Report: Crisis-Pregnancy Centers "Mislead" Folks

PNS Daily Newscast - November 2, 2021
The Atlanta Braves are in this year's World Series, but their name, imagery and chant face a growing backlash; plus Alabamans are concerned about redistricting.

Sen. Joe Manchin accuses House Democrats of holding the bipartisan infrastructure bill hostage; Virginians vote today for their next governor; and Supreme Court hears oral arguments in Texas' abortion ban.

Heeding grandma's advice on COVID vaccine; restoring traditional health practices in native communities; agri-therapy for veterans suffering post-traumatic stress; and how myths, monsters and legends spur tourism. Available for download every Wednesday at 3pm MT.

PORTLAND, Ore. -- A new report investigates facilities that dissuade women from getting abortions.

Known as crisis-pregnancy centers, the facilities have proliferated across the country.

Kim Clark, senior attorney for reproductive rights, health and justice at the advocacy organization Legal Voice, said crisis pregnancy centers purposely deceive people.

"They draw people in by misleading folks and giving the false impression that they are full-service reproductive health clinics," Clark explained. "And then, really all they're providing is the drug-store pregnancy test and potentially an ultrasound that is useless, if not actually harmful, insofar as it could be misleading."

The Alliance: State Advocates for Women's Rights and Gender Equality partnered with Legal Voice on the study, called "Designed to Deceive." According to the report, there are nearly 3.5 times more crisis-pregnancy centers in Oregon than there are abortion-care clinics.

Sometimes known as pregnancy-resource centers, the organizations running them state their purpose is to provide medical resources to expectant mothers.

On Monday, the U.S. Supreme Court heard challenges to a Texas law, which would essentially ban abortions after six weeks of pregnancy.

Clark pointed out crisis-pregnancy centers are connecting and in contact with pregnant people, and the Texas law allows private citizens to sue abortion providers and people who aid women with getting abortions.

"Which creates an incentive for, basically, the surveillance of pregnant people," Clark contended. "And crisis-pregnancy centers are really in the ideal position to serve that function."

Clark noted there are measures states can take if they are interested in reducing unintended pregnancies.

"Expanding access to reproductive-health care and access to comprehensive medically accurate sexual health education, both would go a long way," Clark asserted.

The report found some crisis-pregnancy centers have been able to secure public funding, although Clark said it is not the case in Northwest states.


AARP research shows that as of 2019 about 10% of adults in California ages 40 to 64 were uninsured. (AARP)

Health and Wellness

Advocates for Older Americans Promote ACA Open Enrollment

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- Now is the time to sign up for health insurance or hunt for a better deal, as this year's CoveredCA's open-enrollment period …

Social Issues

Community Herb Garden Reconnects NC Residents with Plants’ Health Benefits

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A community herb garden in Greensboro is helping students and community members reconnect with plants and stay healthy by …

Social Issues

Push Continues in Iowa to Remove Native American Mascots in Schools

MASON CITY, Iowa -- The Atlanta Braves are part of this year's World Series, and their name, imagery and chant face growing backlash to be replaced …

Nine out of ten U.S. consumers say they are more likely to shop at a small business that friends or peers have recommended. (Adobe Stock)

Environment

Reasons to Shop Local This Holiday Season

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Locally produced honey, artwork and handmade scarves and sweaters will not be stuck on a container ship this holiday season…

Environment

Restoration Project at Great Meadows Marsh Aims to Invest in CT's Coastline

STRATFORD, Conn. -- A restoration project broke ground yesterday that will revive one of Connecticut's largest salt marshes thanks to a $4 million …

Across the nation, family caregivers provide $470 billion in unpaid care each year so loved ones can live independently in their homes, according to AARP research. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

On Election Day Eve, Virginia Voters Want Family Caregiver Relief

RICHMOND, Va. -- As the Virginia governor's race comes down to the wire tomorrow, a new survey showed a majority of the state's voters would favor a …

Social Issues

FL Unions: Pulling Out of OSHA Would Risk Health, Safety of Millions

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- Gov. Ron DeSantis' newest battle with the Biden administration involves dropping Florida out of the nation's workplace-safety …

Social Issues

'Build Back Better' Plan Gets Mobile Billboard in WV

CHARLESTON, W.Va. - You may spot a mobile billboard on your travels in West Virginia, and its creators hope the signage reminds people of how they …

 

