FL Unions: Pulling Out of OSHA Would Risk Health, Safety of Millions

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- Gov. Ron DeSantis' newest battle with the Biden administration involves dropping Florida out of the nation's workplace-safety agency, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).



In the governor's official call for a special session, he wants "the State to evaluate whether it should assert jurisdiction over occupational safety and health issues for government and private employees." In other words, lawmakers will discuss whether the state should create its own agency to replace OSHA.



Theresa King, president of the Florida Building and Construction Trade Council, said federal protections are life-saving for her industry and should not be tampered with to win political pointed.



"It would totally disrupt the safety mechanisms that are in place, that are known, that we have in the construction industry and with the clients that we work for when we go onto their property to work," King asserted.



The controversy is an offshoot of Biden's call for OSHA to require employers with 100 or more workers to implement a COVID-19 vaccine-or-weekly-testing mandate, but the proposal is still under review by the White House. Florida's special session is scheduled for Nov. 15-19.



According to OSHA, there are currently 22 State Plans covering both private-sector and state and local government workers.



Dr. Rich Templin, director of politics and public policy for the Florida AFL-CIO, which represents more than 1 million union members, retirees, and their families in the state, said Florida's history of eliminating its own Department of Labor 20 years ago already reduced protections for public-sector workers.



"For the same state government to now say they want to pull everybody else in Florida out of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, that's terrifying because they've already shown that they have no interest and no commitment to put something in its place," Templin argued.



Templin stressed such a massive change should require all stakeholders to have a say in the process.



Republican leaders contend Florida having its own agency could limit what they see as federal-government overreach. However, any state worker safety plan must still get OSHA approval, a process that could take years beyond the current political fight.



JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - Gov. Mike Parson is facing calls to get the Missouri Cybersecurity Commission off the ground after it was created by the Legislature earlier this year.



This month, a St. Louis Post-Dispatch reporter exposed a major flaw in the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education's website that, before it was resolved, had put hundreds of thousands of educators' personal information at risk.



State Rep. Ashley Aune, D-Kansas City, said Missouri needs to beef up its cybersecurity. She noted that the new commission is meant to identify vulnerabilities and recommend solutions, but the governor has yet to appoint any commissioners.



"What I believe needs to happen in Missouri to allow for more transparency into the state of our cybersecurity program," she said, "is for this commission to be filled, and for them to get to work and start advising the governor on what needs to be done."



October is Cybersecurity Awareness Month, and experts recommend multi-factor verification for all accounts and devices, creating unique passwords and only using sites that begin with "https" when online shopping or banking.



After learning of the problem, the Post-Dispatch alerted the Department of Education, which promptly took its pages down. When the story broke, Parson announced a criminal investigation, saying the reporter was trying to expose state information. But lawmakers, including Aune and members of the governor's Republican Party, have defended the reporting, saying it was important that the problem was identified and solved.



"Over 100,000 Social Security numbers were potentially exposed, and that's just a drop in the bucket," she said. "So as a state, cybersecurity absolutely has to be a priority, in terms of where we spend our money and where we spend our efforts."



She added that insecure data not only threatens individual Missourians but also can hurt taxpayers' pockets since preventing breaches is less expensive and more efficient than resolving cyber threats after they happen.



