Tuesday, November 2, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - November 2, 2021
Play

The Atlanta Braves are in this year's World Series, but their name, imagery and chant face a growing backlash; plus Alabamans are concerned about redistricting.

2021Talks - November 2, 2021
Play

Sen. Joe Manchin accuses House Democrats of holding the bipartisan infrastructure bill hostage; Virginians vote today for their next governor; and Supreme Court hears oral arguments in Texas' abortion ban.

The Yonder Report - October 28, 2021
Play

Heeding grandma's advice on COVID vaccine; restoring traditional health practices in native communities; agri-therapy for veterans suffering post-traumatic stress; and how myths, monsters and legends spur tourism. Available for download every Wednesday at 3pm MT.

Environment  |  Energy Policy    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Utility's Study Could "Determine Future of Solar in ID"

Play

Monday, November 1, 2021   

BOISE, Idaho - A years-long battle over the future of residential solar power continues in Idaho.

The Idaho Public Utility Commission is taking public comment on a study from Idaho Power on net metering. Net metering is the process for compensating people with rooftop solar who contribute excess energy to the electric grid.

Past proposals from Idaho Power to change net metering rates have raised concerns that it could make residential solar projects unaffordable. Lisa Young, director of the Idaho Chapter Sierra Club, said she wants the study to do a deep dive into the assets of solar panels on homes.

"We and many others believe that it could use some improvement in several areas to really ensure that it accurately measures the many tangible benefits of customer solar," said Young. "Such as clean air, local control, community resilience, grid benefits and other things like that."

Idaho Power says it has proposed changes to the net metering rate in the past in order to distribute the cost of delivering energy more fairly. The utility has committed to 100% clean energy by 2045.

Young pointed to a lot of benefits for residential solar projects, including strengthening the local grid.

"That comes up when we're looking at issues of grid reliability," said Young, "of how many of these long-distance transmission lines and power lines can create risks in the face of wildfires and blackouts and things when the grid can go down on those larger scales."

Young said there is a lot at stake with this study.

"The results of this are going to determine what changes Idaho Power is going to make to its program," said Young. "And that will ultimately determine the future of solar in Idaho."

The Idaho Chapter Sierra Club and other conservation organizations like the Snake River Alliance are holding an online public comment writing workshop on November 16. The deadline for public comments on the study is November 30.




get more stories like this via email
AARP research shows that as of 2019 about 10% of adults in California ages 40 to 64 were uninsured. (AARP)

Health and Wellness

Advocates for Older Americans Promote ACA Open Enrollment

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- Now is the time to sign up for health insurance or hunt for a better deal, as this year's CoveredCA's open-enrollment period …

Social Issues

Community Herb Garden Reconnects NC Residents with Plants’ Health Benefits

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A community herb garden in Greensboro is helping students and community members reconnect with plants and stay healthy by …

Social Issues

Push Continues in Iowa to Remove Native American Mascots in Schools

MASON CITY, Iowa -- The Atlanta Braves are part of this year's World Series, and their name, imagery and chant face growing backlash to be replaced …

Nine out of ten U.S. consumers say they are more likely to shop at a small business that friends or peers have recommended. (Adobe Stock)

Environment

Reasons to Shop Local This Holiday Season

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Locally produced honey, artwork and handmade scarves and sweaters will not be stuck on a container ship this holiday season…

Social Issues

Report: Crisis-Pregnancy Centers "Mislead" Folks

PORTLAND, Ore. -- A new report investigates facilities that dissuade women from getting abortions. Known as crisis-pregnancy centers, the facilities …

The Great Meadows Marsh is an important habitat for horseshoe crabs, blue crabs and fish such as the Atlantic silverside and menhaden. (Audubon Connecticut)

Environment

Restoration Project at Great Meadows Marsh Aims to Invest in CT's Coastline

STRATFORD, Conn. -- A restoration project broke ground yesterday that will revive one of Connecticut's largest salt marshes thanks to a $4 million …

Social Issues

On Election Day Eve, Virginia Voters Want Family Caregiver Relief

RICHMOND, Va. -- As the Virginia governor's race comes down to the wire tomorrow, a new survey showed a majority of the state's voters would favor a …

Social Issues

FL Unions: Pulling Out of OSHA Would Risk Health, Safety of Millions

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- Gov. Ron DeSantis' newest battle with the Biden administration involves dropping Florida out of the nation's workplace-safety …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021