Friday, October 29, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - October 29, 2021
Play

It's up to Congress to decide if laws protecting union workers will be in the reconciliation bill, plus President Biden outlines a slimmed-down spending proposal with $100 billion for immigration reform.

2021Talks - October 29, 2021
Play

The bipartisan infrastructure bill vote is punted again, President Biden meets with the Pope, a new report suggests ways to quell disinformation, and the upper chamber celebrates a milestone.

The Yonder Report - October 28, 2021
Play

Heeding grandma's advice on COVID vaccine; restoring traditional health practices in native communities; agri-therapy for veterans suffering post-traumatic stress; and how myths, monsters and legends spur tourism. Available for download every Wednesday at 3pm MT.

Health and Wellness  |  Health    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Young Virginia Stroke Survivor: ‘It Can Happen to Anyone’

Play

Friday, October 29, 2021   

HAMPTON, Va. -- Today is the 15th annual World Stroke Day, and a young Virginia survivor is sharing her story to raise awareness that a stroke can strike at any age.

Christina Saldivar of Hampton was just 26 when she suffered a severe headache last year, after teaching a music class to elementary school students. She blacked out, but was able to call the school nurse as soon as she realized she had been unconscious.

Thanks to a quick 911 call, Saldivar was able to get to the hospital, where doctors said she'd suffered a brain aneurysm.

"I want young people to know that a stroke can happen to anyone," Saldivar stressed. "Everyone should be aware of the signs."

Those signs are known as "FAST," which stands for "Face drooping, Arm weakness, Speech difficulty, and then it's Time to call."

Saldivar joined about 100,000 people between the ages of 18 and 45 who have strokes each year in the U.S., according to the American Heart Association. She is also among the 17,000 Virginians a year who have first-time strokes.

Saldivar explained she never thought she would be the one out of five women to suffer a stroke. She pointed out the brain disorder remains the number five killer around the world, and thinks she was lucky to survive. A year later, she is continuing to heal.

"The road to recovery has been pretty difficult, but I have shocked my doctors," Saldivar recounted. "There are so many outcomes that could have come about, but I was blessed that I didn't have any other complications."

To prevent strokes, she said it is important to monitor blood pressure, control cholesterol, eat healthy and stay physically active.

American Stroke Association research shows smoking is one of the top three leading risk factors for stroke. But the risk is reduced to about the same as a nonsmoker within two to five years of quitting.

Disclosure: American Heart Association Mid Atlantic Affiliate contributes to our fund for reporting on Health Issues, Hunger/Food/Nutrition, Poverty Issues, and Smoking Prevention. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


get more stories like this via email
In the next few decades, hotter summers are likely to reduce corn and rice yields in Arkansas, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. (Adobe Stock)

Environment

Solutions for Climate Change in Arkansas? Join the Discussion

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. -- Arkansas is seeing the effects of climate change, from extreme weather events to less water in aquifers used by farms due to …

Environment

CAP Trails Provide Recreation for Thousands of Outdoor Enthusiasts

MARANA, Ariz. -- Trekking across Arizona's stunning desert landscapes is one of the most popular forms of recreation in the state, and the Central …

Environment

Groups Call on PA Governor to Maintain Methane Promise

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- Environmental groups are taking a new approach to hold Gov. Tom Wolf's administration accountable for a pledge he made; to adopt …

Community action agencies say weatherization assistance programs provide a local economic benefit, in part because crews are using funds to buy supplies locally to make homes more energy-efficient. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

More MN Homes Could Benefit from Weatherization

MONTEVIDEO, Minn. -- Home weatherization programs for low-income households have come a long way, but federal funding has not always matched demand…

Environment

WV Holds Climate Rally as Congress Inches Toward 'Build Back Better' Deal

CHARLESTON, W.Va. -- This weekend, environmental groups host a "Halloween Rally for Climate Action" in downtown Charleston, featuring leading climate …

Last year, according to U.S Bureau of Labor Statistics, people with disabilities were more likely to work in service occupations or be self-employed, and less likely to work in management occupations compared to those without a disability. (Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

As Disability Employment Awareness Month Ends, NY Efforts Continue

NEW YORK -- National Disability Employment Awareness Month is nearly over, but advocates in New York said there is more progress to be made beyond …

Social Issues

Report: Financial Incentives Drive KY Jail Overcrowding, Expansion

FRANKFORT, Ky. -- Kentucky counties are caught in a cycle of trying to cover the costs of incarceration by locking up more people and building bigger …

Environment

MI Groups Spotlight Renewable Technologies for Clean Power Week

LANSING, Mich. -- It is American Clean Power Week, and Michigan groups are highlighting clean energy technologies and the jobs they create. A little …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021