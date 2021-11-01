Young Mainers Call for Closure of Long Creek Detention Facility

PORTLAND, Maine -- A youth group advocating for keeping young people in their communities is calling on the Mills administration to close the Long Creek Youth Development Center, and put funding toward community supports instead.
Disability Rights Maine earlier this year revealed "urgent safety concerns" at Long Creek, including allegations of dangerous use of restraints by staff, and top officials subsequently resigned.
Kyle, now a youth organizer for Maine Youth Justice, was in Long Creek for almost four years, and described it as traumatizing.
"I spent a lot of time in isolation, and I was by myself a lot," Kyle recounted. "The staff picked on me, kids picked on me. It was difficult. Staff, during restraints, would just body-slam me to the floor."
Kyle spoke at an event held by Maine Youth Justice, as the group awaits a response to a letter it sent to Gov. Janet Mills, urging her to reconsider her position that the last remaining youth prison in the state remain open. The Maine Legislature passed a law to close Long Creek earlier this year, but Mills vetoed it.
Maine Youth Justice also wants transitional plans to be created for young people released from custody, to make sure they have a place to live, and get medical care and their basic needs met.
Jade, another organizer, noted more than $18 million has been put aside for Long Creek in the budget, and if redirected, it could do so much more.
"Imagine what we could do with that nearly $19 million," Jade remarked. "We could pour that into mental health, housing, health care, job trainings."
The letter to Gov. Mills calls for investing federal funds, including from the American Rescue Plan, into community-based resources for youth.
It also noted, in addition to six instances cited by the Disability Rights report, accounts of dangerous use of force at Long Creek have been identified before, including in a 2017 report.
BALTIMORE, Md. -- Maryland's largest school district removed police officers from the hallways this fall, for the first time in 19 years, and a new report urges other districts to follow suit.
Racial-equity protests last year in Montgomery County called attention to school-based officers arresting students of color much more often than white students.
Dick Mendel, senior research fellow for The Sentencing Project and author of the study, said research backs up protesters' complaints, and shows Black and brown students are more likely to be arrested for less serious offenses.
He added minority students and those with disabilities also end up with more suspensions and expulsions.
"It's deeply problematic for those young people's futures," Mendel asserted. "They're much more likely to drop out of school, much more likely to enter the justice system, if they're suspended. And yet, kids in the U.S. miss 11 million school days per year due to suspensions."
The report noted students suffered learning loss and disengagement while studying at home last school year, which Mendel cautioned may lead to behavior issues in classes this fall. He urged school officials to invest in new resources, as Montgomery County did, to keep young people out of prison and in the classroom.
Nate Balis, director of the juvenile justice strategy group for the Annie E. Casey Foundation, said federal COVID stimulus funding for education, totaling more than $120 billion, offers an unprecedented chance to launch services outside of law enforcement to help vulnerable children.
"There's opportunities for funding that have never been there before," Balis contended. "Where we can support young people and their families through tutoring and mentoring, or from community programs that may not exist in those districts right now."
The report also pointed out most schools do not have enough counselors or other mental-health professionals, despite evidence which shows, unlike police officers, their presence promotes safety and enhances student success.
ARLINGTON, Va. -- As a Northern Virginia school system transitions away from using police officers in schools, a new report suggests COVID stimulus funding offers a unique opportunity to do it on a national scale and close what they call the "school-to-prison pipeline."
Racial equity protests last year put a spotlight on the use of police officers in Arlington Public Schools, which some said often resulted in counterproductive arrests for normal youth misbehavior.
Jeanette Allen, director of administrative services for the school system, said the protests spurred the school board to reevaluate the use of resource officers and then relocate them off-site this year, in a new Youth Outreach Unit.
"There's not many other districts who have decided to not only remove them from the schools, but still maintain a relationship," Allen noted. "I'm excited about the new opportunity and finding a new way in which students do have positive interactions with law enforcement and not necessarily on a daily basis."
The Sentencing Project's report analyzed the learning loss and disengagement of students during the pandemic, noting schools will likely see elevated behavior as kids get used to learning in person again.
It urged schools and communities to invest in new approaches, as in Arlington, to keep children out of jail, in schools and on track for success.
Nate Balis, director of the juvenile justice strategy group for the Annie E. Casey Foundation, which partners with the Sentencing Project, said federal stimulus funding for education, totaling more than $120 billion, offers an unprecedented chance to launch services outside of law enforcement to help vulnerable children.
"There's opportunities for funding that have never been there before," Balis explained. "Where we can support young people and their families through tutoring and mentoring or from community programs that may not exist in those districts right now."
He pointed out using alternatives to help with misbehavior, such as mental-health professionals or counselors, would especially benefit Black and Latino students, who the report said are disproportionately impacted by the use of school police officers.
SANTA FE, N.M. -- A New Mexico legislator is optimistic a bill will pass in the 2022 session to prohibit life sentences for juveniles convicted of crimes.
This year, a bill to end life sentences and mandated earlier probation eligibility for juveniles easily passed in the Senate, but died without a vote in the House.
Sen. Bill O'Neill, D-Albuquerque, a juvenile justice advocate, thinks teens who have committed crimes should get a parole hearing if they show signs of remorse or redemption.
"If you're a juvenile, you are a child, and you should not be sentenced to life without parole," O'Neill asserted. "A person should at least be eligible, if they've worked on their stuff, and they committed a crime at age 16."
O'Neill previously sponsored a bill approved by the governor, which prohibits private employers from inquiring about someone's criminal history on an initial job application.
About 75 New Mexicans are currently serving sentences longer than 15 years for crimes they committed before they were 18, according to the New Mexico Coalition for the Fair Sentencing of Youth.
O'Neill admits it is difficult to hear the stories of victims of crimes committed by young people, but he noted the behavior often can be explained.
"The perpetrator is oftentimes from a horrific upbringing; poverty, drug abuse, sexual abuse, etc.," O'Neill noted. "That behavior doesn't come out of left field."
The group "Leaders Organizing 2 Unite and Decriminalize" or LOUD said to create a more fair and equitable juvenile justice system, policymakers need to do more to educate themselves about the experiences of young people who've been incarcerated.
