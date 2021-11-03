Thursday, November 4, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - November 4, 2021
As leaders from around the world meet in Glasgow, the U.S. plan to tackle climate change is coming into focus, and Supreme Court Justices' questions point to trouble for New York's concealed-carry law.

2021Talks - November 4, 2021
Republicans block debate on another voting rights bill, New Jersey's razor-thin governors race goes to the incumbent, and President Bidens social spending package moves closer to a House vote.

The Yonder Report - November 4, 2021
Broadband grows better corn; recruiting nurses to rural America; Oregons model for mental health crises; and time stops for no one, including cows.

Don’t Toss that Jack-O’-Lantern: Nature-Friendly Tips for Recycling

Wednesday, November 3, 2021   

RICHMOND, Va. - The trick-or-treaters are gone, but that doesn't mean your jack-o'-lantern has to be sent to the trash after Halloween. To help the environment, a conservation group is encouraging Virginians to recycle them instead.

At the National Wildlife Federation, naturalist David Mizejewski said carved pumpkins usually last a few days before they start to go bad. But you can help wildlife before then by cutting them open and leaving them in your yard for birds and squirrels. He said his group usually discourages folks from feeding wild animals, especially mammals, but this is a once-a-year treat.

"It's an OK thing to do, as long as you're not overdoing it or putting out 50 pumpkins in your backyard or bringing them to natural areas and dumping them," he said. "Don't do that; that's actually littering."

Pigs also love pumpkins, and Virginians can recycle theirs at local farms and animal sanctuaries. The Pumpkins for Pigs program lists dozens of locations across the state to bring fresh or already-carved pumpkins so hogs can have a post-Halloween feast.

Mizejewski said pumpkins are perfect for composting since they're 90% water and break down quickly after they're cut. Before adding to your compost pile, he advises removing the seeds to dry, then leaving them out for birds and small mammals such as chipmunks. Or you can collect the seeds and plant them to grow pumpkins for next season.

"Now, not only is that going to result in you having your own little private pumpkin patch," he said, "but the flowers that pumpkins put out, pumpkins are part of the squash family and they actually can be an important source of nectar and pollen for some of our wild native bees."

There is one exception. Mizejewski said if you've painted your pumpkin or sprayed it with anything to keep animals away, don't offer it to wildlife or put it in a compost bin. In those cases, it's best to just toss it out.

