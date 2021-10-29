Friday, October 29, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - October 29, 2021
Play

It's up to Congress to decide if laws protecting union workers will be in the reconciliation bill, plus President Biden outlines a slimmed-down spending proposal with $100 billion for immigration reform.

2021Talks - October 29, 2021
Play

The bipartisan infrastructure bill vote is punted again, President Biden meets with the Pope, a new report suggests ways to quell disinformation, and the upper chamber celebrates a milestone.

The Yonder Report - October 28, 2021
Play

Heeding grandma's advice on COVID vaccine; restoring traditional health practices in native communities; agri-therapy for veterans suffering post-traumatic stress; and how myths, monsters and legends spur tourism. Available for download every Wednesday at 3pm MT.

Environment  |  Water    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

CAP Trails Provide Recreation for Thousands of Outdoor Enthusiasts

Play

Friday, October 29, 2021   

MARANA, Ariz. -- Trekking across Arizona's stunning desert landscapes is one of the most popular forms of recreation in the state, and the Central Arizona Project (CAP) Trail System provides access for thousands of hikers and cyclists.

The trails are built along portions of the CAP's canal system, and cover dozens of miles, primarily in urban and suburban areas. The trail system is a cooperative effort of the CAP, the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation and the cities and counties along the pathways.

Ryan Johnson, engineering services manager for the Central Arizona Project, said the trails have been in place for many years.

"The trail system was originally envisioned by the Bureau of Reclamation, probably as far back as 1973," Johnson explained. "It's totally for public use. Anyone can use it, of course, and then it intersects and ties in with other trailheads that counties and cities have developed."

Johnson pointed out the system continues to grow. A new CAP trailhead will be dedicated in the Pima County town of Marana Saturday, adding 30-plus miles of maintained pathways to the trail system.

The trails are designed for hiking, jogging, equestrian use, bicycling, and in-line skating on paved portions, but Johnson said motorized vehicles are not allowed. He added because CAP is a public utility, it does not use taxpayer funds, but coordinates with the Bureau of Reclamation and local officials to build and maintain the system.

"I think the most interesting feature about the canal is that it interconnects and ties in with other city and county features, like parks and other bigger trail systems," Johnson remarked. "It is a good thing for the trail, a good thing for the community."

Most of the trails run along portions of CAP's 330-mile long distribution canal network, with completed or planned sections in Pima, Pinal and Maricopa counties.

Disclosure: Central Arizona Project contributes to our fund for reporting on Climate Change/Air Quality, Environment, and Water. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


get more stories like this via email
Stroke survivor Christina Saldivar of Hampton, Va., suffered a subarachnoid hemorrhage last year at age 26. (American Heart Association)

Health and Wellness

Young Virginia Stroke Survivor: ‘It Can Happen to Anyone’

HAMPTON, Va. -- Today is the 15th annual World Stroke Day, and a young Virginia survivor is sharing her story to raise awareness that a stroke can …

Environment

Solutions for Climate Change in Arkansas? Join the Discussion

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. -- Arkansas is seeing the effects of climate change, from extreme weather events to less water in aquifers used by farms due to …

Environment

Groups Call on PA Governor to Maintain Methane Promise

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- Environmental groups are taking a new approach to hold Gov. Tom Wolf's administration accountable for a pledge he made; to adopt …

Community action agencies say weatherization assistance programs provide a local economic benefit, in part because crews are using funds to buy supplies locally to make homes more energy-efficient. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

More MN Homes Could Benefit from Weatherization

MONTEVIDEO, Minn. -- Home weatherization programs for low-income households have come a long way, but federal funding has not always matched demand…

Environment

WV Holds Climate Rally as Congress Inches Toward 'Build Back Better' Deal

CHARLESTON, W.Va. -- This weekend, environmental groups host a "Halloween Rally for Climate Action" in downtown Charleston, featuring leading climate …

Last year, according to U.S Bureau of Labor Statistics, people with disabilities were more likely to work in service occupations or be self-employed, and less likely to work in management occupations compared to those without a disability. (Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

As Disability Employment Awareness Month Ends, NY Efforts Continue

NEW YORK -- National Disability Employment Awareness Month is nearly over, but advocates in New York said there is more progress to be made beyond …

Social Issues

Report: Financial Incentives Drive KY Jail Overcrowding, Expansion

FRANKFORT, Ky. -- Kentucky counties are caught in a cycle of trying to cover the costs of incarceration by locking up more people and building bigger …

Environment

MI Groups Spotlight Renewable Technologies for Clean Power Week

LANSING, Mich. -- It is American Clean Power Week, and Michigan groups are highlighting clean energy technologies and the jobs they create. A little …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021