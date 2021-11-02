Reasons to Shop Local This Holiday Season

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Locally produced honey, artwork and handmade scarves and sweaters will not be stuck on a container ship this holiday season, and small businesses are counting on a strong showing on Small Business Saturday, Nov. 27.
Jessica Campos, director of the women's business center at the Center for Rural Affairs, believes lessons learned during COVID disruptions will translate into more people spending dollars at mom-and-pop shops across Nebraska.
"I think the pandemic has been a catalyst for many Americans in both rural and urban settings to think more locally in terms of supporting their neighbors, their local food systems, and local economies," Campos explained.
Almost half of all small businesses in the U.S. surveyed by American Express said they need above-average holiday sales to keep their doors open.
Campos pointed out when small businesses close, communities lose an employer, a school sponsor and a neighbor if they are forced to find work elsewhere.
While it can be tempting to shop at big-box stores or corporate chains for slightly lower prices, Campos noted most Nebraskans understand small businesses are the backbone for local economies.
"Shopping locally has added bonuses," Campos contended. "Some offer free gift wrapping and advice if you're looking for that perfect gift, that perfect coffee, that perfect pair of shoes in your local boutiques."
Almost two-thirds of small businesses have a functioning website, and Campos emphasized most make it easy to shop safely online, or to place orders by phone, where there is a good chance you will be speaking directly to the owner. If you are on a tight budget, she added there are other ways you can help boost local economies.
"Supporting small businesses isn't all about shopping," Campos stressed. "Just liking and sharing on social media supports your local businesses. Share promotions, posts and hashtags, these are great motivators for others in your community to support small businesses."
Disclosure: Center for Rural Affairs contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy & Priorities, Environment, Hunger/Food/Nutrition, and Rural/Farming. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
FILLMORE, Ill. - A new report says farmers in the United States need better broadband and in more places - their home offices, their fields and their communities.
Needs range from faster upload and download speeds to better data about available networks and scalable networks that can be updated as needs grow and change. The report from the Benton Institute for Broadband and Society showed how broadband also is key to sustainable farming.
Report author Jordan Arnold said connected technologies allow farmers to measure their inputs and outputs, creating opportunities for more efficient resource management.
"One study finds that precision agriculture improves fertilizer placement efficiency by 7%, and it could improve fertilizer efficiency by another 14% with wider adoption," he said. "And so we see broadband as key to sustainability."
In 2019, a United Soybean Board study found 60% of ranchers and farmers didn't feel they had the connectivity to properly run their business.
Heather Hampton Knodle, who farms with her husband at Knodle Ltd., their family farm, said there are far more software-based applications farmers could be using - but many require much more upload capacity from the field, and working with data at the farm headquarters. She said that's a challenge in areas where high-speed internet service is limited. Knodle said she believes broadband is paramount not only to farming but rural entrepreneurship.
"Any farm is actually a small business, and we need to have access to real-time information," she said. "So, the speed of that data really matters, especially when it comes to making decisions related to marketing."
She added that it's especially important that broadband expansion efforts focus on the last mile of service and the middle mile. But in some rural areas, ongoing operating and maintenance costs are issues in broadband buildout discussions.
Arnold noted that the report recommends adopting high-performance standards, ensuring broadband maps have mobile coverage on farmland, and adopting comprehensive state broadband plans.
"When everything is connected by a broadband network," she said, "you create not only new opportunities for agriculture, but also for remote education and training, for teleworking, for telemedicine, all those things."
SPRINGDALE, Ark. -- New efforts are underway to help small-scale farms in Arkansas expand their business.
The Food Conservancy, a northwest Arkansas nonprofit helping farmers with distribution, is supporting the first group of small farms in the state through the Good Agricultural Practices (GAP) certification, a voluntary audit of a farm's food-safety practices by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
After completing the audit, farms can sell their products wholesale, with The Food Conservancy, to schools, hospitals and grocery stores.
Diana Endicott, founder and director of The Food Conservancy, called the audit an "investment" in the regional food system.
"You know, I think the overall importance to the general public is, what do they want their landscape to look like?" Endicott remarked. "I think that this particular program, and having small farms and diversified farms and some orchards, along with some vegetable production and some green spaces, is very important."
She pointed out grant funding from the Walton Family Foundation offsets the certification costs for farmers. In Benton and Washington counties, the number of farms growing fruits, nuts and vegetables has increased 45% since 2012, according to the Conservancy.
John Aselage, owns A and A Orchard in Green Forest in Carroll County, where a small team raises apples, nectarines, peaches and pears. They primarily sell their produce through local farmers markets and community-supported agriculture (CSA).
Aselage said they will be audited in November. As he gets closer to retirement and deals with a farm labor shortage, he explained moving to wholesale is a logical next step.
"It takes a lot of people, a lot of coordination and a lot of work to do these farmers' markets," Aselage emphasized. "Working with the Food Conservancy, they come pick up the product and distribute it; it's just a lot less work. We're not getting up at 2:30 in the morning on a Saturday to, you know, do farmers' markets."
Four farms in the region have completed GAP certification so far. The Food Conservancy said about 30 others have expressed interest.
JAMESTOWN, N.D. -- Actions continue in Washington, DC, to address longstanding market fairness issues within agriculture, but those behind a new campaign do not want progress derailed in helping smaller farmers in North Dakota and elsewhere.
The National Farmer's Union is out with its new Fairness for Farmers campaign, which aims to keep market concentration issues out in the open.
A main area of concern has been cattle, with four companies able to purchase and process roughly 80% of beef in America.
Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., said many farmers west of the Mississippi River are still reeling from drought conditions, and policymakers cannot leave them behind right now.
"By taking a bite out of consolidation, then the meatpacking industry hopefully can start on moving towards addressing other anticompetitive behavior that has come to dominate every sector of the ag industry and give an advantage back to the family farmers and ranchers of this nation," Tester stated.
In July, President Joe Biden signed an executive order calling on many levels of government to better enforce laws against anticompetitive behavior, including ag consolidation.
Congress is considering several bills, such as one that deals with truth in labeling. There is also an ongoing class-action lawsuit against the "Big Four" meatpacking companies.
A key industry group has pushed back against the efforts, saying they will lead to unintended consequences for customers and producers.
Mark Watne, president of the North Dakota Farmers Union, said collectively, the actions could eventually force some of the firms who have long dominated the beef industry to loosen some of their grip.
"I think there is a potential that they'll be forced to sell off some plants because they have just a little bit too much control," Watne asserted.
Among other things, the campaign renews calls for more small, local meat plants. Watne acknowledged forcing the main companies to minimize their presence is still some time from happening, noting follow-through from policymakers is needed, for it to reach a realistic outcome.
Disclosure: North Dakota Farmers Union contributes to our fund for reporting on Rural/Farming Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.