Groups Speak Out on Clark County Redistricting Maps

LAS VEGAS, Nev. -- Good-government groups are criticizing the new district voting maps approved by the Clark County Commission on Tuesday, predicting they could increase divisiveness.



The commission, faced with competing interests and a massive surge in population over the past ten years, chose an edited version of Option 3.



Mathilda Guerrero, democracy manager at the nonprofit Silver State Voices, described the choice as the "least bad" option but said it still fails in terms of equity.



"There should have been more meaningful community input in order to prevent pitting Black and Latino communities against each other, separating Rancho High School from a prominent Latino community, and separating at least one AAPI community in the southwest," Guerrero asserted.



The Clark County School District is redoing its maps as well. The board has had seven public meetings so far, and is set to hear public comment and take its first vote on trustee district boundaries tomorrow night.



Meanwhile, the governor is set to call a special session in the next few weeks on redistricting to draw maps for Nevada's 42 State Assembly districts, 21 State Senate districts, and four Congressional districts.



Amy Koo, outreach manager for the Asian Community Development Council in Las Vegas and Reno, said the key is to avoid diluting the vote of any one community of concern, either by packing them all into one district or spreading them too thin.



"Equal representation is a big part of it," Koo explained. "Making sure that the community isn't split apart, so it's harder for us to advocate for the things that we want."



According to the preliminary census numbers released in August, Nevada's population shot up by 15% from 2010 to 2020, the fifth-largest percentage population increase in the nation.



HARRISBURG, Pa. - Members of Pennsylvania's Legislative Reapportionment Commission have said they anticipate releasing proposed state House and Senate maps for voting districts by the end of the month. One group has created maps it hopes the LRC will consider in the redistricting process.



Fair Districts PA has said its proposed "People's Maps" split fewer towns and cities than the current House and Senate maps, and create six more majority-minority House districts than the current one.



Michael Skros, who worked on the People's Maps, says the group listened to communities of interest in a mapmaking process that he thinks could be a model for the General Assembly.



"I think it also reflects the goal of a Legislature and how legislation should be made in general - by taking everyone's concerns into account, hearing expert testimony, and working to compromise on a solution," he said. "And I think the process taken by Fair Districts over the past several months truly reflects that."



The draft maps began with winning maps from a mapmaking competition, then incorporated ideas and feedback from more than 1,000 Pennsylvanians from across the state. Fair Districts PA submitted the maps to the LRC last week and is seeking public comment on the alternative maps through Sunday.



Jim Hertzler, a now-retired Cumberland County commissioner, became involved with Fair Districts PA a decade ago. He said he was frustrated in the last redistricting process that, with little notice, 12 municipalities in the western part of the county were moved into completely different districts. Hertzler said he hopes the LRC reviews these maps as it redraws state House and Senate lines.



"The gerrymandering of the districts has led to enclaves of partisans that essentially serve the party as opposed to the state," he said. "If we have a fair process, we have a better chance of actually getting the work of the people done."



The LRC certified the U.S. census data sets as usable on Oct. 25. From that date, the commission has 90 days to produce preliminary state House and Senate district maps.



CHARLESTON, W.Va. - You may spot a mobile billboard on your travels in West Virginia, and its creators hope the signage reminds people of how they might benefit from the "Build Back Better" plan.



From universal pre-K and expanded child tax credits, to affordable housing and climate-crisis initiatives, President Joe Biden unveiled a slimmer version of the package - $1.75 trillion, down from $3.5 trillion.



However, Sen. Joe Manchin - D-W.Va. - and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema - D-Ariz. - are still holdouts on its passage. Ryan Frankenberry, state director of the West Virginia Working Families Party, said the rolling billboard aims to get people thinking about how the investments could work for their communities.



"Just driving down the road, you might see it past you, or you might see it parked at a rest area," said Frankenberry. "And we're already getting folks texting, saying they've seen it."



Items most recently trimmed out of the plan include paid family leave, prescription drug price reform, free community college and expanded Medicare coverage.



But more than $550 billion would support clean-energy development, including a tax credit that would lower the cost of purchasing electric vehicles made in the U.S.



While the national spotlight has been on Sen. Manchin, Frankenberry pointed out that none of the West Virginia congressional representatives have voiced support for the Build Back Better plan.



"They love to come and claim the credit when we're doing these good things with government resources," said Frankenberry. "But it's really sad that they're not voting for them as well."



The rolling billboard is a partnership between the West Virginia Working Families Party and the West Virginia New Jobs Coalition.



Meanwhile, faith groups across the state - led by West Virginia Interfaith Power and Light - are hosting a day of prayer today, All Saints Day, urging Sen. Manchin to support the Build Back Better plan and its efforts to mitigate climate change.







