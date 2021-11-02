Restoration Project at Great Meadows Marsh Aims to Invest in CT's Coastline

STRATFORD, Conn. -- A restoration project broke ground yesterday that will revive one of Connecticut's largest salt marshes thanks to a $4 million dollar investment in the coastline.



Southern Connecticut's Great Meadows Marsh was once more than 1,400 acres, but due to land-use changes, the marsh is now less than 700 acres and faces challenges including invasive plants and mosquitoes.



Corrie Folsom-O'Keefe, director of bird conservation at Audubon Connecticut, one of the project's partners, said one segment of the project focuses on habitat restoration, including the creation of hummocks, or soil mounds, for salt-marsh sparrows, a vulnerable bird species.



Folsom-O'Keefe pointed out if the project is successful, the model can be replicated in Connecticut and beyond.



"That's sort of a strategy that Audubon and other partners are testing out," Folsom-O'Keefe outlined. "To see if -- salt-marsh sparrows, which are the species that's most likely to go extinct because of sea-level rise -- by creating these mounds, we're hoping that they'll nest on top of the mounds and their nests will be a little less susceptible to flooding."



The project will restore more than 33 acres of salt marsh and other habitats along the coast.



The Great Meadows Marsh is part of the Stewart B. McKinney National Wildlife Refuge. Some goals of the project include reducing mosquito populations, re-establishing native marsh vegetation, and improving access to the Stratford community through trails and viewing platforms.



The project also is an opportunity for local residents to volunteer with restoration efforts.



Kelly Kerrigan, environmental conservation superintendent for the Town of Stratford, said the town is partnering with Audubon Connecticut to create the "Salt Marsh Stewards," a paid conservation program for local high school students.



"I hope that we're training that next generation of environmental stewards and imprinting that importance of the environment they can bring back to their families, bring back to their friends because these are obviously treasured resources, especially Great Meadows Marsh," Kerrigan stated. "After our generation leaves, it's up to the next to carry the torch."



The project is expected to be completed by Spring or Summer 2022.



References: Great Meadows Marsh Town of Stratford 2021



SALT LAKE CITY -- If you went camping on Utah's public lands this past summer, you were not alone, literally.



A new survey shows a major increase in camping on national public lands in the past decade, with a notable spike during the pandemic. The estimated occupancy for reserved campsites in Utah in the summer months has seen a 77% increase from 2014 to 2020.



Tyler McIntosh, conservation and research manager at The Center for Western Priorities and the report's author, said interest in the great outdoors has exploded in recent years.



"Looking at a lot of the polling, we see that they're incredibly popular," McIntosh confirmed. "Polling from Colorado College in 2020 found that 84% of Westerners support creating new protected areas like national parks, monuments, wildlife refuges and tribal protected areas."



While conservation groups applauded the increased interest in public lands, McIntosh noted there are concerns the parks have limited resources, and overcrowding could strain them. The study showed increased use demonstrated a need for more funding for land-management systems.



McIntosh added nationally, growth in national parks visitation has smashed records this year, while campgrounds and other facilities on protected lands outside the National Park System were not as full, leaving extra room for camping in other areas.



"The national parks consistently has the highest levels of occupancy," McIntosh reported. "There's been a huge growth in the popularity of other national public lands, which tells me that the public is beginning to discover these other landscapes, to love them, and to want to spend time out on them."



For those looking for less crowded campsites, the report has an interactive tool to search campgrounds with highest and lowest site occupancy, in Utah and other states. Results can be filtered by season, by weekdays or weekends, or by year.



References: Camping crunch survey Center for Western Priorities 10/21/2021



HELENA, Mont. -- Wildlife managers and biologists in Montana are airing their frustration over how the state is managing its natural resources.



A group of retired and former wildlife managers who boast nearly 1,500 years of experience combined said Montana leadership is politicizing management in ways that are harmful to predators, hunters and habitat conservation.



Chris Servheen, former grizzly bear recovery coordinator for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, said state and federal-level managers want leaders to know they are disheartened with the direction Montana is taking.



"This is not something that is accepted by professional wildlife biologists, and it's not right, and it's not going to be beneficial to Montana and the wildlife in Montana," Servheen argued. "And it's really disturbing to see this partisan nature of what's happening now."



In their published opinion piece, the managers and biologists say they believe the leaders of the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission and Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (MFWP) appointed by Gov. Gianforte are focused on special interests like privatizing and commercializing elk hunting and are not using science to guide their decisions.



MFWP has proposed changes to elk and deer hunting it said will simplify regulations. The governor's office did not return a request for comment.



Dan Vermillion, a former commissioner on the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission for 13 years, believes the state has approved controversial methods for hunting predators like wolves, outside of fair chase hunting ethics and signal a move away from bipartisan wildlife management.



"The idea that the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission would approve a regulation that uses the word night and hunting and bait all in one sentence tells you how far they've strayed from the original and the traditional, historical approach to wildlife management in Montana," Vermillion asserted.



Wildlife managers and biologists in Montana are also concerned baited neck snares and leg-hold traps will also ensnare other predators. Lawmakers have said the changes are needed because of reduced elk and deer populations.



References: Editorial Mountain Journal 10/02/2021

Proposed changes Mont. Fish, Wildlife and Parks 2021



