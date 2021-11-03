Don’t Toss that Jack-O’-Lantern: Nature-Friendly Tips for Recycling

RICHMOND, Va. - The trick-or-treaters are gone, but that doesn't mean your jack-o'-lantern has to be sent to the trash after Halloween. To help the environment, a conservation group is encouraging Virginians to recycle them instead.



At the National Wildlife Federation, naturalist David Mizejewski said carved pumpkins usually last a few days before they start to go bad. But you can help wildlife before then by cutting them open and leaving them in your yard for birds and squirrels. He said his group usually discourages folks from feeding wild animals, especially mammals, but this is a once-a-year treat.



"It's an OK thing to do, as long as you're not overdoing it or putting out 50 pumpkins in your backyard or bringing them to natural areas and dumping them," he said. "Don't do that; that's actually littering."



Pigs also love pumpkins, and Virginians can recycle theirs at local farms and animal sanctuaries. The Pumpkins for Pigs program lists dozens of locations across the state to bring fresh or already-carved pumpkins so hogs can have a post-Halloween feast.



Mizejewski said pumpkins are perfect for composting since they're 90% water and break down quickly after they're cut. Before adding to your compost pile, he advises removing the seeds to dry, then leaving them out for birds and small mammals such as chipmunks. Or you can collect the seeds and plant them to grow pumpkins for next season.



"Now, not only is that going to result in you having your own little private pumpkin patch," he said, "but the flowers that pumpkins put out, pumpkins are part of the squash family and they actually can be an important source of nectar and pollen for some of our wild native bees."



There is one exception. Mizejewski said if you've painted your pumpkin or sprayed it with anything to keep animals away, don't offer it to wildlife or put it in a compost bin. In those cases, it's best to just toss it out.



SILVER CITY, N.M. -- New Mexico's U.S. senators are making another attempt to protect the last remaining free-flowing rivers and tributary systems to the Colorado River.



Sen. Martin Heinrich, D-N.M., and Sen. Ben Ray Luján, D-N.M., reintroduced legislation Tuesday to designate the Gila River as a Wild and Scenic River.



Jon Harned, a wilderness guide and naturalist for 30 years lives near the Gila in Grant County, and has heard many stories from residents who have taken their families to the river for generations to hunt and fish.



"The history of this river is incredibly important, especially with the Gila Wilderness being the headwaters of the San Francisco and the Gila Rivers," Harned explained.



The M.H. 'Dutch' Salmon Greater Gila Wild and Scenic River Act was originally introduced in May 2020. If passed, the legislation would protect the watershed from the region's mining and agricultural interests. The Heritage Waters Coalition opposes the designation, arguing it would hurt the area's industry.



The popularity of the rivers is an important economic driver for communities in southwestern New Mexico.



Joel Davis, tribal attorney for the Fort Sill Apache Tribe, said they are also important to indigenous people and the area's culturally significant sites.



"This bill, not only does it help them protect the homeland, it'll give some ability to help manage and ensure that significant, cultural historical sites are protected," Davis noted.



The push for protection of the Gila River comes as drought lingers in the Southwest and water dwindles in the Southwest.



Heinrich believes protection of the 450 miles of waterways within the Gila River system is long overdue.



"As long as I've lived in New Mexico, I have always been drawn to the Gila," Heinrich remarked. "Trips to the Gila have given me the time to reflect on what is truly important in life."



The Gila was inaugurated as America's first wilderness in 1924, 40 years before the Wilderness Act.



