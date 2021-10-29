Resource Navigator Helps NH Veterans Access VA Health Benefits

CONCORD, N.H. -- More than 113,000 military veterans live in New Hampshire, but fewer than a quarter of them have enrolled in Veterans Affairs (VA) healthcare.



A new Health Benefits Navigator publication from AARP seeks to help more veterans access their benefits.



Amy Goyer, a family and caregiving expert for AARP, said she knows from personal experience how complicated the Veterans Affairs system can be. She helped her father, a veteran of World War Two and the Korean War, enroll in VA health services.



Goyer explained it is partly because there are so many options, and some people use VA benefits in conjunction with Medicare, Medicaid or other insurance.



"It was really arduous," Goyer recounted. "It took a lot of time. It took a lot of phone calls and asking questions and trying to get to the right people, to really get him everything that he deserved. And that was so, so helpful for him."



Goyer pointed out the navigator booklet explains how to find out if you or someone you care for are eligible for VA health services, and what documents are necessary to access benefits. She noted it also contains information about where to reach out if you need help navigating the process.



Todd Fahey, New Hampshire state director for AARP, said not all information on the internet is accurate, and it is important for Granite Staters to have sources they can trust.



"There's also sometimes scams that are targeted at Veterans specifically," Fahey cautioned. "And we want to give them a safe and reliable, trustworthy place to explore and understand the benefits that they have as a result of their service."



Nationally, nearly 60% of all veterans are eligible for VA health services, but fewer than half sign up for them.



The Veterans Health Benefits Assistance helpline can be reached at 877-222-8387 from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.



Disclosure: AARP New Hampshire contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy and Priorities, Health Issues, and Senior Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.

References: Veterans benefits guide AARP Sep. 2021

VA health care study Rand Corp. 2016



get more stories like this via email



ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Two Maryland men have received AARP Maryland's highest honors for folks age 50 and older for giving back to their communities, one by helping veterans cut through bureaucracy and the other by getting food to people in need.



Retired U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Curtis "Gunny" Jones won the Maryland State President's Award for steering fellow veterans through the VA system to get benefits. Jones said many veterans come home after serving with issues such as PTSD or exposure to chemicals such as Agent Orange. He pointed out that they need extra support but often don't know where to turn to get it.



"As a whole, the system works. It's not broken," he said. "The average veteran doesn't know that he rates VA health care. So, if you don't know to go to the VA and seek health care, you don't get it. And people don't know that - so they suffer because of a lack of knowledge."



In the past 10 years, mostly through word of mouth, Jones has helped folks across the country - and as far away as the Netherlands - submit claims for health support, from medical treatment to wheelchair ramps. The awards, to him - and to Sanjay Srivastava for his food-distribution efforts in Howard County - were presented in a virtual ceremony Thursday.



Srivastava won this year's AARP Andrus Award for Community Service. He said he also began by using word of mouth to feed hungry Marylanders in Ellicott City when he saw the need firsthand during the pandemic. Through his Indian Cultural Association, he organized a large group of volunteers to distribute food, totaling more than 2 million pounds as of May.



"I've had 14-year-old kids call me and say, 'Hey, are you the food guy?' And I say, 'Sure.' And they say, 'We have no food.' And they're calling on behalf of their parents or their neighbors," he said. "And these are kids. And so, we owe it to one another to stand up and do something about it."



The group sets up food stations at libraries, senior housing and churches in Howard County. Food distribution in the state has surged more than 85% in the pandemic, according to the Maryland Food Bank.



There's more information on the Indian Cultural Association's Facebook page.



Disclosure: AARP Maryland contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy & Priorities, Energy Policy, Health Issues, Senior Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.

References: Announcement of honors AARP Maryland 10/7/2021

Food bank data and COVID response Maryland Food Bank 2021



get more stories like this via email



SEATTLE - A new survey finds support for the first-of-its-kind long-term care program set up by Washington state.



Under the WA Cares Fund, Washingtonians will have access to $36,500, adjusted for inflation, to pay for care services when they retire. The AARP survey found 51% of Washingtonians support the program, but Cathy MacCaul, advocacy director for AARP Washington, noted that support goes up as people find out more about the fund, such as the fact that they don't keep paying for it once they retire.



"As the voters learned that you're not going to be excluded by pre-existing conditions, you can pay a family caregiver, men and women pay the same," she said, "that significantly increased the favorability of the WA Cares program."



MacCaul said seven in 10 adults age 65 and older will require some type of assistance to live independently as they age. Some opponents of the program have said it doesn't offer enough coverage.



MacCaul said there are likey some details about private long-term policies of which people aren't aware.



"Consumers should be aware of buying a policy and what they are paying into and how much they're paying into the policy," she said, "because the premium payments don't stop when you retire."



MacCaul said people often don't think about long-term care until they need it and have some misconceptions on how they will afford it. She said three-quarters of the people surveyed incorrectly believe Medicare or private insurance would pay for long-term care in a nursing home. She said they have other impressions as well.



"Almost 80% mistakenly thought that they would be able to use Medicare or private health insurance for a paid family caregiver to help them with dressing or bathing, etc.," she said.



Beginning in 2022, workers will pay 58 cents for every $100 they make into the WA Cares Fund. They will have access to the fund in 2025.



Disclosure: AARP Washington contributes to our fund for reporting on Consumer Issues, Health Issues, Senior Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.

References: Survey AARP Washington 2021



get more stories like this via email

