Report: Life Stress Can Lead to Fraud Susceptibility

SEATTLE - Scammers have upped their game during the pandemic. New research looks into who is most susceptible to falling victim to fraud.
AARP conducted a survey in July for its report "A Moment's Notice." Doug Shadel, state director of AARP Washington, said studies haven't been able to find a common trait, such as age, that makes people vulnerable to fraud.
But this new study shows people experiencing stressful life events were twice as likely to be scammed, compared with those who are not. Shadel said at the time victims encountered fraud, they say they were more likely to feel out of control.
"This too supported the hypothesis that what may make us vulnerable is less about how much education we have or where we live or whether you're an extrovert or introvert," said Shadel. "And it's more about what's going on in your world at the time that you encounter these things."
Shadel said fraud reports to the Federal Trade Commission have gone up 45% during the pandemic.
Shadel said messaging around the role people's emotional state can play in scam susceptibility will become part of AARP's messaging as they fight fraud nationally.
"If you find yourself in a mode where you're not yourself for whatever reason," said Shadel, "you're taking care of a loved one, you just got divorced, you're experiencing loneliness - be extra vigilant about how you answer the phone, how you respond to offers in the marketplace."
Shadel said victims also reported having fewer family and social support networks, making them more vulnerable to fraud.
get more stories like this via email
Disclosure: AARP Washington contributes to our fund for reporting on Consumer Issues, Health Issues, Senior Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
BOISE, Idaho - Millions of members around the world, including some Idahoans, are observing International Credit Union Day today.
get more stories like this via email
This year marks 73 years of International Credit Union Day. These not-for-profit financial institutions stretch across 118 countries.
Jon Maroni is the marketing director with Canopy Credit Union in the Northwest.
"International Credit Union Day, in general, is just really a day to celebrate our movement and the impact that credit unions have had," said Maroni. "Both for their members and then also, the communities that they serve."
More than 1.1 million Idahoans are credit union members. There are more than 120 million members nationwide.
To celebrate, credit union employees across the Northwest are volunteering for community and service projects.
Maroni said he sees credit unions as being especially beneficial in the early days of the pandemic, when the economy was in flux and many people weren't able to work.
"A lot of credit unions were offering things like, 'Hey, connect with us if you're needing to skip a couple of loan payments, or if you're needing to just work out an arrangement for payments on loans, or if your account's negative,' things like that," said Maroni. "Just really embracing the fact that our members own our credit unions."
International Credit Union Day is also when the institutions set their agendas for the coming years. The World Council of Credit Unions aims to digitize its organizations around the world in the next four years with its Challenge 2025 goal.
CARSON CITY, Nev. -- Twenty state Attorneys General, including Aaron Ford from Nevada, are slamming proposed new federal banking guidelines for not addressing what are known as "rent-a-bank" schemes.
get more stories like this via email
The state leaders asked federal regulators for a crackdown on non-bank lenders that partner with real banks to make loans sold to the non-bank partner.
By using the bank's name on paperwork, the non-bank can claim the loan should not be subject to state regulations, including interest-rate caps.
Rebecca Borné, senior policy council at the Center for Responsible Lending, said the federal guidance should explicitly condemn rent-a-bank arrangements.
"Because the guidance is essentially silent on it, it definitely raises the question of, is it going to be read as permission for more banks to engage in these rent-a-bank schemes?" Borné pointed out.
Also Tuesday, a coalition of consumer and civil rights groups sent a letter to federal regulators calling for a crackdown on rent-a-bank partnerships.
In June, President Joe Biden eliminated a Trump-era "true lender" rule, saying it favored predatory lenders over consumers.
A report from the National Consumer Law Center said in Nevada, a company called Elevate offers loans under the "Rise" brand, with interest rates of 149%, in connection with FinWise Bank or Capital Community Bank. Elevate also offers "Elastic"-branded loans up to 109% effective APR, through Republic Bank and Trust.
Nevada passed a bill in 2019 limiting predatory lending practices and capping interest rates to about 40% for installment loans.
Borné noted loans with high rates can lead to an unending cycle of debt.
"These loans are designed to be unaffordable," Borné asserted. "Lenders succeed by causing borrowers to fail. Customers pay on these loans for years, often without reducing the principal."
The National Consumer Law Center also warned of a company known as Axcess Financial, working under the name "Check 'n Go." It offers loans with the brand-name "Xact," up to 199% APR, through an agreement with Capital Community Bank.
MINNEAPOLIS - Post offices around the country are implementing service changes described by the Postmaster General as a way to reverse major financial losses. However, labor leaders in Minnesota say the moves lack transparency and will affect vulnerable populations.
get more stories like this via email
Since Oct. 1, service standards have been altered to slow the pace of delivery for some first-class mail, while cutting retail hours and increasing prices.
Peggy Whitney, a local business agent for the Minneapolis Postal Workers Union, said customers in urbanized settings might not notice it as much. However, she warned it's a different story for rural Minnesotans, especially those who see the daily mail service as a lifeline, including "senior citizens and veterans who rely heavily on medication by mail."
Whitney and other union leaders noted that the changes don't align with recommendations from the Postal Regulatory Commission, and said the Postmaster General failed to produce enough evidence to the commission. Minnesota and nearly 20 other states recently filed an administrative complaint, asking for a more detailed review of the new plan.
Postal leaders have argued that the longstanding service model was unsustainable, but Whitney said treating the Postal Service as a business runs counter to the organization's mission. When focusing on revenue losses, she said, she feels the 10-year overhaul plan doesn't make any sense, and added, "How many businesses raise prices for their customers and provide them with less products?"
Other critics of service reductions say the system could thrive by venturing into other areas, such as
banking. The Postmaster General has said some of the current price hikes will be temporary, to help with $160 billion in losses the USPS faces over the next decade.