Tuesday, November 2, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - November 2, 2021
The Atlanta Braves are in this year's World Series, but their name, imagery and chant face a growing backlash; plus Alabamans are concerned about redistricting.

2021Talks - November 2, 2021
Sen. Joe Manchin accuses House Democrats of holding the bipartisan infrastructure bill hostage; Virginians vote today for their next governor; and Supreme Court hears oral arguments in Texas' abortion ban.

The Yonder Report - October 28, 2021
Heeding grandma's advice on COVID vaccine; restoring traditional health practices in native communities; agri-therapy for veterans suffering post-traumatic stress; and how myths, monsters and legends spur tourism. Available for download every Wednesday at 3pm MT.

'Build Back Better' Plan Gets Mobile Billboard in WV

Monday, November 1, 2021   

CHARLESTON, W.Va. - You may spot a mobile billboard on your travels in West Virginia, and its creators hope the signage reminds people of how they might benefit from the "Build Back Better" plan.

From universal pre-K and expanded child tax credits, to affordable housing and climate-crisis initiatives, President Joe Biden unveiled a slimmer version of the package - $1.75 trillion, down from $3.5 trillion.

However, Sen. Joe Manchin - D-W.Va. - and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema - D-Ariz. - are still holdouts on its passage. Ryan Frankenberry, state director of the West Virginia Working Families Party, said the rolling billboard aims to get people thinking about how the investments could work for their communities.

"Just driving down the road, you might see it past you, or you might see it parked at a rest area," said Frankenberry. "And we're already getting folks texting, saying they've seen it."

Items most recently trimmed out of the plan include paid family leave, prescription drug price reform, free community college and expanded Medicare coverage.

But more than $550 billion would support clean-energy development, including a tax credit that would lower the cost of purchasing electric vehicles made in the U.S.

While the national spotlight has been on Sen. Manchin, Frankenberry pointed out that none of the West Virginia congressional representatives have voiced support for the Build Back Better plan.

"They love to come and claim the credit when we're doing these good things with government resources," said Frankenberry. "But it's really sad that they're not voting for them as well."

The rolling billboard is a partnership between the West Virginia Working Families Party and the West Virginia New Jobs Coalition.

Meanwhile, faith groups across the state - led by West Virginia Interfaith Power and Light - are hosting a day of prayer today, All Saints Day, urging Sen. Manchin to support the Build Back Better plan and its efforts to mitigate climate change.




