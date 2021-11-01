ND Hunters Could Spell Relief Amid Higher Grocery Bills

FARGO, N.D. -- In its latest Food Price Outlook, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said rising food costs might not level off until next year.



In the meantime, a North Dakota project involving hunters could connect households with a key source of nutrition.



Community Action Partnership (CAP) is again carrying out its Sportsmen Against Hunger initiative. Each fall, hunters are encouraged to donate some of their deer and elk meat and other designated game to pre-approved meat processors. The products are delivered to food shelves throughout North Dakota.



Carmel Froemke, statewide outreach coordinator for CAP, said some families might still be recovering from economic hardships caused by the pandemic. She added there's now the issue of more expensive groceries.



"If you've bought any steak or hamburger, chicken, turkey, everything is a higher cost," Froemke observed.



She said the donated meat can serve as a vital source of protein for families in need, especially when these types of products are traditionally hard for food shelves to obtain. Last year, the program saw a record of roughly 4,000 pounds of donated meat. This year, the USDA said food-at-home prices have increased by 2.5%.



Froemke pointed out the rich tradition of North Dakota families going out each fall on hunting trips serves as an inspirational backdrop in the effort to fight hunger. She describes the awareness of sharing the haul with others.



"Some people don't eat deer meat, or they get too much for their family to consume," Froemke noted. "And it's just a great way to benefit the whole community by donating it."



Froemke said they could use the assistance of more processors in western North Dakota to help ensure product is prepped for area food shelves. As for recipients, organizers say they are not required to take any additional steps to take home the donated product.



GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A community herb garden in Greensboro is helping students and community members reconnect with plants and stay healthy by learning how to cook with fresh herbs.



Research shows households participating in a community garden regularly eat more fruits and vegetables than those who do not.



Odile Huchette, horticulture lecturer and director of Reid Greenhouse in the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Design at North Carolina A&T State University, said so far, her students have planted more than fifty different types of herbs, and worked with a chef to learn how to cook with them.



She added herbs are a great way to learn how to use what you can grow to keep your body healthy.



"Because they're such a diverse group, and they have all of these different flavors and smells," Huchette explained. "That makes them very exciting plants to work with. They can be grown in containers in urban spaces, there's no need to have large garden areas."



The work was supported by a $6,000 American Heart Association community health mini-grant, made possible by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina. The grants are designed to focus on food security, community health education, and hypertension management during the pandemic.



Huchette pointed out the majority of students come from urban areas with little experience with plants and agriculture. She emphasized programs such as community gardens can give young people the skills they need to be agricultural leaders.



"An herb garden can be a great way in that regard, a great way to support experiential learning for them," Huchette remarked. "It's actually a much broader way to engage them and connect them with the community."



She added culinary herbs have a host of benefits, and noted scientists continue to discover compounds in plants that have positive effects on human health.



"With the herbs, we can look at growing them, but also how to use them in cooking, and also understand their nutritional and health benefits," Huchette outlined.



Research shows many herbs and spices are loaded with antioxidant properties that may aid in cancer prevention and reduce the risk of developing chronic diseases.



DENVER -- Farm to School programs are beginning to bounce back after last year's COVID closures, and more than half the state's 178 school districts now have at least one activity aimed at helping students access local, nutrient-rich foods.



Jessica Wright, senior program and policy manager for Nourish Colorado, is part of a statewide effort to get more school cafeterias connected with local food producers, while students learn first hand where their food comes from.



"From planting those seeds, harvesting it, and transporting it to us," Wright outlined. "And helping students actually understand that it's not as simple as going to a grocery store and buying an apple. There's a lot of work that goes into that."



Farm to school programs give local farmers a reliable revenue stream, and Wright pointed out they can also help more students see food production as a viable, long-term career option. For school food directors, farmers and anyone else interested in learning more about connecting farms to schools, visit NourishColorado.org to sign up for workshops planned for January.



In 2019, Colorado lawmakers passed legislation to help launch a three-year pilot program giving schools in 16 diverse districts money to buy Colorado-grown, raised or processed products. Schools also can get training for preparing healthy meals from scratch.



Wright noted cost can be a significant barrier for schools operating on tight food budgets.



"This is a way to show that if we can provide schools with that financial incentive, they are then buying more local products, creating new connections to our agricultural producers, and really starting to bake this into how they operate," Wright explained.



Wright also sees her work as an opportunity to build more equitable food systems that value farmworkers and every other aspect of food production and distribution. She added the educational opportunities are virtually endless when classrooms are extended into school gardens and farms.



"There's science, there's math, there's reading, there's history; above and beyond culinary skills," Wright stressed. "And just the wonder of seeing something grow and getting to taste that hard work right there off the vine like a freshly picked cherry tomato."



