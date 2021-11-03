Open Enrollment Begins for 2022 'Obamacare' Health Care Plans

SALT LAKE CITY -- Open enrollment for health insurance under the Affordable Care Act is underway in Utah and across the country, and experts are calling the program better than ever before.



The insurance marketplace, sometimes known as "Obamacare," is an online resource to shop for and compare health plans during the enrollment period.



Matt Slonaker, executive director of the Utah Health Policy Project, said eligibility changes made to the program during the pandemic have made the ACA a stronger marketplace.



"In the Utah market, there are more plans available, which is great for competition, gives folks a lot more to choose from; a lot more options, different networks, things like that," Slonaker outlined. "The subsidies are stronger and longer open enrollment, so you've got more time to make the decision."



To compensate for the economic downturn in the pandemic, Congress passed the American Rescue Plan, which modified many of the ACA plans with lower premiums and increased subsidies.



Open enrollment runs through Jan. 15, unless you want the plan to start at the first of the year. In that case, you need to sign up for a plan by Dec. 15.



Slonaker noted for 2020 and 2021, the average monthly premium dropped from $424 to just over $100. In addition, two out of five enrollees paid $10 or less for monthly premiums, with significant reductions in out-of-pocket expenses.



"One of the other benefits of signing up for health insurance these days not only are subsidies stronger, but they actually extend to higher income levels than they used to," Slonaker explained. "So, folks that may have been prevented from getting subsidies in the past actually now have a path to potentially get a subsidy to potentially help offset their cost."



Check the coverage available in your area online at healthcare.gov, where you can enter some basic information and compare the plans.



There are also instructions for how to sign up, but if you need more help, free assistance is available at TakeCareUtah.org or by calling Utah 211.



References: American Rescue Plan 03/11/2021

healthcare.gov U.S. Dept. of Health 2021

ACA assistance Take Care Utah 2021



get more stories like this via email



BISMARCK, N.D. -- A recent dip in temperatures likely prompted many North Dakotans to start cranking up the heat.



With natural-gas prices expected to be much higher this season, customers are advised to make a plan so that monthly bills won't sink their budget. Montana-Dakota Utilities (MDU) said over the next five months, its customers could end up paying an additional $185 for their heating expenses.



Mark Hanson, spokesperson for MDU, urged residents to work with them to avoid dramatic swings in their monthly bill. He said they want to protect customers, not leave them in the cold.



"During cold winter months, a customer's not going to be disconnected," Hanson explained. "We're not gonna disconnect someone if it's 20 below out. "



But he added if a customer falls behind and doesn't reach out, there is a disconnection risk after the winter season.



In the meantime, he suggested looking into programs such as Balanced Billing to keep monthly costs more stable. The utility also can put households in touch with those who carry out the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program.



Home weatherization programs also are suggested, as are tips such as letting more sunlight in during the day, while closing blinds and drapes at night.



Josh Askvig, North Dakota state director for AARP, said the price surge added to many other cost-of-living headaches North Dakotans are juggling right now.



"Utility rates are an essential pocketbook issue for North Dakota residents, especially those 50-plus," Askvig pointed out. "When you have a projected price increase that is about 50% higher than last year across the country, the winter heating season is going to be a challenge."



To help soften the blow, MDU said it built up some of its winter storage while prices were lower this year, but utility officials warn there's still a lot of price volatility for the commodity.



Throughout November, MDU and AARP will host four Facebook live events to better explain the situation and options for customers.



Disclosure: AARP North Dakota contributes to our fund for reporting on Health Issues, Senior Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.

References: Natural gas price outlook Montana-Dakota Utilities Co. 2021

Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program N.D. Dept. of Human Services 2021



get more stories like this via email



SEATTLE - Scammers have upped their game during the pandemic. New research looks into who is most susceptible to falling victim to fraud.



AARP conducted a survey in July for its report "A Moment's Notice." Doug Shadel, state director of AARP Washington, said studies haven't been able to find a common trait, such as age, that makes people vulnerable to fraud.



But this new study shows people experiencing stressful life events were twice as likely to be scammed, compared with those who are not. Shadel said at the time victims encountered fraud, they say they were more likely to feel out of control.



"This too supported the hypothesis that what may make us vulnerable is less about how much education we have or where we live or whether you're an extrovert or introvert," said Shadel. "And it's more about what's going on in your world at the time that you encounter these things."



Shadel said fraud reports to the Federal Trade Commission have gone up 45% during the pandemic.



Shadel said messaging around the role people's emotional state can play in scam susceptibility will become part of AARP's messaging as they fight fraud nationally.



"If you find yourself in a mode where you're not yourself for whatever reason," said Shadel, "you're taking care of a loved one, you just got divorced, you're experiencing loneliness - be extra vigilant about how you answer the phone, how you respond to offers in the marketplace."



Shadel said victims also reported having fewer family and social support networks, making them more vulnerable to fraud.







Disclosure: AARP Washington contributes to our fund for reporting on Consumer Issues, Health Issues, Senior Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.

References: Stressful Life Events May Increase Our Susceptibility to Fraud: An AARP National Fraud Frontiers Report AARP 10/1/21



get more stories like this via email

