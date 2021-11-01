Report: Life Stress Can Lead to Fraud Susceptibility

SEATTLE - Scammers have upped their game during the pandemic. New research looks into who is most susceptible to falling victim to fraud.



AARP conducted a survey in July for its report "A Moment's Notice." Doug Shadel, state director of AARP Washington, said studies haven't been able to find a common trait, such as age, that makes people vulnerable to fraud.



But this new study shows people experiencing stressful life events were twice as likely to be scammed, compared with those who are not. Shadel said at the time victims encountered fraud, they say they were more likely to feel out of control.



"This too supported the hypothesis that what may make us vulnerable is less about how much education we have or where we live or whether you're an extrovert or introvert," said Shadel. "And it's more about what's going on in your world at the time that you encounter these things."



Shadel said fraud reports to the Federal Trade Commission have gone up 45% during the pandemic.



Shadel said messaging around the role people's emotional state can play in scam susceptibility will become part of AARP's messaging as they fight fraud nationally.



"If you find yourself in a mode where you're not yourself for whatever reason," said Shadel, "you're taking care of a loved one, you just got divorced, you're experiencing loneliness - be extra vigilant about how you answer the phone, how you respond to offers in the marketplace."



Shadel said victims also reported having fewer family and social support networks, making them more vulnerable to fraud.







BOISE, Idaho - Millions of members around the world, including some Idahoans, are observing International Credit Union Day today.



This year marks 73 years of International Credit Union Day. These not-for-profit financial institutions stretch across 118 countries.



Jon Maroni is the marketing director with Canopy Credit Union in the Northwest.



"International Credit Union Day, in general, is just really a day to celebrate our movement and the impact that credit unions have had," said Maroni. "Both for their members and then also, the communities that they serve."



More than 1.1 million Idahoans are credit union members. There are more than 120 million members nationwide.



To celebrate, credit union employees across the Northwest are volunteering for community and service projects.



Maroni said he sees credit unions as being especially beneficial in the early days of the pandemic, when the economy was in flux and many people weren't able to work.



"A lot of credit unions were offering things like, 'Hey, connect with us if you're needing to skip a couple of loan payments, or if you're needing to just work out an arrangement for payments on loans, or if your account's negative,' things like that," said Maroni. "Just really embracing the fact that our members own our credit unions."



International Credit Union Day is also when the institutions set their agendas for the coming years. The World Council of Credit Unions aims to digitize its organizations around the world in the next four years with its Challenge 2025 goal.







