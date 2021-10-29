Groups Call on PA Governor to Maintain Methane Promise

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- Environmental groups are taking a new approach to hold Gov. Tom Wolf's administration accountable for a pledge he made; to adopt "a nation-leading strategy" to reduce methane emissions from the state's oil and gas industry.



Earthworks, Environmental Defense Fund, Clean Air Council, and Clean Water Action have launched WolfsMethanePromise.com, a website featuring a live counter, tracking how much methane has been emitted in Pennsylvania since Wolf took office, followed by the days until his term ends in 2023.



Joseph Minott, executive director and chief counsel of the Clean Air Council, said they believe Wolf is not meeting the environmental commitment necessary to address one of the root causes of climate change.



"We know that methane is a very potent greenhouse gas," Minott stated. "It really makes no sense that a gas-producing state like Pennsylvania would be so cavalier about not doing a thorough job in terms of reducing methane emissions."



Pennsylvania is the second-largest gas producer in the country. A spokesperson for the governor said addressing climate change is a top priority for the Wolf administration.



Environmental groups say they were prompted to create the website because of methane regulation the state Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) is considering.



The proposed rules include a loophole to exempt more than 67,000 low-producing gas and oil wells. Although they leak small amounts of methane, the groups say they are responsible overall for more than half of all oil and gas emissions in the state.



Minott argued the potential rule is a missed opportunity for the state to be an environmental leader.



"They essentially are taking the position that they're doing exactly what EPA requires them to do, which is the minimum that they have to do by law," Minott asserted. "But they are the Department of Environmental Protection, and it seems to me that they would want to do more than the minimum."



The DEP said it is reviewing public comments it has received and will revise the regulation where it is appropriate to do so.



Disclosure: Environmental Defense Fund contributes to our fund for reporting on Energy Policy, Environment, Environmental Justice, and Health Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.

References: Wolf methane website Earthworks, et al. 2021

Proposed rule Pa. Dept. of Environmental Protection 05/23/2020



get more stories like this via email



LANSING, Mich. -- It is American Clean Power Week, and Michigan groups are highlighting clean energy technologies and the jobs they create.



A little more than 7% of Michigan's energy is generated by clean power sources; wind, solar and energy storage plants.



Bradley Pischea, deputy director of the Land and Liberty Coalition, said it is important for states to diversify their electricity generation, and clean power is better for ratepayers and the environment.



"It's an opportunity for farmers to diversify their income, have drought-proof income," Pischea outlined. "It's an opportunity for new, high-paying skilled labor. It's an opportunity to see boosts in local revenue that funds schools, emergency services, police and fire."



Wind, solar and energy storage projects have invested $5 billion into Michigan's economy, and another $35.2 million in land-lease payments to property owners. Pischea explained the income can often help stabilize farms, especially in years with fallout from natural disasters.



In a new survey, more than 90% of Americans said clean energy is "important for the country's future," and 80% said they believe clean power is "as reliable or more reliable" than traditional energy sources.



So far this year, Michigan has installed 550 megawatts of wind capacity, second in the region after South Dakota. Pischea noted nationally, Michigan ranks fourth for wind installations and fifth for all clean power installations.



"Michigan's a leader in clean energy development," Pischea observed. "And the market's dictating that we're going to see even more clean energy development across the state in the coming years."



He added the cost of wind generation has dropped significantly in the last decade, making it a more affordable power source. The U.S. Bureau of Labor said the job of wind-turbine technician is one of the fastest-growing career fields. More than 115,000 Americans work in the wind-power field.



References: American Clean Power Week American Clean Power 10/25/2021

Survey Clean Power Institue 10/25/2021

Labor supply report American Clean Power 2021



get more stories like this via email

