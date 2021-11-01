Tuesday, November 2, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - November 2, 2021
Play

The Atlanta Braves are in this year's World Series, but their name, imagery and chant face a growing backlash; plus Alabamans are concerned about redistricting.

2021Talks - November 2, 2021
Play

Sen. Joe Manchin accuses House Democrats of holding the bipartisan infrastructure bill hostage; Virginians vote today for their next governor; and Supreme Court hears oral arguments in Texas' abortion ban.

The Yonder Report - October 28, 2021
Play

Heeding grandma's advice on COVID vaccine; restoring traditional health practices in native communities; agri-therapy for veterans suffering post-traumatic stress; and how myths, monsters and legends spur tourism. Available for download every Wednesday at 3pm MT.

Health and Wellness  |  Domestic Violence/Sexual Assault    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Bills Introduced to Prevent MI Domestic Violence, Support Survivors

Play

Monday, November 1, 2021   

DETROIT -- Domestic Violence Awareness Month may have come to a close, but efforts in Michigan to prevent violence and protect survivors are ongoing.

State representatives from the Progressive Women's Caucus have unveiled a package of bills to help survivors of domestic violence or stalking get back on their feet by adding eviction protections, and making stalking a reason to use paid leave.

Rep. Padma Kuppa, D-Troy, noted Michigan and communities across the U.S. have seen sharp increases in domestic violence during the pandemic.

"Had the Legislature acted to pass a very similar package of bills in 2019, we could have been ready," Kuppa pointed out. "We cannot afford to wait any longer. The men and women from all walks of life who are abused can't afford to wait."

She added the bills would also extend privacy protections to adult victims as well as minors, and encourage law enforcement and prosecutors to actively engage and initiate outreach with victim service agencies.

Nakira Howard of Detroit, who said she left an abusive relationship earlier this year, had to navigate a system completely unfamiliar to her while she was working full-time. She said some of the pending proposals would have been a great help to her, and many other survivors of similar experiences.

"I feared falling behind on my rent," Howard recounted. "The pandemic was already true and something we were surviving, and I was too fearful to ask my landlord for any breaks during my recovery. And I pushed myself to work, even in not the best mental state."

In 2019, more than 57,000 reports of domestic violence were made to Michigan police departments.

Health and safety officials urge Michiganders facing domestic violence to find more information on local help services, or call the National Domestic Violence Helpline at 1-800-799-7233.


get more stories like this via email
AARP research shows that as of 2019 about 10% of adults in California ages 40 to 64 were uninsured. (AARP)

Health and Wellness

Advocates for Older Americans Promote ACA Open Enrollment

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- Now is the time to sign up for health insurance or hunt for a better deal, as this year's CoveredCA's open-enrollment period …

Social Issues

Community Herb Garden Reconnects NC Residents with Plants’ Health Benefits

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A community herb garden in Greensboro is helping students and community members reconnect with plants and stay healthy by …

Social Issues

Push Continues in Iowa to Remove Native American Mascots in Schools

MASON CITY, Iowa -- The Atlanta Braves are part of this year's World Series, and their name, imagery and chant face growing backlash to be replaced …

Nine out of ten U.S. consumers say they are more likely to shop at a small business that friends or peers have recommended. (Adobe Stock)

Environment

Reasons to Shop Local This Holiday Season

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Locally produced honey, artwork and handmade scarves and sweaters will not be stuck on a container ship this holiday season…

Social Issues

Report: Crisis-Pregnancy Centers "Mislead" Folks

PORTLAND, Ore. -- A new report investigates facilities that dissuade women from getting abortions. Known as crisis-pregnancy centers, the facilities …

The Great Meadows Marsh is an important habitat for horseshoe crabs, blue crabs and fish such as the Atlantic silverside and menhaden. (Audubon Connecticut)

Environment

Restoration Project at Great Meadows Marsh Aims to Invest in CT's Coastline

STRATFORD, Conn. -- A restoration project broke ground yesterday that will revive one of Connecticut's largest salt marshes thanks to a $4 million …

Social Issues

On Election Day Eve, Virginia Voters Want Family Caregiver Relief

RICHMOND, Va. -- As the Virginia governor's race comes down to the wire tomorrow, a new survey showed a majority of the state's voters would favor a …

Social Issues

FL Unions: Pulling Out of OSHA Would Risk Health, Safety of Millions

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- Gov. Ron DeSantis' newest battle with the Biden administration involves dropping Florida out of the nation's workplace-safety …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021