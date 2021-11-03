Californians Head to Glasgow for Climate Change Summit

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- This week, a contingent of local government officials from California and across the U.S. is headed to the United Nations Conference on Climate Change in Glasgow, Scotland.



The group is focused on sharing what American cities and counties are doing to reduce greenhouse gasses and learn best practices from around the world.



Pam O'Connor, former mayor of Santa Monica and current vice-chair of the group Local Governments for Sustainability, said she is glad the U.S. is re-engaging on climate change, after former President Donald Trump pulled the nation out of the Paris Agreement in 2019.



"The United States is back," O'Connor asserted. "States have plans to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from 50 to 52% by 2030. We want to be a partner with our federal government in achieving that goal."



O'Connor pointed out California can serve as a model for other regions. Cities across the Golden State are "greening" their fleets of cars, buses, maintenance and trash trucks. Many have started municipal power companies that provide electricity from renewable sources. And last year, Gov. Gavin Newsom issued an executive order to phase out gas-powered vehicles.



O'Connor added the leaders at the climate conference also need to keep equity in mind, worldwide.



"We need to be working to ensure that countries that are not as developed are able to get the support and finance they need to be able to grow in a way that is not building without any thought as to the impact on climate," O'Connor urged.



Tuesday, world leaders reached an agreement to limit deforestation. The conference will continue until next Friday.



AUSTIN, Texas -- As climate scientists warn time is running out to reverse the worst effects of climate change, some Texans will be among those looking for solutions at the Conference of Parties, or COP26, underway in Glasgow, Scotland.



About 30,000 people are expected to attend the annual summit, including heads of state, environmental activists and business leaders.



Brigid Shea, a Travis County Commissioner will represent the Austin area.



"The national governments have to partner with local governments to really achieve the greenhouse gas reductions that have to happen in order to reverse climate change," Shea contended.



The 26th climate summit is considered the most important since a United Nations report declared "a code red for humanity" earlier this year. The summit continues through Nov. 12.



Shea said 2017's Hurricane Harvey was a climate-change wake-up call for Texans, and now its effects are being felt by everyone.



"The crazy wildfires, the massive flooding, the increasing intensity of hurricanes," Shea outlined. "I think people are seeing and feeling the impacts of climate change and realizing this is something deadly for humanity."



Shea believes the pandemic forced a real-time experiment, on a grand scale, to prove how well telecommuting could work to reduce fossil-fuel consumption contributing to climate change. According to Shea, Travis County government has saved more than $1 million on utility bills by allowing 75% of its workers to telecommute.



"We've reduced greenhouse gas emissions from our employee commute by over 30%, and we've increased productivity, improved employee morale," Shea pointed out.



Shea added the pandemic inadvertently illustrated how quickly environmental damage from carbon pollution can be reversed.



"There were so many reports from India that people could finally see the night sky, and they'd never seen it before, and it was so beautiful and amazing because everybody wasn't driving all over and choking the air with fossil-fuel emissions from their cars," Shea observed.



