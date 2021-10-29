Groups Call on PA Governor to Maintain Methane Promise

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- Environmental groups are taking a new approach to hold Gov. Tom Wolf's administration accountable for a pledge he made; to adopt "a nation-leading strategy" to reduce methane emissions from the state's oil and gas industry.
Earthworks, Environmental Defense Fund, Clean Air Council, and Clean Water Action have launched WolfsMethanePromise.com, a website featuring a live counter, tracking how much methane has been emitted in Pennsylvania since Wolf took office, followed by the days until his term ends in 2023.
Joseph Minott, executive director and chief counsel of the Clean Air Council, said they believe Wolf is not meeting the environmental commitment necessary to address one of the root causes of climate change.
"We know that methane is a very potent greenhouse gas," Minott stated. "It really makes no sense that a gas-producing state like Pennsylvania would be so cavalier about not doing a thorough job in terms of reducing methane emissions."
Pennsylvania is the second-largest gas producer in the country. A spokesperson for the governor said addressing climate change is a top priority for the Wolf administration.
Environmental groups say they were prompted to create the website because of methane regulation the state Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) is considering.
The proposed rules include a loophole to exempt more than 67,000 low-producing gas and oil wells. Although they leak small amounts of methane, the groups say they are responsible overall for more than half of all oil and gas emissions in the state.
Minott argued the potential rule is a missed opportunity for the state to be an environmental leader.
"They essentially are taking the position that they're doing exactly what EPA requires them to do, which is the minimum that they have to do by law," Minott asserted. "But they are the Department of Environmental Protection, and it seems to me that they would want to do more than the minimum."
The DEP said it is reviewing public comments it has received and will revise the regulation where it is appropriate to do so.
LANSING, Mich. -- It is American Clean Power Week, and Michigan groups are highlighting clean energy technologies and the jobs they create.
A little more than 7% of Michigan's energy is generated by clean power sources; wind, solar and energy storage plants.
Bradley Pischea, deputy director of the Land and Liberty Coalition, said it is important for states to diversify their electricity generation, and clean power is better for ratepayers and the environment.
"It's an opportunity for farmers to diversify their income, have drought-proof income," Pischea outlined. "It's an opportunity for new, high-paying skilled labor. It's an opportunity to see boosts in local revenue that funds schools, emergency services, police and fire."
Wind, solar and energy storage projects have invested $5 billion into Michigan's economy, and another $35.2 million in land-lease payments to property owners. Pischea explained the income can often help stabilize farms, especially in years with fallout from natural disasters.
In a new survey, more than 90% of Americans said clean energy is "important for the country's future," and 80% said they believe clean power is "as reliable or more reliable" than traditional energy sources.
So far this year, Michigan has installed 550 megawatts of wind capacity, second in the region after South Dakota. Pischea noted nationally, Michigan ranks fourth for wind installations and fifth for all clean power installations.
"Michigan's a leader in clean energy development," Pischea observed. "And the market's dictating that we're going to see even more clean energy development across the state in the coming years."
He added the cost of wind generation has dropped significantly in the last decade, making it a more affordable power source. The U.S. Bureau of Labor said the job of wind-turbine technician is one of the fastest-growing career fields. More than 115,000 Americans work in the wind-power field.
DETROIT -- Utilities in Michigan are raising awareness about the ways consumers can get involved in cleaning up the energy grid, including by participating in community solar projects.
The projects involve multiple customers subscribing to solar-energy generation, and then getting credits for the energy produced on their monthly bills.
Sarah Nielsen, executive director of transportation, renewables and storage for Consumers Energy, the largest utility in the state, said it allows people to support renewable energy without the upfront costs of, for instance, installing solar panels on their houses.
She pointed out it is a more equitable way of navigating the transition to clean energy.
"And by the way, we always support union jobs going to local workers at our solar facilities," Nielsen asserted. "Any approach to fighting climate change must ensure that the transition to that sustainable economy is just, and that workers are not left behind."
Nielsen added at Consumers Energy, as part of its plan to invest in 8,000 megawatts of solar over the next two decades, it has a Solar Gardens program, where customers pay a small fee to subscribe to a desired amount of solar garden "blocks" and receive a credit back for the energy those blocks generate.
Knox Cameron, manager of renewable energy solutions for DTE Energy, which services the Detroit area, noted they also have the subscription-based MI (pronounced 'my') Green Power Renewable Energy Program.
He said they partner with community organizations and work to make it accessible to low-income communities. He noted people can enroll for as little as $1 per month.
"We believe that no one should be barred from investing in our state's growing renewable-energy marketplace," Cameron emphasized.
A new study from Michigan State University pointed out that expansions to community solar projects could contribute $1.5 billion to the state's economy over 30 years, not to mention the benefits of transitioning away from fossil-fuel energy for climate change mitigation.
ALBANY, N.Y. - Groups in support of renewable energy are pushing for legislation and other initiatives to accelerate complete electrification of buildings in the state, as part of efforts to reduce carbon emissions.
Alliance for Clean Energy New York is among the advocates supporting the building-code bill that would phase in all-electrical appliances and heating. It passed in the state Senate but has yet to reach the Assembly floor.
ACE New York Executive Director Anne Reynolds said if the state is going to meet its climate goals, it has to accelerate its use of electricity in buildings.
"And it really comes down to making building electrification accessible and affordable for New Yorkers over time," said Reynolds. "So that when we get to 2040, and 2050, that becomes the standard that all buildings have."
Reynolds said a way to speed up the change to electric is to offer New Yorkers more incentives to install air-source heat pumps, and enforce possible energy-efficiency efforts into buildings.
The Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act of 2019 establishes that the state must operate at 100% zero-emission energy by 2040.
Reynolds noted there are voluntary energy-efficiency programs in place. Some include special lighting, building retrofits, appliances and new insulation.
But she added that current voluntary programs don't give the movement the momentum it needs to reach climate goals.
"But it's just not at the scale that we would need to get to the finish line," said Reynolds.
Other hurdles are at stake. Reynolds said that since natural gas is still inexpensive, it's tough to convince people to change over to electric heating from a gas furnace.
She noted that will change over time because the cost of air-source heat pumps is dropping.
"The general trend is going to be towards air-source heat pumps for most buildings," said Reynolds. "And it's just going to take a long time and a lot of work to change all those buildings because of course there's over a million buildings in New York State."
Reynolds says her group will explore more topics on the switch to renewable energy at its public fall conference on Thursday. More information is at 'aceny.org'.
