Reasons to Shop Local This Holiday Season

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Locally produced honey, artwork and handmade scarves and sweaters will not be stuck on a container ship this holiday season, and small businesses are counting on a strong showing on Small Business Saturday, Nov. 27.



Jessica Campos, director of the women's business center at the Center for Rural Affairs, believes lessons learned during COVID disruptions will translate into more people spending dollars at mom-and-pop shops across Nebraska.



"I think the pandemic has been a catalyst for many Americans in both rural and urban settings to think more locally in terms of supporting their neighbors, their local food systems, and local economies," Campos explained.



Almost half of all small businesses in the U.S. surveyed by American Express said they need above-average holiday sales to keep their doors open.



Campos pointed out when small businesses close, communities lose an employer, a school sponsor and a neighbor if they are forced to find work elsewhere.



While it can be tempting to shop at big-box stores or corporate chains for slightly lower prices, Campos noted most Nebraskans understand small businesses are the backbone for local economies.



"Shopping locally has added bonuses," Campos contended. "Some offer free gift wrapping and advice if you're looking for that perfect gift, that perfect coffee, that perfect pair of shoes in your local boutiques."



Almost two-thirds of small businesses have a functioning website, and Campos emphasized most make it easy to shop safely online, or to place orders by phone, where there is a good chance you will be speaking directly to the owner. If you are on a tight budget, she added there are other ways you can help boost local economies.



"Supporting small businesses isn't all about shopping," Campos stressed. "Just liking and sharing on social media supports your local businesses. Share promotions, posts and hashtags, these are great motivators for others in your community to support small businesses."



Disclosure: Center for Rural Affairs contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy & Priorities, Environment, Hunger/Food/Nutrition, and Rural/Farming. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.

References: Small business survey American Express 11/17/2020



get more stories like this via email



FILLMORE, Ill. - A new report says farmers in the United States need better broadband and in more places - their home offices, their fields and their communities.



Needs range from faster upload and download speeds to better data about available networks and scalable networks that can be updated as needs grow and change. The report from the Benton Institute for Broadband and Society showed how broadband also is key to sustainable farming.



Report author Jordan Arnold said connected technologies allow farmers to measure their inputs and outputs, creating opportunities for more efficient resource management.



"One study finds that precision agriculture improves fertilizer placement efficiency by 7%, and it could improve fertilizer efficiency by another 14% with wider adoption," he said. "And so we see broadband as key to sustainability."



In 2019, a United Soybean Board study found 60% of ranchers and farmers didn't feel they had the connectivity to properly run their business.



Heather Hampton Knodle, who farms with her husband at Knodle Ltd., their family farm, said there are far more software-based applications farmers could be using - but many require much more upload capacity from the field, and working with data at the farm headquarters. She said that's a challenge in areas where high-speed internet service is limited. Knodle said she believes broadband is paramount not only to farming but rural entrepreneurship.



"Any farm is actually a small business, and we need to have access to real-time information," she said. "So, the speed of that data really matters, especially when it comes to making decisions related to marketing."



She added that it's especially important that broadband expansion efforts focus on the last mile of service and the middle mile. But in some rural areas, ongoing operating and maintenance costs are issues in broadband buildout discussions.



Arnold noted that the report recommends adopting high-performance standards, ensuring broadband maps have mobile coverage on farmland, and adopting comprehensive state broadband plans.



"When everything is connected by a broadband network," she said, "you create not only new opportunities for agriculture, but also for remote education and training, for teleworking, for telemedicine, all those things."



References: Report: &amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;The Future of American Farming&amp;amp;amp;amp;quot; Benton Institute for Broadband and Society 9/2021

Study: &amp;amp;quot;Rural Broadband and the American Farmer&amp;amp;quot; United Soybean Board 2019



get more stories like this via email

