Tuesday, November 2, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - November 2, 2021
The Atlanta Braves are in this year's World Series, but their name, imagery and chant face a growing backlash; plus Alabamans are concerned about redistricting.

2021Talks - November 2, 2021
Sen. Joe Manchin accuses House Democrats of holding the bipartisan infrastructure bill hostage; Virginians vote today for their next governor; and Supreme Court hears oral arguments in Texas' abortion ban.

The Yonder Report - October 28, 2021
Heeding grandma's advice on COVID vaccine; restoring traditional health practices in native communities; agri-therapy for veterans suffering post-traumatic stress; and how myths, monsters and legends spur tourism. Available for download every Wednesday at 3pm MT.

WI Takes Big Leap in Clean-Energy Pursuit

Monday, November 1, 2021   

MILWAUKEE - The clean-energy industry has welcomed its newest member to the "Gigawatt Club." Wisconsin's recognition for advancing such projects comes at a crucial time for the movement.

The Badger State recently reached 1,000 megawatts of operational clean-energy capacity. It now joins several other central U.S. states, part of a regional power grid organization known as the Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO) system, to achieve gigawatt status.

Beth Soholt, executive director of the group Clean Grid Alliance, said Wisconsin has been slower than other states to usher through solar and wind projects, but has come on strong lately.

"The Wisconsin Public Service Commission has approved quite a few new projects in the last six months," said Soholt. "And there's more in the pipeline."

According to the group, Wisconsin has more than 500 megawatts of clean-energy capacity under construction.

Soholt added that solar projects have been the biggest driver behind Wisconsin's growth. But she warned there are hurdles, including the need for more grid capacity.

The Natural Resources Defense Council has noted that hundreds of MISO-region projects had to be withdrawn in recent years because of grid congestion.

Soholt said the proposed Cardinal-Hickory Creek Transmission Line Project for states such as Wisconsin would certainly help to unlock grid space.

"We just simply need to be able to deliver the electrons to where the energy is needed," said Soholt.

The proposed 102-mile line, which would run along sections of southwestern Wisconsin, has been mired in legal challenges as project officials seek final approval.

Opponents include environmental groups, who say the overhead lines would harm the landscape. But supporters contend it's a vital link to boosting clean energy while reducing the need for fossil fuels.



Disclosure: Clean Energy Economy Minnesota & Clean Grid Alliance Coalition contributes to our fund for reporting on Climate Change/Air Quality, Energy Policy, Environment. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


AARP research shows that as of 2019 about 10% of adults in California ages 40 to 64 were uninsured. (AARP)

Health and Wellness

Advocates for Older Americans Promote ACA Open Enrollment

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- Now is the time to sign up for health insurance or hunt for a better deal, as this year's CoveredCA's open-enrollment period …

Social Issues

Community Herb Garden Reconnects NC Residents with Plants’ Health Benefits

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A community herb garden in Greensboro is helping students and community members reconnect with plants and stay healthy by …

Social Issues

Push Continues in Iowa to Remove Native American Mascots in Schools

MASON CITY, Iowa -- The Atlanta Braves are part of this year's World Series, and their name, imagery and chant face growing backlash to be replaced …

Nine out of ten U.S. consumers say they are more likely to shop at a small business that friends or peers have recommended. (Adobe Stock)

Environment

Reasons to Shop Local This Holiday Season

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Locally produced honey, artwork and handmade scarves and sweaters will not be stuck on a container ship this holiday season…

Social Issues

Report: Crisis-Pregnancy Centers "Mislead" Folks

PORTLAND, Ore. -- A new report investigates facilities that dissuade women from getting abortions. Known as crisis-pregnancy centers, the facilities …

The Great Meadows Marsh is an important habitat for horseshoe crabs, blue crabs and fish such as the Atlantic silverside and menhaden. (Audubon Connecticut)

Environment

Restoration Project at Great Meadows Marsh Aims to Invest in CT's Coastline

STRATFORD, Conn. -- A restoration project broke ground yesterday that will revive one of Connecticut's largest salt marshes thanks to a $4 million …

Social Issues

On Election Day Eve, Virginia Voters Want Family Caregiver Relief

RICHMOND, Va. -- As the Virginia governor's race comes down to the wire tomorrow, a new survey showed a majority of the state's voters would favor a …

Social Issues

FL Unions: Pulling Out of OSHA Would Risk Health, Safety of Millions

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- Gov. Ron DeSantis' newest battle with the Biden administration involves dropping Florida out of the nation's workplace-safety …

 

