is critical for all residents who encounter police to understand what is being said.
"We hope Nebraska law-enforcement agencies will explore these strategies and understand and address language access to ensure public safety for all, and to protect the constitutional rights for all Nebraskans," Godinez stated.
Federal law requires law-enforcement agencies receiving federal funds to ensure people with limited English proficiency have meaningful language access to services. But 12 of 19 agencies surveyed did not have instructions for their officers on how and when to access language services during interviews, interrogations or traffic stops.
ACLU Nebraska is calling on the Nebraska Crime Commission to update its 2015 language access plan to address the deficiencies. The commission did not respond to a request for comment.
Researchers found 14 of 19 law-enforcement agencies did not have any officers who had attended training on how to navigate language barriers.
Godinez emphasized once adopted, new policies also need to be publicized, so people will know that they can request interpreters or translators if they are stopped or questioned by police.
"If individuals don't see the policy, or don't see that this is available, they won't ask for it," Godinez pointed out. "Then there really isn't any meaningful language access being provided."
Census figures show nearly 5% of Nebraskans have limited English proficiency, and more than one in ten speak a language other than English at home.
Godinez noted entire communities are safer when everyone, regardless of languages spoken, feels valued and heard by those entrusted to keep us safe.
get more stories like this via email
Disclosure: ACLU of Nebraska contributes to our fund for reporting on Civil Rights, Criminal Justice, Immigrant Issues, and Social Justice. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
NEW YORK -- Police data show New York City saw a 368% increase in assaults against Asian residents in September, compared with the same time last year.
As a result of continued anti-Asian violence and rhetoric, community organizations are training New Yorkers on how to safely intervene and de-escalate verbal assaults. In collaboration with Nonviolent Peaceforce, the Asian American Federation hosted an "Upstander Intervention Training" this weekend in Brooklyn's Sunset Park neighborhood, with the goal of helping residents develop techniques to respond appropriately when witnessing a hate incident.
Joo Han, deputy director of the Asian American Federation, said it is important for people to know how to take action beyond calling 911.
"A lot of times there's a reason why people don't report, right?" Han pointed out. "There's some folks in our community who haven't had safe interactions with police. They may be undocumented. So we also need to be mindful of that. If we're thinking about creating safety for ourselves, we want to also make sure we're creating safety for other communities."
The training is part of the federation's Hope Against Hate Campaign, which includes standardizing and coordinating bias incident reporting sites in multiple languages. They are also training safety ambassadors and companions in de-escalation strategies and mental-health support for Asian-majority neighborhoods.
Nonviolent Peaceforce has supported similar community protection programs in the Twin Cities and around the world.
Kalaya'an Mendoza, director of U.S. programs for the group, said training can be pivotal to finding solutions rooted in community safety.
"New York right now is an epicenter of anti-Asian violence," Mendoza asserted. "The impact right now, I feel like, is a paradigm shift happening, where people are seeing that they have the agency and ability to facilitate safety."
New York had the second-highest number of Asian hate incident reports from March 2020 through June 2021, according to a report from Stop AAPI Hate.
The Asian American Federation is hosting additional virtual trainings in November, with plans to host more in-person events throughout the city in the coming months.
get more stories like this via email
Disclosure: Nonviolent Peaceforce contributes to our fund for reporting on Criminal Justice, Human Rights/Racial Justice, Peace, and Social Justice. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
PORTLAND, Ore. -- Hispanic Heritage Month began this week, and will be celebrated through Oct. 15.
Oregon has a rapidly growing Hispanic population, according to census data, increasing from 450,000 in 2010 to nearly 590,000 in 2020.
Dr. Carlos Romo, a volunteer for AARP Oregon with a Ph.D. in foreign languages and literatures, said the month is a time to reflect.
"I think we simply have to stop and pause to recognize the contributions, the needs that Hispanics have made, are making and are going to be making for our society, for our community in the United States," Romo explained.
Romo noted the Hispanic population is expected to double in Oregon over the next three decades. Hispanic Heritage Month is celebrated starting on Sep. 15 because the date coincides with five countries gaining their independence from Spain: Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua. Mexico celebrates its independence today, Sep. 16.
Romo pointed out Spaniards visited Oregon's coast as early as the 16th century. Cowboys from Mexico came to the state in the 19th century, and in the 1940s, the bracero farmworker program brought a Latino workforce to the state.
Romo emphasized Oregon's Hispanic population works in all kinds of sectors today.
"The Oregon Office of Economic Analysis estimates that there's 3,250 Hispanic-owned firms in Oregon," Romo observed. "So there's a rich history, a rich contribution that Hispanics have made here in Oregon."
get more stories like this via email
Disclosure: AARP Oregon contributes to our fund for reporting on Consumer Issues, Health Issues, Livable Wages/Working Families, and Senior Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.