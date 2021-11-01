CO Health Centers Win Grant to Bridge Employment Equity Gap

DENVER - Colorado's safety-net health centers are on a fast track to bring more people of color, and those living in rural areas, into good-paying health-care jobs.



Sarah Macrander, senior health center operations manager with the Colorado Community Health Network, said a new grant from SyncUp Colorado will allow health centers to develop staff that are connected to their communities and patients.



"Because we know that when people receive care from people that look like them," said Macrander, "or from the community that they live in, the care and the health outcomes improve."



The Grow Our Own initiative will give clinics tools to connect with youths from historically under-represented communities, and help them make important first steps toward health careers they may not have seen as possible.



Anyone interested in joining the program, which will initially focus on recruiting Medical Assistants, can find more information at 'MissionDrivenCareers.org.'



Nearly nine in ten new jobs in Colorado require a postsecondary degree, but just 58% of residents have a professional certificate or college degree. Two thirds of graduates also end up with significant student-loan debt.



Macrander said by teaming up with colleges and universities, students will be able to earn decent wages as they work toward a range of certificates and degrees.



"Say you're a radiology tech," said Macrander, "and you've done a certification through that, that you'll be able to apply some of those credits that you earned through that certification program to a future bachelor's degree."



Grow Our Own was one of six winning partnerships using modern apprenticeships and hybrid college approaches to increase student access to the state's fastest-growing industries that pay a living wage, including health care and construction.







HOUSTON -- Even before last year's election, President Joe Biden expressed his support for unions. Now it is up to Congress to decide if laws protecting union workers will be included in the long-awaited reconciliation bill.



The Protecting the Right to Organize Act (PRO Act) was approved by the House but blocked in the Senate. Some elements are nonetheless included in the reconciliation bill.



Robin Johnson, representative for state legislation for the Communications Workers of America (CWA) Local 6215 in Texas, said the Act would ensure a greater level of fairness.



"As Texans, no matter our race, where we come from or what jobs we have, we deserve the right to have a voice at work," Johnson asserted. "We can improve the lives of Texans by coming together and demanding better. Forming a union is what coming together looks like in the workplace."



As written, the PRO Act would set penalties for employers who retaliate against workers who organize. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce argued the bill would undermine workers' rights, ensnare employers in unrelated labor disputes and disrupt the economy.



Dan Mauer, director of government affairs for the CWA, disagreed with the Chamber's assessment, saying the expansion of employees' power could be good for business growth.



"It's been harder and harder for workers to organize," Mauer explained. "If we want to rebuild the labor movement and in turn rebuild the middle class, we've got to make sure that those issues get corrected."



Sara Walling, senior campaign lead for the CWA, believes it is time legislation better protected those people most vulnerable to discrimination and employer abuse, including the LGBTQ-plus community.



"When workers who are LGBTQ, or women workers, or Black and brown workers have a voice at the table, they're much more likely to have their concerns heard and met," Walling contended.



Walling added the PRO Act could invigorate the labor movement, where currently only 6% of private-sector workers are in unions, the lowest level in a century.



