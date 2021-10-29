CAP Trails Provide Recreation for Thousands of Outdoor Enthusiasts

MARANA, Ariz. -- Trekking across Arizona's stunning desert landscapes is one of the most popular forms of recreation in the state, and the Central Arizona Project (CAP) Trail System provides access for thousands of hikers and cyclists.



The trails are built along portions of the CAP's canal system, and cover dozens of miles, primarily in urban and suburban areas. The trail system is a cooperative effort of the CAP, the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation and the cities and counties along the pathways.



Ryan Johnson, engineering services manager for the Central Arizona Project, said the trails have been in place for many years.



"The trail system was originally envisioned by the Bureau of Reclamation, probably as far back as 1973," Johnson explained. "It's totally for public use. Anyone can use it, of course, and then it intersects and ties in with other trailheads that counties and cities have developed."



Johnson pointed out the system continues to grow. A new CAP trailhead will be dedicated in the Pima County town of Marana Saturday, adding 30-plus miles of maintained pathways to the trail system.



The trails are designed for hiking, jogging, equestrian use, bicycling, and in-line skating on paved portions, but Johnson said motorized vehicles are not allowed. He added because CAP is a public utility, it does not use taxpayer funds, but coordinates with the Bureau of Reclamation and local officials to build and maintain the system.



"I think the most interesting feature about the canal is that it interconnects and ties in with other city and county features, like parks and other bigger trail systems," Johnson remarked. "It is a good thing for the trail, a good thing for the community."



Most of the trails run along portions of CAP's 330-mile long distribution canal network, with completed or planned sections in Pima, Pinal and Maricopa counties.



ELKIN, N.C. - A Mitchell River watershed-restoration project has improved water quality and repaired damage from 2018's Hurricane Michael, as well as restoring habitat for trout and freshwater mussels.



The hurricane caused the river to choke up with tons of fine, sandy sediment. Darrell Westmoreland, chief executive of North State Environmental, who led the project construction along with Resource Institute, said that caused extensive erosion that also affected local landowners.



"It's just super important to stabilize our streams because when we don't stabilize them, we allow them to erode; that adds quite a bit of sediment to our water supply," he said, "and all that is a high cost to the public, because our water treatment plants have to filter that out."



Westmoreland said the project will repair and restore 1,500 feet of stream, and anticipates planting more than 500 trees and more than 1,600 live stakes and shrubs. He said the riparian plantings also will sequester carbon, which helps combat the effects of climate change in the region.



Westmoreland said the 10 inches of rain dumped onto the region during Hurricane Michael caused a historic dam to burst, affecting the habitat of brook floaters, a species of freshwater mussel in the stream.



"The impacts of the dam breaching left a lot of vertical banks," he said, "so it was adding a lot of sediment and silt to the stream, and a lot of loss of habitat."



Charles Anderson, project development manager at Resource Institute, explained that stream restoration can help ensure these areas are better equipped to handle future extreme weather events and boost flood resiliency.



"One of the things that we do in all of our projects in restoring a river system is reconnect the floodplain," he said. "By reconnecting the floodplain, we're giving a chance for the river to spread itself out, thereby going downstream with less force and impact."



The North Carolina Division of Environmental Quality provided funding for the work. So far, Surry County has completed 36 river-restoration projects, enhancing nearly 28 miles of stream in the region in partnership with Resource Institute.



